World Council for Health

World Council for Health

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The Purposeful Path's avatar
The Purposeful Path
1d

Interesting! I actually don’t have a mold problem… maybe that’s because I stopped using wifi a couple of years ago, and went back to wired internet. And I turn all my electronics off at night, including phone.

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david's avatar
david
21h

didn't notice arthur firstenburg, may he rest in peace, in your references. his invisible rainbow is worth the read.

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