There is hardly any part of life in which you don’t rely on your mobile phone anymore.

Think about your day. You pay for your coffee with a tap. You board a flight with a QR code. You unlock your front door with an app. You navigate a foreign city with a blue dot. You hold your entire social world, your bank, your memories and your work in your palm. Our digital lives have slowly, inexorably, descended into a dependency on one single, sleek gadget.

We trust it more than we trust politicians, journalists, and sometimes even our own memories. Yet if a stranger asked for even a fraction of the information your phone freely gives away, you’d call the police. So let’s pause and ask the uncomfortable question: what are we actually inviting into our pockets?

The Hidden Cost: The Exploited Hands That Build Our Pocket Gods

Before we even switch on our devices, a profound moral debt is incurred. The sleek aluminium casing, the tantalum capacitors, the cobalt in the lithium-ion battery—these are not conjured from thin air. They are extracted and assembled through a global supply chain that often relies on the exploitation of the most vulnerable.

In the mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where an estimated 70% of the world’s cobalt is sourced, artisanal miners—including tens of thousands of children—work in perilous conditions for meager wages (Sovacool, 2019). They dig by hand in deep, unstable pits, exposed to constant cave-in risks and toxic dust that leads to fatal lung diseases. This “blood cobalt” is the hidden foundation of our rechargeable, always-connected lives. A 2016 report by Amnesty International documented how children as young as seven were working in these mines, spending 12-hour days for as little as one or two U.S. dollars.

The exploitation continues in the massive factories of suppliers like Foxconn in China and India, where devices from Apple, Google, and others are assembled. While these facilities provide jobs, they have been repeatedly scrutinized for labour practices that would be unthinkable in the West. Investigations have revealed excessive overtime, sometimes exceeding 100 hours per month, military-style management, and a high-pressure environment linked to worker suicides (Chan et al., 2013). The very gadget designed to set us free is, at its origin, a product of a system that enslaves others.

The Alchemy of Profit: From $500 to $1500

So what does it cost to build this pocket god? And how does that translate to the price we pay?

The financial mechanics are a masterclass in global capitalism. A teardown analysis of a flagship smartphone, like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, reveals a Bill of Materials (BOM) of approximately $500 - $600 (IHS Markit, 2023). This cost covers the physical components: the display, the processor, the memory, the camera modules, and the battery.

However, this is just the beginning. To this, you must add massive expenditures on research and development (R&D), marketing, software, licensing, and logistics. Yet, even after accounting for these, the profit margins are staggering. Apple, for instance, consistently maintains a gross margin of around 40% on its iPhones (Statista, 2024). This means a phone with a BOM of $550, which after R&D and other costs might total $800 to produce, is sold to consumers for a starting price of $1,199 or more.

The equation is simple: we pay a premium of over 100% above the cost of production. This profit funds the trillion-dollar market capitalizations of these tech giants. We are not just paying for a device; we are funding a system that externalizes its true human and environmental costs onto distant, unseen populations, while internalizing enormous financial gains.

Share World Council for Health

The Cult of the New: The Phone as a Status Symbol

Compounding this cycle is the gadget’s transformation into a paramount status symbol. We no longer replace our phones primarily when they break; we upgrade to signal our place in the social hierarchy. The latest model, with its marginally better camera or slightly thinner bezel, becomes a coveted object of desire. This manufactured “need” is fueled by relentless marketing that associates the newest device with innovation, success, and cultural relevance (Belk, 1988).

This consumptive pattern directly fuels the exploitative system described earlier. The demand for the newest status symbol drives the relentless extraction of minerals and the constant pressure on assembly lines. Our vanity and social anxiety are thus directly linked to the environmental degradation and human suffering embedded in each device. We discard perfectly functional phones, creating mountains of e-waste, all for the fleeting social capital of possessing the latest model. The pocket god is not just a tool; it is a trophy, and we are willing to pay an immense human and environmental price to hold it.

