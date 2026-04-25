You might have missed it. While headlines chased geopolitical chaos, a quiet but tectonic shift occurred in the corridors of Brussels late last year. In December 2025, a provisional agreement was struck. By January 2026, the European Parliament’s Environment Committee had waved it through with a robust majority of 47–31.

They call it the deregulation of New Genomic Techniques (NGTs). I call it the Great Unlabeling.

In Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, the horror was visible. The doctor could see his creation’s unnatural seams. Today’s genetic engineers have solved that problem for good. Their creations look, smell, and taste exactly like nature — while carrying viral promoters, bacterial genes, and novel proteins never before seen in the human food supply. Dr. Frankenstein’s monster was a warning we could see. The unlabeled CRISPR tomato on your plate is a warning you cannot.

For decades, Europe held a relatively hard line on genetically modified organisms (GMOs). But now, the EU is sprinting in the opposite direction, driven by a potent cocktail of geopolitical competition and biotech capital. The new legislation creates a two-tier system. “Category 1” NGT plants —those deemed comparable to conventional breeding— will be exempt from GMO labeling and risk assessments.

Simultaneously, the parallel European Biotech Act is slashing red tape for gene therapies in humans: cutting approval timelines for clinical trials from 106 days to about 75 — and in some cases as few as 47.

The message from Brussels is clear: Move fast, don’t ask too many questions, and don’t scare the public with labels.

But before we swallow this pill, both literally and figuratively, we need to rewind. Because to understand the madness of the current moment, we must look at the history of plant modification, the chemical hellscape of the Glyphosate Era, and the fierce critics who saw this disaster coming decades ago.

Part I: The Roundup Reality Check

To understand why gene editing is not a clean break from the past, we have to look at the disaster of the “herbicide-tolerant” era.

When the first wave of GMOs hit in the 1990s —soybeans and corn engineered to survive dousings of glyphosate (Roundup)— the sales pitch was environmentalist utopia. “We will use fewer chemicals!” they promised. “No-till farming will save the soil!”

It was a lie. Instead of using fewer chemicals, we created a chemical arms race. Weeds evolved resistance to glyphosate. So what did we do? We sprayed more. When that failed, we introduced “stacked traits” (resistance to multiple herbicides like 2,4-D and Dicamba), which are even more volatile and prone to drifting onto neighboring farms, destroying organic crops and ecosystems (Benbrook, 2012; Mortensen et al., 2012).

We created a Glyphosate Circle:

Engineer a seed to resist poison. Saturate the field with poison to kill everything but the seed. Soil microbiome collapses. Weeds evolve resistance. Engineer a seed to resist stronger poison. Repeat.

Yet for thirty years, regulators have claimed these plants are “substantially equivalent” to natural ones.

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Part II: The Fatal Flaw of ‘Substantial Equivalence’

This brings us to the fiercest critic the biotech world has ever seen: Dr. Mae-Wan Ho.

In the late 1990s, while the WHO and FAO were rubber-stamping the safety of GMOs, Dr. Ho and Dr. Ricarda Steinbrecher published a takedown so devastating it should have stopped the industry in its tracks. Their report, Fatal Flaws in Food Safety Assessment (1998), eviscerated the concept of Substantial Equivalence.

What is Substantial Equivalence? It is the regulatory loophole that allows GMOs to skip toxicology testing. If a biotech company can argue that their Franken-plant is chemically similar enough to a regular plant, it is deemed safe by default.

Ho argued this was pseudo-science. On Page Two of the report, she noted that the tests were so undiscriminating that a “grossly altered” potato with deformed tubers was still passed as “substantially equivalent.” The principle is arbitrary. It relies on the industry to tell regulators what is safe, with no requirement for long-term animal feeding trials, no requirement for carcinogenicity tests, and crucially, no requirement for environmental monitoring.

She warned of “horizontal gene transfer”: the possibility that the spliced genes (often containing viral promoters and antibiotic resistance markers) could jump from your dinner into the bacteria in your gut, or into the soil microbiome. Nearly thirty years later, we know this is a real risk (as outlined by van den Eede et al., 2004), yet a robust risk assessment is still not part of the standard protocol.

Why we still have no clue

The standard approval protocol for a new GMO or NGT does not require:

Long-term carcinogenicity studies (Do tumors show up after 2 years? Don’t look.)

Fertility studies (Does it cause sterility in the 3rd generation? Don’t ask.)

Microbiome disruption studies (Does it turn your intestinal flora into a chemical factory? Who knows.)

Soil health monitoring (Does the root exudate kill earthworms? Not our problem.)

As Séralini et al. (2014) demonstrated in their long-term study on GM maize, rats developed tumors and organ damage after two years. These findings were aggressively attacked by industry — precisely because such long-term tests are not required. Hilbeck & Otto (2015) further note that combinatorial effects of multiple GM traits are almost never tested.

Part III: The Loss of Informed Consent

Here is the existential rub: you cannot consent to an experiment you do not know is happening.

If I told you that a tech startup wanted to test a new software on your laptop without telling you, you’d sue them. If a pharmaceutical company wanted to try a new gene therapy on your cells without your signature, this would be a criminal act.

But if an agrochemical company wants to edit the genome of your wheat using CRISPR, and then remove the label so you can’t tell the difference? The EU says that is fine for “Category 1” plants.

