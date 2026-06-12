Thank you to all our amazing speakers, sponsors, vendors and team, but above all to all our attendees and supporters both in person and virtual for living and believing in the Better Way. Thank you!

Not just another health conference, the Better Way Conference USA was the landmark event we hoped it would be - truly, a gathering of some of the most courageous thinkers, doctors, scientists, and advocates working to create the next era of healthcare.

Each of the six panels across the two days addressed key themes shaping the future of healthcare, and you can watch all the recordings of the presentations and discussions now...

Watch on Demand*

Dr Bryan Ardis: Animal Venoms in 'Biologics'

Aimee Villella McBride: Geoengineering, Weather Modification, Governance and the Fight for Transparency

Watch on Demand Now*

You can see the full running order here: www.betterwayconference.org/running-order

Cancer Workshop Recording Update

Due to exceptionally high demand, this unique one hour workshop featuring leading voices in integrative & evidence-based healing, Professor Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Paul Marik and host, Christof Plothe, DO, was also recorded; the recording will be available early next week here: www.betterwayconference.org/

Watch On Demand from the comfort of your home!

ACCESS RECORDINGS*

*To watch the recordings if you don’t have a ticket already, please buy a ‘Virtual Pass’ for just $30. Following payment, you will be directed to set up an account which gives you access to the recordings.

Have a great weekend!

World Council For Health

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.