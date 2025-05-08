Dr Sarah Myhill is something of a legend. Naturopath and Integrative Doctor, her ability to heal patients has led her to become the most investigated doctor in the history of the General Medical Council. Each investigation has been triggered not by patient complaints but by her sound, effective treatment strategies that fly in the face of conventional medicine.

At February’s Health Hub, Dr Myhill gave a truly mind-blowing presentation on how to be well and stay that way. The audience was rapt as she dropped one fascinating research insight after another, while offering clear, practical guidance on the changes we can all make on the path to complete well-being.

The presentation is now available to watch for all paid subscribers below.

Here are just a few nuggets she covered:

The importance of exclusion zone (EZ) water and its role in your body function

A fascinating experiment carried out by the late, great Luc Montagnier (who discovered HIV) on water’s ability to store and carry information

A brilliant hypothesis on the purpose of inflammation (clue: it’s all about friction)

Why lowering the deuterium of water is crucial - and how to do this

Why it’s SO important to stay warm , and why saturated fat is your friend

How light supports the creation of EZ water - and which wavelengths you need

What destroys EZ water - and the worst culprit for this that you may be ingesting in large amounts without even realising

The at-home test that’s worth doing (and why you should eat your egg yokes runny)

Why people living near glacier water live to ripe old ages

A 7-point strategy to prevent and treat cancer, heart disease and dementia

… and so much more.

Her talk was followed by a Q&A which included practical advice on everything from coming off blood pressure medication, to when and why it’s worth supplementing vitamin D with K2. Fabio Zoffi (from Panel 1) also stepped in to share some encouraging research on how placing seeds within an electrostatic field yields strong, pure plants. Amazing!

There’s so much wisdom in this expert session. Let’s dive in!