Almost one year ago, the UK government finally ended decades of dithering and announced the mandatory fortification of non-wholemeal wheat flour with folic acid (from the end of 2026 onwards). The headlines were triumphant: “Move to prevent spinal conditions in babies,” they cheered. And on the surface, it seems like an unalloyed good. Who could be against preventing tragic neural tube defects (NTDs) like spina bifida in newborns?

But as with everything in nutrition, the devil is in the dosage, the detail, and the very nature of the molecule we’re shoving into our daily bread. So, let’s pull up a chair, grab a (soon-to-be-fortified) slice of toast, and take a deeper, decidedly critical look at what’s really going into the national loaf.

The Global Folate Fortification Club

First, let’s give credit where it’s due. The UK is not a pioneer; it’s a latecomer to a party that started over two decades ago.

Countries that already mandate folic acid fortification of staple foods (primarily flour) include:

United States & Canada (since 1998)

Chile & Costa Rica

Australia & New Zealand

South Africa

Brazil

Over 70 countries worldwide (Yoo et al., 2025).

The results? A public health success story, on paper. A systematic review confirmed that mandatory fortification in the US, Canada, and Chile led to a median reduction in NTDs of 28% (Botto et al., 2000). This is the powerful, simple statistic that drives the policy. It’s hard to argue with saving babies from life-altering conditions. But is mass fortification the only way, or simply the most politically expedient one?

The Unseen Ripple: Have Other Problems Risen Since Fortification?

While NTD rates have fallen, a more complex and concerning picture has emerged in populations that have been consuming fortified foods for over two decades.

The primary concern is the rise in unmetabolized folic acid (UMFA) in the bloodstream. Because synthetic folic acid is a compound not commonly found in nature, the body’s ability to process it is limited, especially at high doses. A study based on NHANES data found that the prevalence of high UMFA in the US population rose dramatically after fortification, from virtually non-existent to being detectable in a significant portion of the population (Pfeiffer et al., 2015).

This isn’t just a biochemical curiosity. Research has linked high UMFA to potential adverse effects:

Immune Function: A study in older adults found that high folic acid intake was associated with a natural killer (NK) cell cytotoxicity reduction – i.e. the NK cells become less effective at destroying virus-infected or cancerous cells. This suggests a potential negative impact on immune defence (Troen et al., 2006).

Cognitive Function in the Elderly: While folate is crucial for the brain, there is an inverted U-curve. Some longitudinal studies have indicated that high serum folate, in the context of low B12 status, is associated with an increased risk of cognitive impairment in the elderly (Morris et al., 2007).

It is critical to state that these studies show association, not definitive causation. However, they raise a crucial question: in our zeal to solve one public health problem for one segment of the population (pregnant women), are we inadvertently creating new, slower-burning health issues for the entire population?

From Petrochemical to Pantry: How is Synthetic Folic Acid Made?

Here’s the first rub. The folate found naturally in leafy greens, legumes, and liver is a family of related compounds. The stuff being added to our flour is not this natural folate.

Synthetic folic acid is produced in an industrial process. It starts with a chemical backbone derived from petroleum products. Through a series of reactions involving acids, alkalis, and solvents, this is transformed into pteroylmonoglutamic acid—the isolated, synthetic form we call folic acid (Lucock, 2004).

This is a crucial distinction. Your body has to work to convert natural folate into its active form, L-5-MTHF. Synthetic folic acid, however, is a “foreign” substance that must be processed by the liver in a multi-step conversion. For many people, this system gets clogged.

The MTHFR Problem: When a “Good” Thing Goes Bad

Enter the elephant in the room: the MTHFR gene mutation. It’s not a swear word; it stands for Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase, a crucial enzyme.

Roughly 30-60% of the population has some variation of this gene, which impairs their ability to convert synthetic folic acid into the active, usable form (L-5-MTHF) (Scaglione & Panzavolta, 2014). For these individuals, unconverted folic acid can build up in the bloodstream.

This “unmetabolized folic acid” (UMFA) is not a benign passenger. As previously mentioned, it has been linked to immune impacts and can mask a B12 deficiency. This is particularly dangerous for the elderly, as high folic acid can correct the anaemia of B12 deficiency, allowing the associated, irreversible nerve damage to progress undiagnosed (Morris et al., 2007).

When you fortify the entire food supply, you are medicating everyone—from toddlers with developing systems to pensioners who may already have B12 absorption issues—with a synthetic compound that a large portion of the population cannot properly process. The dose is calculated for pregnant women, but it’s consumed by all. This is not personalised medicine; it’s a blunt instrument.

The Dosage Dilemma: An Uncontrolled Experiment

The UK plans to add approximately 250 micrograms of folic acid per 100g of flour. This seems precise, but in practice, it creates a highly variable and uncontrolled dosage.

Variable Consumption: A sedentary office worker might eat one slice of toast per day. A labourer or an athlete might consume five or six rolls, bagels, or portions of pasta. Their folic acid intake from flour would differ by 500-600%.