The trust we place in this device, therefore, is not just a personal choice; it is an endorsement of this entire hidden ecosystem. We hold in our hands the end product of child labour, environmental degradation, and hyper-exploitative manufacturing, all polished to a brilliant, seamless sheen.

The Question of Trust: A Cocktail of Radiation?

We often picture a phone as one device, but it’s a hive of activity. It’s a cell antenna, a Wi-Fi router, a Bluetooth beacon and a GPS receiver—all screaming silent signals into the ether. The modern addition of 5G has only intensified this electromagnetic cocktail.

And no, it’s not a conspiracy theory. The fine print in your own phone’s manual likely advises you to keep the device at a distance from your body. Did you read it? Thousands of peer-reviewed studies have pointed to potential detrimental effects of prolonged EMF exposure, including oxidative stress, inflammation, and damage to sperm viability. The real question isn’t only about the single device, but the accumulative effect—the silent soup of frequencies in a coffee shop, a classroom, or your own home, with dozens of devices all adding their energy to the mix.

We trust it with our health, without even being asked to.

For more on this area, read our previous post: “Scientists Challenge WHO Analysis on Wireless Safety.”

The Hook in the Machine: How Digital Addiction Preys on Our Brain Chemistry

If the smartphone is a pocket god, then its most potent sacrament is a controlled dose of dopamine. We have moved beyond mere dependency into the realm of clinical addiction, a reality now formally recognized by global health authorities.

In 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) integrated “Gaming Disorder” into the International Classification of Diseases, 11th Revision (ICD-11), cementing the concept of behavioural addiction in the digital age (WHO, 2022). But this is just the tip of the iceberg. The architecture of our social media feeds, notification systems, and even the humble “like” button is not an accident; it is a meticulously engineered exploit of our brain’s reward system, designed to foster compulsive use.

Social media designers operate like modern-day alchemists, but instead of turning lead into gold, they turn our need for social validation into a predictable stream of revenue. They are acutely aware of the dopamine release triggered by a thumbs-up, a heart, or a smiling emoji. Each positive social cue is a “variable reward”—the same psychological mechanism that makes slot machines so addictive (Eyal, 2014). We don’t know when the next like or engaging comment will arrive, so we scroll relentlessly, seeking that next hit of neurological validation. This isn’t a byproduct of the technology; it is its core business model.

“Once you know how to push people’s buttons, you can play them like a piano. And this is exactly what product designers do to your mind. They play your psychological vulnerabilities (consciously and unconsciously) against you in the race to grab your attention.” –Tristan Harris, former Google design ethicist (2016)

A Neurological Catastrophe

This engineered compulsion creates a dangerous neurological precedent. The brain’s reward pathways do not discriminate between addictions; they simply adapt to the stimuli they are given.

Engaging in one addictive behaviour—be it scrolling through TikTok, online shopping, or binge-watching—fundamentally alters the brain’s chemistry and structure, priming it for further addictive cycles. Research has consistently shown that the neural circuitry involved in one addiction (e.g. to substances) overlaps significantly with that involved in behavioural addictions (e.g. to the internet or gambling) (Grant et al., 2010).

This means that a predisposition to one can easily cascade into another. The phone in your pocket is not just a single vice; it is a gateway device, a portable casino, shopping mall and pornographic theatre that normalizes compulsive behaviour and weakens your brain’s innate resistance to it.

As Spitzer (2012) and others have clearly shown, the constant overstimulation from our devices—the pings, the scrolls, the infinite feeds—floods our sensory apparatus, effectively weakening our capacity for deep thinking, memory, and concentration. But more than that, it actively rewires our brains to be more susceptible to the next addictive hook, digital or otherwise.

The Great Betrayal: Your Phone is Selling You

This is where the trust gets truly twisted.

The Pocket Spy.

Remember Edward Snowden? It confirmed what many suspected: the potential for constant surveillance is baked in. Have you ever talked about a holiday in Greece, only to be served an ad for Santorini hotels an hour later? It’s not a coincidence; it’s a business model.

