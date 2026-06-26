A deep dive into the Okoro et al. WHO data bombshell, the Rancourt mortality analyses, Christine Cotton’s devastating biostatistical autopsy of the clinical trials, the War Room/ DailyClout Pfizer document revelations, and the Michels et al. forensic death analysis — plus how hospital protocols, not the virus, drove the death toll.

Individually, each of these studies presents a vital part of the jigsaw. In combination, the conclusions become all the more devastating.

The Study That Should Have Been Page One Everywhere

In April 2025, a paper landed in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine that should have triggered emergency congressional hearings, front-page headlines, and a complete re-evaluation of every public health decision made since late 2020. Instead, it was memory-holed with the efficiency we’ve all come to expect.

Okoro, Ikoba, and colleagues did something almost too obvious to be radical: they simply compared COVID-19 deaths in the pre-vaccine period against the vaccination period —using the WHO’s own data— and asked what happened.

Here’s what happened:

Africa : 43.3% increase in COVID deaths with vaccination

Eastern Mediterranean : 350.9% increase

South-East Asia : 403.7% increase

Europe : 496.5% increase

Americas : 705.9% increase

Western Pacific: 1,275.0% increase

Let that sit for a moment. The Western Pacific region —Australia, Japan, South Korea, countries with advanced healthcare systems and very high vaccination uptake— saw COVID deaths multiply by nearly 13-fold after the vaccines were deployed.

The study’s authors call this finding “paradoxical,” which is polite academic-speak for “the exact opposite of what we were promised.”

The regions with the lowest vaccination rates —Africa at 3.8% of global cumulative deaths pre-vaccines, the Western Pacific at 1.5%— were essentially untouched by COVID mortality before the shots arrived. Meanwhile, the Americas and Europe, with their aggressive vaccination campaigns, accounted for over 70% of global COVID deaths despite their high vaccination coverage.

This isn’t a paradox. It’s a pattern. And patterns demand explanations.

The Rancourt Numbers: 17 Million and Counting

Denis Rancourt, a former physics professor at the University of Ottawa, has produced what is arguably the most comprehensive excess mortality analysis of the COVID period. His team’s 2024 paper examined all-cause mortality in 125 countries across six continents —roughly 35% of the global population— with weekly or monthly resolution spanning years before and during the declared pandemic.

The headline finding: 30.9 million excess deaths globally for 2020–2022, a mortality rate of 0.392% of the population — comparable in scale to the 1918 “Spanish Flu” pandemic.

But here’s where it gets uncomfortable for the narrative. Using temporal association between vaccine rollouts and mortality spikes across 78 countries with sufficient data, Rancourt’s team calculated a vaccine-dose fatality rate (vDFR) and projected approximately 16.9 million COVID-19 vaccine-associated deaths globally through the end of 2022.

In a separate Southern Hemisphere study of 17 countries, Rancourt et al. (2023) found an all-ages vDFR of approximately 0.126%. This implies roughly 17 million vaccine deaths from 13.5 billion injections — and critically, no evidence in any country of the vaccine rollouts being associated with a reduction in excess all-cause mortality.

The core finding across all of Rancourt’s work is devastating in its simplicity: the spatiotemporal pattern of excess mortality is incompatible with a spreading viral contagion as the primary cause of death. Nine of the 17 Southern Hemisphere countries studied showed no detectable excess mortality during the first year of the declared pandemic — until the vaccines were rolled out. Then the death spikes began.

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Christine Cotton: The Biostatistician Who Took Apart the Trial

Christine Cotton spent 25 years running clinical trials for the pharmaceutical industry as founder and director of the contract research organization Statitec. She knew exactly what a properly conducted trial looks like — and what Pfizer’s C4591001 trial actually showed.

Cotton’s analysis —presented in 2022 to France’s Parliamentary Office for Scientific & Technological Assessment (OPECST); in 2023 to Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry; and preserved in a bilingual archive after her death on June 2, 2026— dismantled the efficacy claims piece by piece:

1. The 95% Efficacy Was a Measurement Trick

Pfizer counted only symptomatic COVID-19 cases confirmed by PCR. But they also measured anti-nucleocapsid serology — a marker showing who actually got infected during the trial, symptoms or not. When Cotton calculated efficacy using that comprehensive criterion, the result was approximately 55%, not 95%.

2. No Proven Efficacy Against Severe Disease

Across every interim analysis — adults, teens 12–15, children 5–11, toddlers — there was never statistically significant efficacy against severe COVID-19. The adult study showed one severe case in the vaccine group versus three in the placebo group. The claimed “66% efficacy against severe disease” was statistically indistinguishable from random chance.

