Does This Ring a Bell?

People locked on a cruise ship because of an infectious disease. Does that sound familiar?

In May 2026, the MV Hondius – a cruise ship off the coast of Cape Verde – became a floating quarantine zone. The culprit was announced to the world with the kind of breathless urgency we have come to recognize all too well: hantavirus. Media headlines screamed of a deadly outbreak, a mysterious virus jumping from rodents to humans, now isolated at sea with nowhere to run. The fear script wrote itself.

But before you cancel your summer cruise plans and start stockpiling ineffective N95 masks, let us take a deep, critical breath. This story is not about a new plague. Rather, it can be seen as a test. A test to see if we learned anything from the catastrophic 2020 Covid response. And spoiler alert: apparently, we haven’t.

The Real Health Crisis They Aren’t Talking About

Before we dive into the virus du jour, we have to ask a massive, glaring question that our so-called health authorities seem utterly incapable of answering. Why is there such a hyper-focus on infectious diseases when they are not even a top ten cause of death in the industrial world?

According to Our World in Data, in advanced economies, infectious diseases account for less than one in twenty deaths, or roughly 4.6% of all mortality (Ritchie et al., 2026). So what is actually killing us? The true pandemics of our time are heart disease, cancer, dementia, and diabetes. And these conditions have almost nothing to do with viruses, but instead are often diseases of lifestyle, metabolism, and diet. Processed sugar, industrial seed oils, chronic nutrient deficiencies, and systemic inflammation are the real silent killers stalking the Western world. Why are headlines in the media not alarming us about these true pandemics?

The fact that our health systems —with the support of mainstream media— spend billions of dollars panicking over a rare rodent-borne virus, while ignoring the metabolic wrecking ball of the standard Western diet, is not a bug in the system. It is a feature. It keeps the population scared, dependent on expensive pills and injections, and permanently distracted from the simple, powerful, and inexpensive solutions that are already sitting on their own plates. A health care approach that fails to prioritize lifestyle factors is not health care at all. It is crisis management designed for profit, not for cure.

What Hantavirus Actually Is and Why the Fear Is Overblown

Hantaviruses belong to the Hantaviridae family. They are enveloped, single-stranded RNA viruses. Unlike many other zoonotic viruses that are transmitted via insect vectors, hantaviruses are primarily transmitted to humans through contact with infected mammals — most notably wild rodents such as deer mice (Jonsson et al., 2010). The virus is shed in the urine, feces, and saliva of these rodents; humans typically contract the infection by inhaling aerosolized particles from these excretions. This is not an airborne virus in the manner of influenza or the common cold. It usually requires a very specific set of circumstances: a poorly ventilated space, fresh rodent droppings, and the physical act of disturbing that dust.

The impact on the human body generally manifests in two primary ways. In the Western Hemisphere, hantavirus causes Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, or HPS, a severe respiratory illness. In Europe and Asia, it tends to cause Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome, or HFRS, which affects the kidneys (Kruger et al., 2015). Both are serious. Both can be fatal. But both are also rare outside of very specific ecological niches.

The media has seized upon the fact that this particular outbreak involves the Andes virus strain, which has documented cases of human-to-human transmission. However, a careful reading of the scientific literature shows that such transmission is exceptionally rare and appears to require sustained, intimate contact with the blood or bodily fluids of a critically ill patient, rather than casual conversation or shared airspace (Martinez et al., 2005). This is not a virus that spreads like Covid or like the flu. It is fundamentally different. And yet the narrative has been constructed to blur that distinction.

The Playbook and the Business of Pathogen Sharing

We have seen this movie before. The failure of the last approach was not merely medical. It was philosophical. The answer to viral threats is not, and never will be, a rapid deployment vaccine that would require a decade of proper safety testing. The idea that every new outbreak demands an immediate, mass-produced genetic intervention is not science. It is ideology.

Instead of empowering individuals with cheap, safe, existing tools, the World Health Organization and its network of Collaborating Centers have created a new business model based on what is euphemistically called Pathogen Sharing (World Health Organization, 2021). The architecture works like this:

A virus is identified.

