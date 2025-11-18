A political and public health storm is brewing, and it’s centered on a device that fits in the palm of your hand.

Russian lawmakers, backed by public health advocates, are pushing for a nationwide ban on e-cigarettes, branding them “liquid poison” (Swentr, 2025). This dramatic move forces a critical question we’ve been grappling with for over a decade: Is vaping a public health tool for harm reduction, or a predatory gateway to a new generation of nicotine addicts with unknown long-term risks?

Even the so-called World Health Organization (WHO) is unequivocal, stating that e-cigarettes are “undoubtedly harmful”and should not be promoted as a cessation aid (2020). So, who is right? To navigate this smoke-filled debate, we must move beyond rhetoric and into the hard science. Let’s dissect the chemical cocktails, their systemic effects on the human body, the stark usage statistics, and, most importantly, ask who is monitoring the long-term consequences of this global experiment.

1. The Chemical Cocktail: A Numbers Game with Known and Unknown Devils

The fundamental difference lies in combustion versus aerosolization.