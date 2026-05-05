In classical Athens, democracy was not taken for granted. The Athenians knew that power, once concentrated, corrupts quickly.

To protect their fledgling political system, they invented a radical tool: the ostrakismos, or “potsherd court.” This practice lasted around 70 years, from 487–416 BC.

How did it work? Once a year, citizens were asked a single, provocative question: Is anyone in the city becoming so powerful that they threaten our freedom? If a majority voted yes, a second vote was held. Each citizen would scratch a name onto a broken piece of pottery (ostraka). If a quorum of 6,000 was met, the person with the most votes —guilty of no crime, charged with no offense— was exiled for ten years. Hence the word ‘ostracism’.

There was no trial, no appeal, and no need to prove malicious intent. It was pre-emptive. The mere perception of outsized influence was enough.

The Ideal Versus the Practice

Ostracism was introduced by the reformer Cleisthenes, a key architect of Athenian democracy. Athens understood a truth that is all too easy to forget: the greatest danger to democracy is not necessarily foreign invasion, but the accumulated power of homegrown demagogues. These could be charismatic ‘celebrity’ politicians, oligarchs who buy loyalty, or figures who bend civic institutions into personal tools.

The ostrakismos gave the demos (the common people) a last-resort lever: a way to reset the balance of power without violence. The ostracised person’s status and property remained theirs, and after ten years of exile they were able to return and continue their life as before.

As is often the case, there was a drift between the intention and the reality. Uğur Oral (2023) writes:

“Although ostracism was seen as the insurance of democracy and the guarantee of the system when it was first implemented, it later moved away from its real purpose. It is also seen that some Athenian rulers, who wanted to increase their power, used ostracism as a weapon by influencing the views of the people to weaken or eliminate their rivals.”

Smithsonian writer Megan Gannon (2020) agrees that ostracism was vulnerable to manipulation, factionalism and misuse:

“Nearly all of Athens' most prominent politicians were targets […] The ancient writer Plutarch tells us that the final ostracism took place in 416 B.C. when political rivals Alcibiades and Nicias, realizing they were both facing ostracism, teamed up to turn the votes of their fellow citizens against another candidate, Hyperbolus, who was banished. The outcome apparently disgusted enough Athenians that the practice ended.”

Aside from leadership rivalries, the Athenian device was blunt and imperfect and easily driven by the vagaries of mass sentiment. The virtuous Aristides was famously ostracised: Plutarch tells an anecdote of one voter who claimed to be simply tired of hearing him called ‘the Just.’

And yet: the mechanism’s original purpose, to guard against the unfettered accumulation of power-without-accountability, still resonates down the ages.

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Relevance for Our Time

Imagine adapting this principle for the 21st century. We live in an era of super PACs, billionaire-funded media empires, and algorithmic echo chambers that amplify the loudest, most extreme voices. The public often feels voiceless not because they cannot vote, but because their vote seems weightless against concentrated power.

Democracy is not just about electing leaders. It is about systematically preventing anyone from becoming irremovable.

“I have developed five little democratic questions. If one meets a powerful person--Adolf Hitler, Joe Stalin or Bill Gates--ask them five questions: ‘What power have you got? Where did you get it from? In whose interests do you exercise it? To whom are you accountable? And how can we get rid of you?’ If you cannot get rid of the people who govern you, you do not live in a democratic system.” —Tony Benn MP, 2001, addressing the UK House of Commons

An updated “ostrakismos” would not mean exile, of course. Nor would it mean the reckless abandonment of due process — or other undesirable consequences such as short-termism, mob rule and political paralysis.

But the spirit of the mechanism, as originally intended, could translate into powerful modern tools:

Citizen-initiated recall votes for public officials who accumulate unchecked influence.

Binding “cooling-off” periods for media magnates or CEOs whose cross-industry dominance begins to resemble monopolies.

Citizen panels (democratic juries) empowered to flag and temporarily suspend outsized political donations or lobbying activity.

Today, as political authority becomes increasingly centralized, and trust in institutions erodes, we need new forms of democratic self-defense and oversight. In an era of opaque bureaucracy and regulatory capure, the existing checks and balances are no longer adequate. The ostrakismos reminds us that the public’s voice is strongest not only at the ballot box — but also when it has the courage to say, “No single person should ever become more powerful than the people themselves.”

World Council for Health stands for a Better Way.

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