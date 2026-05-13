World Council for Health

World Council for Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Esty's avatar
Esty
15h

Wonderful article, thank you so much for sharing all your knowledge and balanced information.

Reply
Share
John Alton's avatar
John Alton
11h

This article should be front and centre for those in the MAHA movement. The health authorities even ignore vitamin D. There seems to be no efforts to have a protocol like this to improve overall health in general. Thanks for putting this together.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 World Council for Health · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture