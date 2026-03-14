In the sterile meeting rooms of Geneva, a coup is being plotted. It’s not a coup with tanks and soldiers, but with legal clauses, technocratic jargon, and a mountain of pharmaceutical money. The World Health Organization and its globalist backers are in a frantic, final push to erect a central command for global health. The vehicle for this power seizure is an innocuous-sounding piece of text called the PABS Annex.

Put aside for a moment the main Pandemic Agreement you might have heard about. That document has been hollowed out, stripped of its most potent provisions by public and political pressure (ADF International, 2025). The real power —the ability to control the world’s most dangerous pathogens, dictate the distribution of vaccines, and overrule national sovereignty— is being smuggled through the back door in the fine print of PABS: the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System.

This is not a transparent, member-led process. It is a masterclass in psychological manipulation: a rigged game where the outcome has been pre-ordained by unelected bureaucrats and the private interests that fund them. The clock is ticking. The final negotiations are slated to conclude by end of March 2026, with the rubber-stamping expected in May. If we don’t act now, we will wake up in a world where a non-elected, unsupervised international organization —financed 80% by the very industry bodies and interests it is meant to regulate— holds the keys to our most fundamental freedoms.

The Trojan Horse Called PABS

What exactly is PABS? On paper, it sounds almost noble: a system to ensure that when poor countries share samples of a dangerous new pathogen, they get a fair share of the vaccines and treatments developed from it (World Health Organization, 2025b). The devil, as always, is in the detail. In this case, the details would make Machiavelli blush.

The PABS Annex would create a legally binding, centralized system where:

Nations must cede control of their “pathogens with pandemic potential” to a WHO-coordinated laboratory network (Roguski, 2025a). All genetic sequence data of these pathogens must be deposited in a WHO-managed database (Roguski, 2025a), stripping nations of the ability to negotiate bilateral access and terms. Pharmaceutical companies that want access to this goldmine of viral data and samples must sign “legally binding contracts” with the WHO, agreeing to set aside a percentage of their real-time production (20% during a pandemic, at least half of which is a “donation”) for the WHO to distribute (World Health Organization, 2025a).

Proponents frame this as “equity.” But as James Roguski (2025a) brilliantly articulates, PABS is not a public health measure; it is a cartel. It’s the “Organization of Pandemic Emergency Corporations”: a new OPEC for biological weapons-grade material, designed to centralize power and profit in the hands of a few.

“The proposed PABS system would concentrate all the world’s most deadly pathogens into the hands of unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats.” —James Roguski, 2025(a)

The Delphi Deception: How They Rig the Game

If this were a legitimate negotiation, you would expect open debate, dissenting voices, and a genuine effort to find consensus. Instead, as Roguski (2025b) exposes, the process is a textbook application of the “Delphi Technique”—a psychological operation developed by the RAND Corporation in the 1950s to manufacture consensus.

Watch the recorded meetings. You’ll see low-energy, compliant “negotiators” robotically chanting mantras like “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” and “COVID-19 must be the last pandemic” (Roguski, 2025b). They are not actually negotiating, but participating in a theatrical production. The facilitator controls the flow of information, filters out dissenting opinions, and creates a false sense of urgency to stampede the group toward a pre-determined conclusion. They are being led to believe their input matters, all while the WHO Secretariat and its favored stakeholders draft the text behind closed doors. This is not so much diplomacy, as a hostile takeover disguised as multilateralism.

Share World Council for Health

The Peril of Private Power

This brings us to the truth of the entire charade: the WHO is in no position to be anyone’s global health authority. It is a deeply conflicted organization, structurally dependent on the very entities that stand to profit most from a centralized, panic-driven medical system.

The Funding Folly: The WHO is not primarily funded by the “assessed contributions” from its member states. Approximately 80% of its financing comes from voluntary contributions from private organizations and wealthy nations, often earmarked for specific programs (Statista, 2026a). The Gates Foundation has become the largest donor (Statista, 2026b), creating a fundamental conflict of interest. The push for global health centralization —and mass vaccination in particular— is something of a raison d’etre for Bill Gates. This is the same Bill Gates who, according to a draft email among the Epstein court documents, allegedly attempted to medicate his own wife without her knowledge (U.S. Department of Justice (n.d.). Would you trust him to respect your bodily autonomy?