The genetic sequence is shared with WHO Collaborating Centers.

This triggers a pre-arranged system in which pharmaceutical giants receive immediate access to develop mRNA and DNA gene therapies.

The result, as documented by epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher in May 2026, is that there are currently at least thirteen hantavirus vaccine and gene therapy programs already in active development. These include six DNA vaccines from the US Army and USAMRIID, three mRNA vaccines from Moderna and others, and several viral vector and protein subunit candidates (Hulscher, 2026). Both the HPS and HFRS viruses are being targeted. This is not science racing to save lives. It is a business plan. And you are the market.

In 2025, Dr. Tess Lawrie remarked that in the WHO Collaborating Centers’ terms of reference, viral hemorrhagic fevers came up with surprising frequency.

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The PCR Problem That Will Not Go Away

Before we accept the official numbers regarding this outbreak, we must confront an uncomfortable truth that the mainstream media has once again chosen to ignore. The hantavirus PCR test has a fundamental design flaw that should concern anyone who understands the basics of molecular biology.

Writing on 6th May 2026, Jon Fleetwood refers to the results of a BLAST analysis (used for comparing biological sequences). It shows that significant portions of the genetic sequences used by the PCR test to supposedly detect hantavirus also directly match human DNA sequences.

This matters because the PCR detection system can “light up” —and generate a positive result— even if the genetic match is imperfect (Holland et al., 1991). Combined with the BLAST findings, this raises the very real possibility that so-called hantavirus cases may represent nothing more than the PCR system detecting the patient’s own genetics rather than an actual virus. We saw this same pattern with Covid testing. And now we are seeing it with hantavirus. At what point do we start asking critical questions instead of simply accepting the numbers we are handed?

The Real Solutions You Already Have Access To

Now we arrive at the most important section of this post.

You do not need a military grade genetic injection to protect yourself from an ssRNA virus. You do not need to wait for a vaccine that may or may not be safe. What you need is a basic understanding of virology, immunology, and metabolic health. The solutions already exist. They are cheap. They are safe. And they are available to you right now without a prescription in most cases.

For more information on recommended supplementation for acute infection, click on this link .

First Solution: Zinc Ionophores.

There is a category of virus called single-stranded RNA viruses. It includes all the Covid strains, all the influenza strains, RSV, Ebola, Marburg, and hantavirus. They can all be treated with the same fundamental protocol using zinc ionophores taken together with supplemental zinc.

Research into zinc ionophores has identified them as potential inhibitors of RNA dependent RNA polymerase, or RdRp, which is the essential enzyme for the replication of all single stranded RNA viruses (Te Velthuis et al., 2010).

Hydroxychloroquine and quercetin have both been identified for their ionophore activity, allowing intracellular zinc to reach levels that effectively interfere with the viral life cycle (Derwand & Scholz, 2020; Dabbagh-Bazarbachi et al., 2014).

Zinc itself has demonstrated inhibitory effects on the replication of various single stranded RNA viruses, including coronaviruses and influenza (Read et al., 2019). The clinical implications are straightforward. Early administration of zinc in combination with an ionophore has been linked in observational studies to reduced hospitalization rates and improved patient outcomes.

Second Solution: Dramatically Reducing Refined Sugar Intake

This solution is perhaps the most powerful and the most ignored. A remarkable study published in Frontiers in Public Health used an expert knowledge system to mine the open access CORD–19 literature database, to understand why some people are more severely affected by SARS-CoV-2 than others (Logette et al., 2021). The conclusion was striking. Elevated blood glucose is the most likely single risk factor to explain why, in otherwise healthy patients, disease can reach a severity normally associated with age and known comorbidities.

The mechanism is clear. Elevated blood glucose:

increases glucose in the pulmonary airway surface liquid, which breaks down the innate antiviral defenses of the lungs, and facilitates viral infection and replication;

causes dysregulations in the immune response, which facilitate the cytokine storm and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

In other words, sugar acts like an accelerant on a viral fire.