3. No Proven Efficacy Against Death

After six months of follow-up, there was —supposedly— one COVID death in the vaccine group and two in the placebo group. Statistically meaningless. And this was using Pfizer’s reported death numbers.

4. The Vaccine You Got Wasn’t the One Tested

Cotton documented that Pfizer used two different manufacturing processes — Process 1 for the clinical trial product, Process 2 for the commercial product distributed to the public. The vaccine that went into hundreds of millions of arms was not the same product that generated the (already dubious) 95% efficacy number. As she testified in her final post on X: “You were administered a product for which there were absolutely no results, neither of efficacy nor of tolerance.”

5. What Cotton Didn’t Know Initially — And What Made It Worse

Christine Cotton did not have access to all the Pfizer Papers at the time she prepared her initial report. She did not know that the War Room/ DailyClout team would later find, through thousands of hours of combing through Case Report Forms, that Pfizer had systematically underreported mortality in the very data used to justify the largest mass vaccination campaign in human history. Neither did she know about the 3.7-fold cardiovascular death signal.

When the researchers relayed these findings to her, the situation went from catastrophic to criminal. Her previous conclusion —that there was no proven mortality benefit— was based on the sanitized public data. The real data was far worse.

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The 11 Deaths: How Pfizer Hid the Real Body Count

Here’s where the story gets even darker — and where the War Room/ DailyClout research team made a discovery that Christine Cotton herself didn’t have access to when she prepared her initial excellent analysis.

What Pfizer Told VRBPAC: Six Deaths

At the December 10, 2020 VRBPAC meeting —the meeting that determined whether the FDA would grant Emergency Use Authorization —Pfizer presented data showing six deaths in the clinical trial. Two in the vaccinated arm, four in the placebo arm. This created the appearance of a mortality advantage for the vaccine: fewer deaths among the vaccinated.

What Pfizer’s Own Documents Revealed: Eleven Deaths

The War Room/ DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project —whose core team continue to this day as the Pandemic Investigation Project— spent years combing through the 55,000 pages of court-released Pfizer documents. Their forensic work (documented in Michels et al., 2023) was painstaking: thousands of subject Case Report Forms, each running thousands of pages. What they found fundamentally rewrites the history of the EUA.

According to Pfizer’s own documentation, there were 11 deaths — not six — in the clinical trial at the time of the EUA: six in the vaccinated group and five in the placebo group. Essentially, an equal number of deaths in both arms. No mortality benefit whatsoever.

The five unreported deaths were not a rounding error. They were the difference between a vaccine that appeared to reduce mortality and one that demonstrably did not.

The NEJM Paper Perpetuated the False Number

The incorrect death count wasn’t confined to a PowerPoint slide at VRBPAC. The same false ‘six-death’ figure was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, in a paper by Polack et al. (2020). This paper was cited thousands of times, used to justify mandates, and held up as the gold standard of vaccine safety evidence. It was wrong. And Pfizer knew it.

Christine Cotton Didn’t Have the Full Picture at the Time

This is a crucial point: Christine Cotton’s already-devastating analysis of the Pfizer trial was prepared before the full document release was analyzed by the War Room/ DailyClout team. She did not know —could not have known— that the death count presented to regulators was so far off. When the team relayed their finding of the unreported deaths to her, it confirmed what she had suspected, but made the situation far worse than even her rigorous biostatistical critique had revealed.

She had already proven there was no statistically significant mortality benefit. The hidden deaths proved the trial data presented to the FDA was not merely insufficient — it was fraudulent.

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The Michels et al. Forensic Death Analysis: What the Peer-Reviewed Paper Found

The Michels et al. (2023) paper, published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, represents the first independent forensic analysis of the 38 subject deaths in Pfizer’s 6-Month Interim Report — conducted by researchers entirely unaffiliated with the trial sponsor.

Key Findings

No mortality benefit in the placebo-controlled period. During the first 20 weeks of the trial — the only period that was genuinely placebo-controlled — there was no significant difference between the number of deaths in the vaccinated versus placebo arms. The vaccine didn’t save lives. It didn’t even show a trend toward saving lives.

A 3.7-fold cardiovascular death signal that Pfizer buried. The analysis found evidence of an over 3.7-fold increase in deaths due to cardiovascular events in the BNT162b2 vaccinated subjects compared to placebo controls. This was a massive safety signal. Pfizer did not report it to regulators.

Deaths continued in the vaccinated group after Week 20. After the EUA was granted and placebo subjects were unblinded and offered the vaccine, deaths among the still-unvaccinated cohort slowed and eventually plateaued. But deaths in the originally vaccinated group continued at the same rate. The curves tell a story no press release could spin away.

