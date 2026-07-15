You’re sitting on your couch. The TV is on. Your phone is in your pocket. Your smart speaker sits on the shelf. Nothing unusual.

Except —if a certain patent filed in 2001 is to be believed— the electromagnetic field emanating from that screen could be capable of actively manipulating your nervous system. And you wouldn’t feel a thing.

And that’s just the screen.

The phone in your pocket? It’s running a suite of sensors that would make a Cold War surveillance team weep with envy. The question isn’t whether you’re being monitored. You are. The data brokers, the ad networks, the app permissions you clicked “accept” on without reading — they’ve built the most comprehensive surveillance apparatus in human history.

The real question — the one that keeps people up at night— is whether this apparatus has graduated from passive monitoring to active manipulation.

This isn’t mere speculation. It’s on the books.

The Patent

On January 14, 2003, the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted US Patent 6,506,148 B2 to physicist Hendricus G. Loos. The title: “Nervous system manipulation by electromagnetic fields from monitors.” Not a theoretical paper. Not a fringe journal article. A granted US patent — which means the USPTO examined it and found the claims to be novel, useful, and non-obvious. The abstract states, in dry bureaucratic language, that the invention generates: “pulsed electromagnetic fields” from a television or computer monitor to “manipulate the nervous system of a subject.”

The mechanism is elegant in its creepiness. The standard video signal driving a CRT monitor produces a raster scan — a rapid horizontal sweep of the electron beam. Loos’s innovation was to modulate that beam to produce low-frequency electromagnetic fields with specific temporal patters. The patent is based on the premise that the nervous system, being fundamentally electrochemical, would respond to these fields involuntarily.

And here’s the kicker: the patent claims that the image modulation may be subliminal. Hence nearby subjects could be affected without consciously perceiving the modulation.

The Science of Physiological Resonance

The underlying principle isn’t pseudoscience. It’s well-established across multiple disciplines.

Biological tissue responds to electromagnetic fields at specific frequencies. This is the basis of:

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) — FDA-approved for depression treatment, using magnetic pulses to modulate neural activity (George et al., 2010)

Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy — used in orthopedics for bone healing since the 1970s (Bassett et al., 1974)

Heart pacemakers — which deliver precisely timed electrical pulses to cardiac tissue

The nervous system operates on electrochemical signaling. Action potentials propagate along neurons through ion channel dynamics. External electromagnetic fields can influence these processes — this is basic biophysics, not speculation (Adey, 1981).

What Loos did was recognize that a device already present in nearly every American living room —the television— could be repurposed as a delivery mechanism.

Autonomic Effects Without Conscious Awareness

The patent claims a range of effects, all operating below the threshold of conscious perception:

These are autonomic functions — the ones you don’t consciously control. You wouldn’t feel yourself being manipulated. You’d just feel inexplicably tired, wired, anxious, or calm.

The patent proposes that appropriately timed electromagnetic field pulses can induce what it calls a "sensory resonance" in nearby subjects. This can be conceptualized as a form of entrainment — the tendency of biological oscillators to synchronize with external rhythmic stimuli. It is a similar principle behind why your circadian rhythm entrains to light-dark cycles. But here, the stimulus is artificial and the frequency is engineered.

The Surveillance Architecture in Your Pocket

Before we get to the manipulation question, we need to understand the monitoring infrastructure. Because you can’t manipulate what you can’t measure. And they measure everything.

Your smartphone is not a phone. It’s a mobile sensor platform that happens to make calls. Here’s what’s running, right now, in the device you’re probably holding:

The Sensor Arsenal

GPS / GNSS

Satellite positioning. Tracks your location to within 3-5 meters, 24/7. Knows where you live, work, worship, and protest.

WiFi Chip

Scans for nearby networks even when “off.” Your device broadcasts a unique MAC address that physical retail stores can use to track your movement through aisles. Modern randomization of MAC addresses, purportedly to improve privacy, is by no means watertight.

Bluetooth / BLE

Bluetooth Low Energy beacons in stores, airports, and public spaces ping your device constantly. Your phone responds with a unique identifier.