And why can’t you remove and replace your battery anymore? Planned obsolescence, sure. But it also ensures that the device—and its tracking capabilities—stay active; you can never be certain the device is truly off. A dead, removable battery is a curtain drawn on the surveillance show. A sealed battery ensures the show never ends.



The Data Marketplace.

Most people are shockingly unaware that their phone is a 24/7 data auction house. Apple and Google (Android) are not just selling you a phone; they are brokering you. Your location history, app usage, search queries, and even “anonymized” health data are packaged and sold to thousands of data brokers and advertisers worldwide. Your habits, your fears, your desires—it’s all a commodity. You are the product, and the transaction happens without your conscious consent.



The Digital Leash.

Have you ever lost your phone while traveling? In the old days, it was an annoyance. Today, it’s a crisis. Without that little rectangle, you are a digital ghost. You can’t access your money, your email, your flight tickets, or prove your identity. Rebuilding your digital life can take days of bureaucratic agony. This dependency is by design.



The House of Cards.

What happens when the power goes out? We’ve seen major outages in South America, Spain and Texas. These can happen anywhere due to grid failures, cyberattacks or even a massive solar flare. Our entire digitally-dependent society is a house of cards. If the network blinks out, that pocket god becomes a useless brick, and we are left utterly stranded.

So, Why Do We Trust It?

Why do we place unwavering faith in a technology that is born from exploitation, potentially harms our biology, sells our privacy, makes us dependent, and dumbs us down?

The answer is a seductive cocktail of convenience, social pressure, the desire for status, and the slow, boiling-frog effect of normalization. It’s easier to go with the flow than to question it. This gadget has become humanity’s best friend not because it’s trustworthy, but because it’s useful and because it signals we belong. And we have forgotten the difference.

Donate

You Have Options. Really.

It doesn’t have to be this all-or-nothing surrender. You can take back control.

Go Wired at Home: Use Ethernet cables for internet. Keep your phone in one place, away from your body, while you work or relax. You’ll be less exposed to radiation and less tempted to check it constantly.

Create Tech-Free Zones: Banish phones from the bedroom. Protect the intimacy of your sleep and conversations from the ever-listening microphone.

Be a Switch-Hitter: Turn off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS when you don’t need them. Reclaim your anonymity as you travel.

The Dumbphone Revolution: Consider an ordinary mobile phone for calls and texts. It liberates you from the digital vortex and breaks the cycle of status-driven upgrades. Store it in a bag, perhaps shielded with aluminium foil facing your body, for peace of mind.

Commit to a Cable-Bound Laptop: Using the internet only on a stationary computer naturally limits your consumption and improves its quality.

Or, you could do what I did.

A Life Unplugged: It’s Still Possible

I don’t have a mobile phone. I manage. The look on people’s faces at the airport or car rental desk when I tell them is a mix of pity and sheer disbelief. “How do you survive?” they ask.

Well, the answer is: with increasing difficulty. I am constantly forced to borrow the phones of strangers to perform the simplest tasks, all because a system demands confirmation via a device I choose not to own.

Doesn’t that make you suspicious? That every aspect of your life is now gatekept by a corporate-controlled gadget? I find it shocking that entities I never consented to can know exactly where I am, what I search, who I contact, and then sell that privacy for profit.

The Final Question: What If They Just Turn It Off?

We have seen in recent years how the very platforms we trust can deactivate us. Accounts of those who supported the Canadian truckers were revoked. Banks have frozen accounts over political opinions.

What do you think happens when your digital identity is your phone? What if, one day, they just deactivate it?

Your access to money, to travel, to communication, to your very social proof of existence—gone. With a click.

Please, give this a thought for a few minutes. Reflect on what you are truly revealing, and what you are truly risking, for the sake of convenience and status. The path to a healthier relationship with technology, and a freer life, begins with asking these questions.

World Council for Health stands for a better way. Perhaps it’s time we all started listening.

What are your thoughts? Have you tried to limit your phone use? Share your experiences in the comments below.