This is the death of informed consent.

By removing the label, the industry effectively admits that consumers would reject the product if given a choice. Poll after poll shows Europeans want transparency. By stripping labels away, they are forcing you to participate in a continent-wide experiment with your biology and the ecology of your backyard.

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Part IV: The Industry Takeover

Why is this happening? Follow the money. Biotech is now a trillion-dollar global industry. When you have that much capital concentration, regulatory capture is not a bug; it is a feature.

The new EU Biotech Act explicitly frames this as a “competitiveness” issue: We are lagging behind the US and China! We must deregulate to innovate!

This is the language of the revolving door. Former regulators sit on biotech boards. Biotech executives sit on advisory panels. The same companies that demand the approval of their products are often the ones given veto power over the publication of negative results.

On Suppression of Criticism

For decades, scientists who found negative results in GMO studies faced professional ruin. Companies have a long history of demanding “confidentiality” over raw data. Studies looking at the long-term health impacts of GMOs have been notoriously underfunded, as who would pay for a 10-year study that might kill a revenue stream? In many cases, university researchers must get permission from the company to publish the results of the research funded by that company (Waltz, 2009; Cornucopia Institute, 2013).

“Unfortunately, it is impossible to verify that genetically modified crops perform as advertised. That is because agritech companies have given themselves veto power over the work of independent researchers.” — Cornucopia Institute, 2013

Fugh-Berman (2013) has shown how industry funding biases “basic science” and leads to systematic suppression of negative data. The result is a scientific literature that appears overwhelmingly positive, but only because the negative studies were never allowed to see the light of day.

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Part V: What is at Stake? An Ecological Catastrophe

We already have evidence that this technology is not safe. The “glyphosate cycle” has decimated insect and bird populations. Relyea (2005) also demonstrated the devastating impact on aquatic biodiversity. In the outcome of his experimental study:

“Roundup completely eliminated two species of tadpoles and nearly exterminated a third species, resulting in a 70% decline in the species richness of tadpoles.”

Pleasants & Oberhauser (2013) showed that in the U.S. Midwest, the collapse in the monarch butterfly population is another consequence of the glyphosate cycle. This occurs as milkweed, the essential food source for monarch larvae, is rapidly being replaced by glyphosate-resistant crops:

“We estimate that there has been a 58% decline in milkweeds on the Midwest landscape and an 81% decline in monarch production in the Midwest from 1999 to 2010 […] results strongly suggest that a loss of agricultural milkweeds is a major contributor to the decline in the monarch population.”

But the new NGTs are not just about herbicide resistance. They are about “gene drives” and novel proteins. We have zero long-term studies on what these novel proteins do to:

Bumblebees (significant contributors to animal pollination — upon which around 75% of crop species depend to some degree).

Soil Fungi (the internet of the soil).

Bats (insect predators).

Human Infants (the most vulnerable population).

In his 2003 book Seeds of Deception, Jeffrey M. Smith documented decades of industry deception on this very point.

The Environmental Assessment Mirage

Critics such as Mae-Wan Ho (1999) have long argued that a proper environmental assessment would take decades. Why?

Gene Flow: A gene edited for drought resistance might jump to a wild relative, creating a “super weed” we cannot kill. Soil Time: Changes to soil microbial communities take 5–10 years to manifest, let alone stabilize. Intergenerational Effects: If horizontal gene transfer occurs in the human gut, the impact on fertility or immune function might not show up in the parent who ate the tomato, but in the children or grandchildren.

We are rolling the dice on a generational timescale.

“Once GE plants are released into the environment, they interact with various factors, including those involving food chains and competition at multiple levels (gene, individual, population, community, and ecosystem) through trophic connections, nutrient cycles and energy flows, as well as biogeochemical cycles, in contact with abiotic/biotic elements of soils, water, and above- and underground ecosystems in the receiving environment […] Although there are still concerns regarding the release of gene-edited crops, it is unfortunate that no experimental studies have been reported yet on the biosafety and ecological consequences of the edited crops.” —Wei and Stewart, 2023

Part VI: A Call for Sanctuary

We are being inundated, living in a toxic soup of technological arrogance. It is not just the food. It is:

the EMF (5G radiation) we didn’t ask for

the herbicides drifting from conventional farms onto our land

the fungicides raining down on vineyards

the biotech sprays being released into the open air — with mRNA sprays currently under development.

We demand a Sanctuary. A space where we are not exposed to NGTs; where we are not forced to eat unlabeled gene-edited Franken-foods; where we are not bathed in electromagnetic frequencies; and where the soil is allowed to heal without synthetic biology intruding.

We demand the right to a sovereign, self-determined life.

What You Can Do Right Now

The trilogue —between the European Parliament, Council and Commission— is moving fast. The final plenary vote is imminent, likely to be May 2026.

Write to your representatives. Not an email, but a letter. Tell them:

I reject the deregulation of NGTs without mandatory labeling. I demand long-term (10+ year) environmental and health impact studies before approval. I demand “GMO/NGT-Free” zones where traditional farming is protected from genetic trespass.

World Council for Health supports harmony with the natural environment, for the benefit of all life on earth, and stands for a Better Way.

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.

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