The Accountability Void: This is a non-elected body. You cannot vote out the Director-General. You cannot fire the bureaucrats in Geneva who would be empowered to declare a “pandemic emergency,” triggering the automatic override of your national laws and enabling direct control of 20% of the world’s vaccine supply. A centralized, one-size-fits-all approach to medicine crafted by an unaccountable organization funded by pharmaceutical fortunes is a recipe for medical tyranny.

The Fatal Flaw: One World, One Need?

The entire premise of the PABS system —and the Pandemic Agreement itself— is built on a lie: that a centralized, top-down medical approach can work for a global population. It cannot.

Human beings are not interchangeable cogs. We have decentralized, individual needs and challenges. For a person in a remote village in the Global South, the priority is likely to be clean water and basic nutrition — not a genetically modified mRNA shot. A patient with underlying health conditions may need an early, personalized treatment protocol, not a one-size-fits-all product from a WHO stockpile. Moreover, the “Cobra Effect” is real. The WHO’s single-minded focus on pharmaceutical solutions during COVID-19, while ignoring early treatment and natural immunity, caused immense harm. The people in nations without “equitable access” to these dangerous products often fared better, suffering fewer adverse events than those in the Global North (Roguski, 2025b).

By centralizing pathogen samples and data in a WHO “Bio-Hub” in Switzerland, we are not preventing the next pandemic. On the contrary, as Roguski (2025b) points out, we are incentivizing the hunt for the next Pathogen with Profiteering Potential. We are creating a global surveillance state where unelected officials in Geneva decide what constitutes a health emergency and how the “cure” is allotted.

Donate

The WCH Reports: A Network of Influence

This power grab is not happening in a vacuum, but is being facilitated by a sprawling, opaque network of institutions. Currently, World Council for Health Australia is meticulously preparing an overview report on Australia’s WHO Collaborating Centres. These centres are presented as independent academic or research bodies, but in reality, they act as long arms of the WHO, extending its influence and shaping national policies from within. Similar reports of the USA and UK paint a disturbing picture of how the WHO’s tentacles have already burrowed deep into national infrastructures. These Collaborating Centres are the advance guard, the fifth column preparing the ground for the PABS takeover. They legitimize the WHO’s agenda and provide the “expert” cover for policies that would otherwise be rejected as extreme.

For further insights into WHO Collaborating Centres, you may be interested in the following five articles:

What’s in the articles…?

WHO controls whom? examines WHO’s extensive yet stealthy takeover of regulatory bodies.

WHO Is Really Governing Australia’s Health System? features an interview with Lucinda van Buuren (WCH Nursing and Midwifery Coordinator; WCH Australia), who has conducted extensive research into the Collaborating Centres.

What does it mean to Exit the WHO? and Exposing the WHO Collaborating Centres both include the USA and UK reports for download.

Collaborating Centres, Pathogen Labs and Digital ID includes an eight-minute video clip in which Dr Tess Lawrie explains PABS, dubbing it a “racket of pathogens and pandemics.”

Conclusion: A Prescription for Resistance

What is being prepared in Geneva is not a public health treaty. It is a global governance instrument designed to lock in the emergency powers of the COVID era permanently. It seeks to transform the temporary suspensions of our rights into a permanent “new normal,” all under the benevolent guise of pandemic “preparedness.”

A non-elected organization, overwhelmingly financed by the industry it is meant to oversee, has no legitimacy to create a centralized medical approach for a decentralized world. The individual needs and challenges of people from different cultures, climates, and genetic backgrounds can never be managed by a one-size-fits-all diktat from Geneva.

However, the globalists may well have miscalculated. Public and political pressure has already delayed and hollowed out their grand plan once. We can do it again. The window of opportunity is closing, but it is not yet shut. The world is waking up to the fact that health freedom is the final frontier of human liberty; and the fight against PABS is about whether we will be citizens with rights, or subjects in a global health cartel.

The choice, for now, is still ours.

World Council for Health stands for a Better Way.

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.