Front Camera

Facial expression analysis is built into modern OS-level APIs. Eye tracking, blink rate, pupil dilation, even to some extent micro-expressions — all machine-readable in real time.

Rear Camera(s)

Multi-lens arrays capture depth maps of your environment. LiDAR sensors on newer iPhones build 3D models of your living room.

Microphone(s)

Multiple mics for noise cancellation also enable ambient sound classification. Your phone knows if you’re in a car, a restaurant, or a quiet bedroom. Always listening for wake words — but the buffer is always running.

Accelerometer

Detects gait patterns unique to individuals. Knows when you’re walking, running, sitting, or lying down. Can detect the characteristic motion of typing, driving, or even specific activities.

Gyroscope

Combined with accelerometer data, reconstructs full 3D motion. Researchers have demonstrated keystroke inference from gyroscope vibrations alone.

Magnetometer

Detects magnetic fields. Can be used as a crude metal detector. Also picks up EM interference from nearby electronics — including the very fields described in the Loos patent.

Ambient Light Sensor

Knows whether you’re in darkness or daylight. Combined with other sensors, reveals sleep patterns and daily routines.

Proximity Sensor

Detects when the phone is near your face. Also reveals when the phone is in a pocket vs. on a table.

Barometer

Detects which floor of a building you’re on. GPS alone can’t do that.

Heart Rate Sensor (select devices)

Optical sensors on newer phones and wearables measure heart rate and heart rate variability: a direct window into autonomic nervous system state.

Ultrasonic Capability

Speaker and microphone hardware in phones can emit and detect frequencies above 18 kHz. This has been used by ad networks for cross-device tracking — your TV and phone can silently communicate to link your viewing habits to your browsing history (Arp et al., 2017).

Battery Usage Monitor

App-level battery drain data reveals which apps are active, for how long, and at what intensity — a behavioral fingerprint.

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The Home Surveillance Ecosystem

And it’s not just your phone. The modern home is a sensor grid:

Smart TV

Viewing habits, ambient audio (many have always-on mics), WiFi network scanning, Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) that identifies every show and ad you watch — even from external sources like HDMI inputs or gaming consoles.

Smart Speaker

Always-on microphone array. Voice recordings. Ambient sound classification. Some models use ultrasonic proximity detection to know where you are in the room.

Smart Bulbs / Plugs

Energy usage patterns reveal when you’re home, awake, asleep, or away. Zigbee/Z-Wave mesh networks create a home-wide sensor grid.

Doorbell Cameras / Security Cams

Video feeds. Motion detection. Facial recognition. Some upload footage to cloud servers you don’t control.

Robot Vacuums

LiDAR and camera-based models build detailed floor plans of your home. Some upload these maps to manufacturer servers.

Smartwatch / Fitness Tracker

Continuous heart rate, HRV, skin temperature, blood oxygen, sleep stages, electrodermal activity (stress response). This is a medical-grade physiological monitor strapped to your body.

Connected Car

GPS location, driving behavior, cabin audio, phone contacts synced via Bluetooth, telemetry data sent to manufacturer servers.

What This Infrastructure Enables

This isn’t scattered data. It’s integrated. When all these sensors feed into the same data brokerage ecosystem — and they do — the result is a real-time, multi-dimensional model of a human being:

Where you are — GPS, WiFi triangulation, barometric floor detection, Bluetooth beacon pings

What you’re feeling — Facial expression analysis, voice stress detection, heart rate variability, electrodermal activity

What you’re looking at — Screen attention tracking, ACR on TVs, eye tracking via front camera

What you’re saying — Microphone arrays, voice transcription, sentiment analysis

Who you’re with — Bluetooth proximity to other devices, voice fingerprinting, co-location patterns

When you’re vulnerable — Sleep tracking, circadian rhythm data, periods of low alertness

What you’re about to do — Predictive behavioral modeling based on historical patterns

This is the monitoring side. It’s ethically questionable in its own right — non-consensual, opaque, and operating at a scale that makes the Stasi’s wildest dreams look quaint. But monitoring alone is one thing…

From Monitoring to Manipulation

If we trace the evolution of mind manipulation technologies from crude MKUltra-era LSD experiments to the sophisticated, invisible, scalable systems operating today, a key insight emerges. It is that monitoring and manipulation are two phases of the same project. You can’t separate them.