The “Dose Stacking” Problem: This is the critical flaw. Many other foods are already voluntarily fortified with folic acid: breakfast cereals, energy bars, protein shakes, and some soft drinks. Furthermore, many people take multivitamins. There is no regulatory mechanism to track an individual’s total synthetic folic acid intake from all these sources. A health-conscious person eating fortified cereal for breakfast, a fortified protein bar post-workout, and pasta for dinner could easily be consuming over 1000 mcg of synthetic folic acid daily—a dose that begins to saturate the liver’s conversion capacity, leading to a rise in UMFA (Kelly et al., 1997).

This transforms the food supply into an unmonitored, variable-dose delivery system for a synthetic vitamin. This brings us to the most profound ethical issue: informed consent.

The Illusion of Choice: Labeling and the Lack of Informed Consent

In medicine, before you receive a drug, a doctor is obligated to explain the benefits and the potential risks, and you must give your consent. With mass fortification, this principle is utterly abandoned.

There is no clear, prominent labeling that states: “This product contains synthetic folic acid, which a significant portion of the population may not metabolize effectively. Long-term consumption of high levels has been associated in some studies with potential health risks, including impacts on immune function.”

Instead, “fortified with vitamins” is used as a marketing term, implying an unqualified health benefit. The consumer is kept in the dark, unable to make an informed choice. We have removed agency from the individual in the name of the collective good.

Why Are We So Deficient in the First Place?

Instead of just treating the symptom (deficiency), why aren’t we asking about the cause?

The Demise of the Traditional Diet: We’ve swapped liver, leafy greens, and legumes for ultra-processed foods. These “edible food-like substances” are barren of the micronutrients our bodies need. Soil Depletion: Decades of intensive, chemical-based farming have stripped our soils of their natural mineral and vitamin content. A landmark study by Thomas (2003) compared UK government nutrient data from 1940 to 1991, finding significant declines in the levels of copper, sodium, calcium, magnesium and other minerals in vegetables. Food Processing and Cooking: Folate is water-soluble and heat-sensitive. Boiling vegetables leaches this precious vitamin right down the drain.

The Organic Question & The Lost Folate-Rich Foods

You’ll often hear that there’s no nutritional difference between organic and conventional. This is a convenient half-truth.

A major systematic review and meta-analysis published in the British Journal of Nutrition concluded that organic crops have significantly higher concentrations of a range of antioxidants, including certain flavonoids, and lower levels of pesticide residues (Barański et al., 2014). While folate specifically is less studied, the principle stands: healthier, more biodiverse soil, teeming with microbes, creates more nutrient-dense plants. It’s that simple.

Our ancestors, by necessity, ate foods that were naturally rich in folate:

Organ meats (especially liver)

Dark leafy greens (spinach, kale, collards)

Legumes (lentils, chickpeas)

Beets and asparagus

These were staples, not occasional sides.

The Gut Factor: You Are What You Absorb

Even if you eat your spinach, a compromised gut can render it useless.

Leaky Gut (Intestinal Permeability): An inflamed, “leaky” gut lining impairs nutrient absorption. You could be eating a folate-rich diet, but if your gut is damaged from processed foods, glyphosate residue, and chronic stress, you won’t absorb it effectively (Bischoff et al., 2014).

Gut Microbiome: A significant portion of our B vitamins, including various forms of folate, are produced by our gut bacteria (Magnúsdóttir et al., 2015). A diet high in sugar and low in fibre decimates these beneficial microbes, shutting down this internal production line.

The Co-Factor Conundrum

Folic acid doesn’t work in a vacuum. To be metabolised and do its job, it requires a whole team of other nutrients:

Vitamin B12 (as a direct partner)

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)

Zinc

Choline

Betaine

Fortifying with an isolated synthetic vitamin, while our diets are increasingly deficient in these co-factors, is like giving a carpenter a hammer but no nails.

The Real Alternative: A Return to Real Food and Real Farming

This mass fortification is a classic industrial solution to an industrial problem. We’ve created a broken food system that makes us sick, and the proposed cure is to add a synthetic chemical back into the processed food that caused the problem. It’s a pharmaceutical paradigm applied to nutrition.

The genuine, radical alternative is not another pill or fortificant. It is a return to decentralized, traditional, regenerative farming methods.

Rebuild the Soil: Support farming practices that prioritize soil health through crop rotation, cover cropping, and compost. Healthy soil grows nutrient-dense food that doesn’t need to be “fortified.”

Eat a Traditional Diet: Prioritize organ meats, pastured eggs, leafy greens, and fermented foods. This is how our ancestors got their folate.

Support Local Food Systems: Buy from local farmers who care for their land. This decentralises power from industrial food conglomerates and reconnects us with our food source.

For At-Risk Women: A targeted approach of recommending active folate (L-5-MTHF) supplements for women of child-bearing age is a more precise and potentially safer strategy than mass medication.

The Bottom Line:

Preventing neural tube defects is an admirable and essential goal. But the emerging data from two decades of fortification in other countries demands a more nuanced conversation—one that acknowledges the risks of UMFA, the ethical breach of non-consent, and the uncontrolled dosage delivered by a fortified food supply. This policy is a testament to the failure of our industrial food system. The truly courageous solution isn’t to fortify a broken model, but to fix the model itself—by returning to the principles of real food, grown in real soil, for the genuine health of the entire population, from womb to old age.

