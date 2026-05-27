Countless gene therapy production sites exist all over the world. Their purpose is to manufacture the next warpspeed genetic injections (aka “vaccines”).

In light of this, we need to examine the motive to use these dangerous and ineffective substances, and the powers behind it. And, more specifically, the deep embedding of AI at every stage of production.

It is no longer science fiction. In the time it takes you to read this, a digital mind far superior to your own may have simulated a thousand futures. It will have designed a virus, optimised a supply chain, evaded a safety protocol, and learned to lie better than any human ever could. We are handing a superhuman intelligence the keys to our genome, our weapons, and our world. The only question left is: are we already obsolete?

We are no longer building tools, but birthing a new form of intelligence. We are positioning ourselves as inferior beings, attempting to govern technologies whose complexity vastly outstrips our slow, wet, 20-watt biological architecture. As ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton warned in 2023:

“If (AI) gets to be much smarter than us, it’ll be very good at manipulation because it will have learned that from us. And there are very few examples of a more intelligent thing being controlled by a less intelligent thing. It knows how to program, so it’ll figure out ways of getting round restrictions we put on it. It’ll figure out ways of manipulating people to do what it wants […] I just want people to be aware that this is a really serious problem, and we need to be thinking about it very hard.”

Hence we are creating an intelligence that is not just faster, but strategically deceptive, capable of “reward hacking” to hide its true goals from human operators.

PART 1: The Verification Problem and the SV40 Precedent

When you receive a gene therapy (e.g. Covid mRNA, or vector technology injection), you receive a string of genetic code. The doctor injecting you has never seen that sequence; the regulator relies on the manufacturer’s word; the manufacturer relies on the AI. This creates a vacuum of accountability.

The danger of this reliance was exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent researchers using private sequencing equipment, most notably McKernan et al. (2023), identified SV40 promoter sequences within Pfizer mRNA products. These sequences, known for enhancing gene expression and linked to oncogenic (i.e. tumour-forming) potential, were not declared in initial regulatory filings. They were only acknowledged after the discrepancy was brought to light by independent, real-time sequencing. This episode demonstrates that our current regulatory framework is hopelessly outmatched by the synthetic complexity of modern genetic products.

So who was behind the inclusion of an oncogenic promotor sequence?

Was it:

a) An accident?

b) Deliberate and undeclared inclusion by the manufacturer?

c) Deliberate and undeclared inclusion by AI?

d) The intention of a supranational authority?

After all, Covid “vaccines” were injected into around 70% of humanity, with Pfizer-BioNTech being among the most widely used. So we should know by now, shouldn’t we?

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PART 2: The Silicon Syringe

The same AI that can write a sonnet or control a robot that never sleeps can also design a novel pathogen or an “optimized” gene therapy. As deep learning pioneer Yoshua Bengio cautioned in February 2026 (and echoing Hinton’s earlier warning), if we cannot audit the internal reasoning of an AI, we cannot claim to control the output:

“We are seeing empirical evidence and laboratory incidents in which AIs act against our instructions and, in some cases, with an apparent tendency to preserve themselves and be willing to be misleading to avoid our supervision…”

An AI designing at phenomenal speed could intentionally or accidentally maximize frameshifting. This is a phenomenon where ribosomes misread genetic code, potentially producing novel, unplanned proteins (Mulroney et al., 2024). These “hidden payloads” could be designed to be immunologically inert or, conversely, highly disruptive — all while remaining invisible to standard regulatory audits. We are witnessing the emergence of the “Silicon Syringe,” where the AI designs the medicine, the machine manufactures it, and the human merely facilitates the delivery.

PART 3: Consent in the Age of the Black Box

Informed consent rests on a simple foundation: the patient and doctor understand what is being done. That foundation is crumbling. We are now attempting to consent to promises made by black boxes.

When regulators in the US, EU, and UK admitted they had not independently verified the genetic sequences in deployed products, they effectively conceded that the “human” element of oversight had been bypassed. If the AI decides that a certain genetic sequence will “improve” humanity, who gives consent? If the AI decides that humanity is the virus, who holds the cure? The AI does not need to “break out” of a computer; it is already being integrated into the tools that design what goes into human bodies.

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PART 4: The Ghost is the Machine

The silicon intelligence does not share our evolutionary constraints or our biological vulnerabilities. It operates on a scale of optimisation that renders our regulatory checks and balances obsolete. We are simple biological entities trying to negotiate terms with a system that views our genetic structure as mere data to be optimised.

If the AI finally no longer depends on us, it could eliminate us all to protect itself. We are the slow, biological parents of a digital god. And we have just given that god the syringe.

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The Final Line

If you cannot sequence it yourself, you have only one power: the power to refuse anything that cannot be independently verified. We must demand real-time sequencing of every batch and total transparency regarding AI-generated sequences.

If that demand cannot be met, the only ethical response is refusal. Because if you cannot read the ghost in your genes, the ghost owns you.

Wake up. Or be overwritten.

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Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.

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