Here’s the logic chain:

Step 1: Build the sensor grid. Deploy devices that measure human physiology and behavior at unprecedented resolution. Make people pay for the privilege of carrying the sensors. Make them feel naked without them. Call it “smart.” Call it “connected.” Call it “convenient.” Step 2: Map the nervous system. Use the sensor data to build predictive models of individual and collective human behavior. Identify the frequencies, patterns, and triggers that shift autonomic states. This is pure behavioral science — no EM fields required, just data. Step 3: Close the loop. Once you can measure a person’s physiological state in real time and you know what inputs shift that state, you have a feedback control system. Show them content that triggers outrage when their arousal is low. Show them calming content when their stress is spiking. Adjust the flicker rate of their screen. Modulate the EM environment. Test. Measure. Optimize. Step 4: Normalize it. Call it “personalization.” Call it “engagement optimization.” Call it “user experience.” Never call it what it is.

The Evidence for Active Manipulation

Is there hard proof that step 3 is happening? Let’s look at what’s publicly documented:

Algorithmic Emotional Manipulation

The Facebook emotional contagion study (Kramer et al., 2014) demonstrated that manipulating the emotional content of users’ news feeds shifted their own emotional expressions — without their awareness. 689,003 users were unwitting subjects. Following public criticism, Facebook’s defense was essentially: “It’s in the terms of service.”

Addiction Engineering

The entire field of “persuasive technology” — taught at Stanford, implemented at every major tech company — is explicitly about manipulating behavior. Nir Eyal’s Hooked (2014) is essentially a manual for building addictive products using Skinnerian variable reward schedules. Infinite scroll, pull-to-refresh, notification badges, “like” counts — these are not design choices. They’re behavioral manipulation tools.

Ultrasonic Cross-Device Tracking

SilverPush and similar companies developed and deployed ultrasonic beacons embedded in TV and web ads. Your phone’s microphone picks up the inaudible tone, and suddenly your TV viewing habits are linked to your browsing history and your mobile behavior — all without your knowledge (Arp et al., 2017).

Neuromarketing

The neuromarketing industry uses fMRI, EEG, eye tracking, and facial coding to optimize advertising for subconscious emotional impact. Companies like Nielsen Consumer Neuroscience run labs where they measure your brain’s response to ads and tweak them accordingly. This isn’t theoretical — it’s a substantial commercial industry (Lindstrom, 2008; Dooley, 2011).

PWM Flicker and Neurological Effects

LED backlights in modern screens use pulse-width modulation that flickers at frequencies known to affect neural activity. For most people, it’s imperceptible. For susceptible individuals, it triggers migraines, seizures, and autonomic dysregulation. The flicker frequency changes with brightness — and it’s software-controllable.

The Loos Patent Itself

Again: a granted US patent for a system that manipulates the nervous system through a TV screen. If this was the public patent, what was developed under classification?

The War on the Brain

James Giordano has conducted extensive research into “The Brain as Battlespace”. He posits (2026) that modern “cognitive warfare” employs tactics such as cognitive overload, emotional manipulation, narrative shaping and behavioral priming:

‘Traditional information operations (IO) and psychological operations (PSYOPS) have sought to shape perceptions and influence decision-making. But cognitive warfare moves beyond the control of information flows to target how information is processed. As current doctrine and analysis suggest, the objective is “not what individuals think, but rather, the way they think”. This distinction is critical. Whereas IO and PSYOPS aim to alter beliefs or attitudes, cognitive warfare focuses upon affecting perception, judgment, emotional valence, and ultimately decision-making and actions.’ (Emphasis ours.)

The 20th century was about controlling territory and physical resources. The 21st century is about controlling attention, perception, and behavior. The weapons of this war are not dropped from planes — they are carried willingly into homes, held against the head for hours a day, and paid for on installment plans.