The pre-existing conditions that have been associated with severe Covid outcomes, including obesity, hypertension, type two diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, can almost all be traced back to chronically elevated blood glucose resulting from high consumption of sugar and refined carbohydrates.

Third Solution: Vitamin D Optimization.

A systematic review and meta analysis published in Nutrients in 2021 examined the relationship between vitamin D3 status and Covid 19 mortality risk (Borsche et al., 2021). The analysis included one population study and seven clinical studies that reported vitamin D blood levels either before infection or on the day of hospital admission.

The authors concluded that:

“The datasets provide strong evidence that low D3 is a predictor rather than just a side effect of the infection.”

They added:

“Despite ongoing vaccinations, we recommend raising serum 25(OH)D levels to above 50 ng/mL to prevent or mitigate new outbreaks…”

This makes sense because vitamin D modulates both the innate and adaptive immune response in ways that no vaccine can replicate (Grant et al., 2020; Martineau et al., 2017).

Fourth Solution: Hypochlorous Acid, or HOCl.

This is a molecule that deserves far more attention than it currently receives. HOCl is not a pharmaceutical. It is not a vaccine. It is a naturally occurring antimicrobial agent that the human immune system produces in neutrophils and other immune cells specifically to kill pathogens (Wang et al., 2007).

When used in controlled formulations, whether as a nasal spray, a surface disinfectant, or a room level aerosol, HOCl provides a straightforward mechanism for reducing viral burden at the point of exposure. Think of it as upstream prevention. Instead of waiting for a virus to reach the lungs and cause systemic disease, you intervene at the site of initial infection, the nasal mucosa and the upper respiratory tract.

A nasal spray formulation of HOCl offers direct antiviral activity at the primary portal of entry for respiratory pathogens.

Room nebulization, dispersing a fine mist of HOCl throughout an enclosed space, offers environmental viral control without the toxicity profile of traditional chemical disinfectants.

Both approaches are mechanistically sound and immediately applicable to situations like the one aboard the quarantined cruise ship.

Importantly:

At the time of writing, there has been no identified person-to-person spread in North America. There are only an estimated ~300 cases of human-to-human transmission in history; the known mechanism is close and prolonged contact, with direct exchange of body fluids. And this is only 10% of all Andes cases. The bottom line is: be careful when dealing with rodent excretions and avoid inhaling the dust.

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Putting It All Together

This is not a novel threat. Hantavirus has been endemic to South America for decades. It has killed people in Argentina with predictable regularity. What is different now is not the virus, but the level of preparedness among the population to accept fear-based narratives without question.

The positioning that there is no cure and no vaccine and therefore nothing can be done, is not only factually incomplete but strategically indefensible. It ignores the possibility of prevention at the source. It ignores upstream intervention before systemic disease takes hold. It ignores environmental controls that can materially reduce transmission risk. And it completely ignores the cheap, safe, and widely available nutritional and pharmaceutical interventions that have been shown to work against the entire class of single- stranded RNA viruses.

After the virus scares of the last few years, we should all be alert to overhyped threats. 2020: Covid; 2022: Monkeypox; 2024: Bird Flu; 2026: Hantavirus. Will we remember the lessons?

If the goal is to inform the public and protect health, the conversation needs to expand dramatically. If the goal is to maintain a narrative of helplessness and fear in order to justify the next round of experimental gene therapies and lockdowns, then the current approach makes perfect sense.

Conclusion: Step Out of Fear and Into Self Empowerment

You do not need to be afraid of hantavirus. You need to be mindful of rodent droppings in poorly ventilated spaces. You need to be aware of your own metabolic health. And you need to be equipped with the knowledge that cheap, safe, and proven tools already exist to support your immune system against the entire class of ssRNA viruses. Real prevention and real treatment are already in your kitchen, in your supplement cabinet, and in your own power to make informed choices.

World Council for Health stands for a Better Way.

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.

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