Data inconsistencies between Pfizer’s own documents. The forensic analysis revealed discrepancies between the subject data in the 6-Month Interim Report and publications authored by Pfizer/BioNTech trial site administrators. These weren’t minor clerical errors — they were systematic inconsistencies in the reporting of deaths and adverse events.

The 38 Deaths in Context

The trial involved 44,060 subjects equally randomized to vaccine or saline placebo. The 38 deaths analyzed spanned July 27, 2020 (the start of Phase 2/3) through March 13, 2021 (the data end date of the 6-Month Interim Report). In a properly conducted trial with a product that doesn’t cause harm, you’d expect deaths to be roughly equal between arms and to follow expected background mortality patterns. What the Michels team found was neither.

The Hospital Treatment Protocols: Where the Real Killing Happened

Here’s the part of the story that gets even less attention than the vaccine data: a staggering proportion of COVID deaths occurred in hospitals — and the treatment protocols deployed in those hospitals were catastrophic.

The evidence converges from multiple directions:

Mechanical ventilation was deployed aggressively despite mounting evidence of harm. The standard protocol called for early intubation, but the mortality rate for ventilated COVID patients was abysmal — and the pathophysiology of COVID pneumonia (primarily a vascular and clotting disorder, not a typical ARDS presentation) made high-pressure ventilation especially dangerous. Ventilators were blowing out already-damaged lungs.

Denial of early treatment was official policy. The mantra was: “there’s no treatment, go home and come back when you can’t breathe.” By the time patients returned, they were in cytokine storm — exactly when aggressive interventions become least effective and most dangerous. Ivermectin, which has a well-established safety profile over decades of use and showed strong signals of efficacy in multiple studies, was actively suppressed. HCQ was demonized. The message was: wait until you’re crashing, then we’ll intubate you.

Remdesivir was pushed as standard of care despite the WHO SOLIDARITY trial showing no mortality benefit. It’s an IV antiviral that costs thousands per course — and it didn’t save lives.

Sedation protocols for ventilated patients were extreme. The combination of deep sedation, paralysis, and high-pressure ventilation created a perfect storm for organ failure.

Antibiotic denial compounded the problem. Rancourt’s (2024) hypothesis is that much of the mortality came from transmissionless self-infection bacterial pneumonias induced by biological stress. This points to a grim irony: patients were denied the one class of drugs (antibiotics) that might have actually helped, while being given drugs and interventions that made things worse.

The hospitals became death traps. Not because the virus was unstoppable, but because the standard of care was lethal.

Connecting the Threads

The pieces fit together with a coherence that the official narrative never achieved:

The clinical trials never demonstrated mortality benefit. Christine Cotton proved this using Pfizer’s own published data. The Michels et al. forensic analysis subsequently proved it was even worse: the death count presented to the FDA in 2020 was fraudulent. Six deaths were declared (two in the vaccine group) when Pfizer’s own documents showed eleven (six in the vaccine group). The NEJM paper that launched a multi-billion-dollar campaign was based on false data. The paper, by Polack et al. (2020), reported six deaths. Pfizer’s internal documents show eleven. The EUA was granted based on wrong information. The real-world data shows deaths increased with vaccination. See Okoro et al. (2025) using WHO data; Rancourt et al. (2024) using all-cause mortality across 125 countries. Independent teams, different methodologies, same conclusion. The hospital protocols were deadly. Mechanical ventilation, remdesivir, sedation cocktails, and denial of early treatment combined to create an iatrogenic catastrophe. The vaccine rollouts were temporally associated with mortality spikes in every region with sufficient data — and no country showed a mortality reduction after vaccination.

The scale is staggering. Rancourt’s estimate of ~17 million vaccine-associated deaths makes this the largest iatrogenic event in human history. The Okoro study showing COVID deaths increasing up to 1,275% after vaccination —in direct proportion to vaccination coverage— should have ended the debate. The Michels et al. forensic analysis showing the significant underreporting of deaths, and a 3.7-fold cardiovascular death signal Pfizer never disclosed, should have triggered criminal investigations.

Instead, we got “safe and effective” repeated like a liturgical incantation while the bodies piled up.

World Council for Health has been calling for a moratorium of the COVID gene therapies since 2021. And most of the data presented here was not even available back then.

Please share this document with others, hand it out to your GP if he/she is stil injecting people with the this failed therapy — and use it if you have been harmed by the shots.

This is educational analysis, not medical advice. The data speaks for itself — but what you do with it is your responsibility.

World Council for Health stands for a Better Way.

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