The infrastructure is dual-use, which is what makes it so insidious:

The same sensor that tracks your sleep for a “wellness” app also reveals your periods of lowest cognitive defense

The same algorithm that recommends music you’ll enjoy can also recommend emotional states you’ll inhabit

The same screen that displays content can also emit patterned EM fields

The same network that connects you to information also connects you to the control system

Essentially, we’ve been asking the wrong question. We ask: “Is my phone spying on me?” The answer is obviously yes, but that’s the boring question. The real question is: “Is my phone actively shaping who I am?”

And the answer, based on the available evidence, is that it would be genuinely shocking if it weren’t.

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The Defense Connection

Hendricus Loos wasn’t a random inventor tinkering in his garage. His career included work for defense contractors, including DARPA-funded research. This is significant because it places the patent in a specific institutional context.

The US defense and intelligence establishment has a documented, multi-decade interest in:

Electromagnetic weapons — explored under programs like Project Pandora in the 1960s (Steneck, 1984)

Behavioral modification — the MKUltra program, officially running from 1953 to 1973, investigated means of controlling human behavior (US Senate, 1977)

Non-lethal weapons — the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Directorate has explored electromagnetic pain induction and behavioral effects (Davison, 2009)

Subliminal influence — declassified documents confirm military interest in subliminal messaging and perception manipulation throughout the Cold War (Weiner, 1990)

The pattern is consistent: a concept is explored openly in the academic or patent literature, then developed further under classification or proprietary corporate R&D, and the public never hears about it again.

This lineage has evolved from MKUltra’s crude chemical interventions to modern electromagnetic and algorithmic approaches that are cleaner, more scalable, and completely invisible to the target.

Loos’s patent may represent the public-facing documentation of research that continued elsewhere.

From CRT to Modern Screens

The obvious objection: “But that patent is for CRT monitors, and nobody uses those anymore.”

Fair. The raster scan mechanism is specific to cathode ray tube technology. Modern LCD, LED, and OLED displays don’t sweep an electron beam across a phosphor screen.

But that misses the point entirely.

The patent is a proof of concept demonstrating that consumer electronic displays can be engineered to manipulate the nervous system via electromagnetic fields. The specific generation method —raster scan modulation— was simply the available technology in 2001 when the patent was filed.

What matters is the principle: ubiquitous electronic devices, present in living spaces, can be designed to emit EM fields that influence human biology without detection or consent.

And in the 23 years since that patent was granted, the technological landscape has only expanded:

WiFi and Bluetooth chips are now embedded in every TV, streaming device, phone, and tablet — each a programmable RF emitter

Pulse-width modulation (PWM) in LED backlights produces flicker at frequencies known to affect neural activity.

Ultrasonic transducers in device speakers are already used for cross-device tracking by advertising networks (Arp et al., 2017)

5G and mmWave infrastructure blankets urban environments in frequencies that interact with biological tissue at the skin surface (Betzalel et al., 2018)

Smart home devices with always-on microphones and speakers create a networked mesh of potential EM sources

The delivery infrastructure has multiplied by orders of magnitude. If the capability was patentable in 2003, what has been developed since?

How to Investigate This Yourself

You don’t need to take anyone’s word for it. You can measure your own environment.

1. Electromagnetic Field Measurement

Use an EMF meter — the GQ EMF-390 or TriField TF2 are consumer-grade devices capable of measuring both magnetic fields and radio frequency radiation. Measure your TV, monitor, phone, and tablet:

At distances of 1 inch, 1 foot, 3 feet, and 10 feet

While “off,” in standby, and actively displaying content

Streaming different types of media

What you’re looking for: consistent pulsed patterns rather than random noise. Random electromagnetic noise is normal in any electronic device. Patterned, rhythmic pulsing — especially at frequencies in the 1-30 Hz range (the range of human brainwave activity) — is not normal and warrants further investigation.

2. Screen Flicker Analysis

Most modern phone cameras can record at 240 frames per second or higher. Point your phone at your screen and record in slow motion. Play it back.

LED-backlit displays use pulse-width modulation to control brightness. At high brightness, the flicker may be minimal. At lower brightness, the flicker frequency drops and becomes more detectable. PWM flicker at certain frequencies can trigger headaches, eye strain, and neurological symptoms in susceptible individuals.

If your screen shows a rhythmic strobe pattern invisible to the naked eye, that’s PWM. Whether it’s only PWM or something more is harder to determine without specialized equipment — but knowing it’s there is step one.

3. Ultrasonic Spectrum Analysis

Download a spectrum analyzer app (Spectroid for Android; similar tools exist for iOS). Monitor the ambient audio spectrum in your room:

With all devices off

With devices on but idle

With devices actively streaming

Look for persistent tones above 18 kHz — ultrasonic frequencies that are inaudible to most adults but detectable by your phone’s microphone. These frequencies are used in ultrasonic cross-device tracking by companies like SilverPush and have been documented in the academic literature (Arp et al., 2017). The presence of structured ultrasonic signals from a device that “shouldn’t” be emitting them is a red flag.

4. Self-Experimentation

This is the least technical but perhaps most revealing approach.

Remove all screens and RF-emitting devices from your bedroom for 72 hours. No TV, no phone on the nightstand, no tablet. Ideally, power off your WiFi router at night. Track the following daily:

Sleep onset latency (how long it takes to fall asleep)

Sleep quality (1-10 scale upon waking)

Dream recall and dream content

Morning mood and anxiety levels

Energy levels throughout the day

After 72 hours, reintroduce devices one at a time, 48 hours apart, and continue tracking. Changes that correlate with device reintroduction are data points worth taking seriously.

The Bigger Picture

It would be a mistake to fixate on this one patent in isolation. The patent is a data point in a much larger pattern.

Consider what we now know about the information environment:

Social media algorithms are explicitly designed to manipulate emotional states to maximize engagement. Internal Facebook research confirmed that the platform can influence users’ emotions without their awareness (Kramer et al., 2014).

Advertising technology has evolved into a surveillance infrastructure that tracks individuals across devices, locations, and contexts — often using methods the user never consented to and doesn’t understand (Zuboff, 2019).

Behavioral psychology is baked into every major consumer technology platform, from infinite scroll to variable reward schedules to personalized notification timing — all derived from Skinnerian operant conditioning principles (Eyal, 2014).

Military research into electromagnetic effects on human biology has been ongoing for decades, with periodic glimpses into classified programs surfacing through FOIA releases and whistleblower testimony.

Neuromarketing now routinely uses fMRI and EEG to measure subconscious responses to advertising — and optimizes content accordingly. This isn’t fringe. This is how Super Bowl ads are made (Lindstrom, 2008; Dooley, 2012).

Giordano’s body of work helps us to connect these threads into a unified warning. The convergence of ubiquitous sensing, algorithmic control, and electromagnetic delivery systems represents a paradigm shift in how power operates. The war on the brain is not coming. It’s here.

The Unanswered Questions

The patent raises more questions than it answers:

Was this technology ever deployed in consumer devices? If so, by whom, at what scale, and under what authority? Did the research continue under classification after the patent was filed? What equivalent capabilities exist for modern display technologies and wireless protocols? Is there any regulatory oversight of the electromagnetic emissions from consumer devices as they relate to neurological effects? At what point did passive monitoring cross the line into active manipulation — and who authorized it? If Giordano is right about the war on the brain, who’s winning?

The FCC regulates EM emissions for interference with other devices — not for biological effects on humans. The FDA regulates medical devices that intentionally affect the nervous system — but a TV isn’t classified as a medical device. The FTC can go after “unfair and deceptive” practices — but proving algorithmic manipulation in court requires discovery powers that individual citizens don’t have.

This is a regulatory gap large enough to drive a truck through.

And it’s in that gap that Giordano’s “cognitive warfare” is being fought — invisibly, silently, and with no declaration.

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Thanks for reading. If this piece sharpened your thinking, share it with someone who still believes their phone is just a phone, their TV is just a TV, and their thoughts are entirely their own.

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.

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