If you follow the mainstream narrative, vaccine hesitancy is often characterised as a problem of misinformation — whether that portrayal is focused on the “Global South” or among “fringe” political groups in the West. But if you look at the data from the last five years, a fascinating and far more complex picture emerges: one centred in the heart of Europe.

There is a paradox in Eastern Europe that challenges the simplistic “pro-vax vs. anti-vax” binary. On one hand, countries like Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia recorded some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccine uptake rates on the continent. On the other hand, nations like Hungary enforce some of the strictest mandatory vaccination policies for childhood diseases, backed by the full force of the law.

This isn’t just a statistical anomaly, but a cultural and historical flashpoint. And in light of recent revelations —from the reanalysis of the Henry Ford Health study to emerging evidence on adverse event reporting, and the controversial rollout of the HPV vaccine in Croatia— we have to ask: what gives?

European Countries with Legal Mandatory Vaccination Regimes

Before examining Eastern Europe, let’s take a snapshot of Europe more broadly. These countries have national laws requiring at least some vaccines for children:

Italy – 10 mandatory vaccines (measles, mumps, rubella, polio, hepatitis B, pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, varicella, and Haemophilus influenzae type b). Non-compliance leads to school exclusion or fines.

France – 11 mandatory vaccines for children under two.

Hungary – Vaccination is obligatory for children, and refusal can result in fines.

Czech Republic – Mandatory child immunizations; unvaccinated children cannot attend preschool.

Slovakia – Vaccination is mandatory for children, with penalties for parents who refuse.

Poland – Nationally enforced vaccination schedule with fines for noncompliance.

Bulgaria – Mandatory vaccines for children, enforced through penalties.

Croatia – Vaccinations are legally required.

Latvia – Some vaccines are tied to school or childcare requirements.

Slovenia – Obligatory vaccines for diseases like polio, tetanus, and measles.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: The Eastern European Vaccine Gap

According to real-world data published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe in late 2024, the divide between Western and Eastern Europe regarding COVID-19 shots was stark. While countries like Spain and Portugal pushed toward 90% coverage, the eastern part of the WHO European region told a different story.

Using data reported to the WHO, here is a snapshot of uptake with a complete vaccine series (as of late 2023) :

Bulgaria: 30.4%

Georgia: 31.6%

North Macedonia: 39.9%

Romania: 42.8%

Croatia: 58.2%

Contrast this with the EU average at the time, which hovered around or somewhat above 70%. The gap is undeniable. The paper notes that vaccine refusals and hesitancy are highest among former communist countries, mentioning the theory that distrust towards governments and health authorities plays a major role. When the state has spent decades telling you what to do, skepticism becomes a survival instinct.

The Hungarian Anomaly: Strict Sticks for Different Carrots

This is where the paradox tightens. You might assume that low COVID uptake correlates with a lax attitude toward vaccines in general. Yet we have shown above how this is not the case. A compelling example is Hungary.

Hungary is a fortress of mandatory vaccination. According to a 2024 presentation on the Hungarian National Immunization Program (NIP), the country has maintained a mandatory schedule since the 1950s. Exemptions are “only tolerated for medical reasons” . Coverage for obligatory vaccines like diphtheria, tetanus, and polio is nearly 100% .

The Immunization Requirements webpage for the International Christian School of Budapest shows this strict approach in action. In Hungary, vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, and rubella are not just recommended: they are mandatory, often administered in school-based programs.

Yet during the COVID-19 era, the acceptance of mRNA vaccines among eligible children (age 5+) in Hungary fell to below 30%. Parents may have accepted the MMR vaccine for their child through genuine belief, the coercive pressure of the mandate, or in some cases a mixture of both. But those same parents rejected the COVID shot.

So why the disconnect?

It appears that the refusal isn’t a rejection of “science” or “medicine.” It is a rejection of a suspicious newness, of perceived political expediency — and of a vaccine that was developed, tested, and rolled out in a way that reminded many Eastern Europeans of the top-down decrees of the past.

The Henry Ford Health Study

Much of the global conversation around vaccine safety has been electrified by references to a suppressed Henry Ford Health study by the NIH (Oller et al., 2025). Figures like Del Bigtree have highlighted that this study proves the unvaccinated are far healthier than the vaccinated. The largest vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study in U.S. history (n=18,468) tracked children for 10 years — and revealed staggering increases in chronic disease among the vaccinated. Compared to unvaccinated children, those who received one or more vaccines had dramatically higher rates of chronic illness:

553% more asthma

386% more atopic disease

1,120% more autoimmune disease

1,254% more neurodevelopmental disorders

• including 412% more developmental delays

• and 803% more speech disorders

The study adds to more and more investigation into the comparison of vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

In a recent publication, the MMR and MMRV Vaccines were linked to 2,657% more U.S. deaths than measles infection since 1995. For the past 30 YEARS, the vaccine has been far more deadly than the disease — inducing SIDS and cardiac arrests among children (Hulscher, 2026). So how can these products be mandated? The ethical, medically coherent response to the mounting body of evidence would surely be to stop mandatory vaccination programs and have all the data independently researched.

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The Placebo Problem and Dr. Tomljenović’s Warning

This brings us to the foundational question of vaccine science: How do we really know they work?

A recent article in EMBO Reports tackled the statements made by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who stated that aside from the COVID vaccine: “none of the others have any kind of long-term testing or even any testing” against a placebo .

The article pushes back, arguing that placebo-controlled trials are often ”unethical“ when an effective vaccine already exists: in their eyes you can’t give a placebo and let someone contract a preventable disease.

But here is where Dr. Tomljenović’s recent interview (embedded below) becomes essential viewing, specifically regarding the push for mandatory HPV vaccines in Croatia. Dr. Tomljenović is arguably the most the most competent researcher on the HPV vaccine in our times.

Interview with Dr. Tomljenović on HPV Mandates in Croatia

The historical narrative we are sold is that vaccines defeated diseases like smallpox. But as historical records from the Wellcome Library show, mortality from diseases like smallpox was already declining due to improved sanitation and nutrition before vaccination was introduced .

While EMBO Reports argues that HPV vaccines went through proper placebo trials, Dr. Tomljenovic’s work has often highlighted the lack of long-term safety data regarding neurological and autoimmune outcomes in the post-licensure phase. The debate is no longer simply about efficacy, i.e. whether the vaccine prevents infection (as rates of cervical cancer have gone up in certain age groups of the vaccinated population), but about the risk-benefit ratio for the individual when mandates are introduced.

Description from the Dr Tomljenović video (Slobodni Podcast) on YouTube

If we are going to mandate a vaccine for 12-year-olds (as Hungary does for girls and boys on a “voluntary-based approach” for HPV, but with strong state pressure), we need absolute certainty on safety. The Croatian proposal to make HPV mandatory has reignited this fire, because once a vaccine is mandated, the burden of proof shifts. It is no longer a personal choice, but a state requirement.

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The State and Your Body: Estonia’s Proposed Vaccine Mandate Fines

While much of the Western world debates vaccine policies through the lens of public health campaigns and workplace rules, one Baltic nation is proposing a significant legal shift that raises profound questions about bodily autonomy and the power of the state. In Estonia, a new draft of the Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Act has been sent for coordination, proposing fines that would make it one of the strictest regimes in Europe for non-compliance with compulsory vaccination.

The draft law, submitted by the Ministry of Social Affairs in early February 2026, outlines clear penalties for individuals who fail to meet immunization deadlines. According to the proposal, a person who violates the requirements for preventing the spread of dangerous infectious diseases —including failing to comply with a compulsory vaccination order— could face a fine of up to 300 fine units. With the current value of a fine unit in Estonia, this translates to a potential penalty of up to 2,400 euros for an individual (Sotsiaalministeerium, 2026). For legal entities, the proposed fine is even more staggering, reaching up to 400,000 euros.

This proposal escalates existing legal frameworks. The current Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Act already includes penalties for non-compliance, with a fine of up to 300 fine units, as noted in the public discourse surrounding the stance of Estonia’s Reform Party. However, the 2026 draft reinforces and specifies this penalty structure within a broader update of the country’s infectious disease control laws.

For critics, this is more than just a public health measure; it represents a fundamental shift in the relationship between the citizen and the state. The message, they argue, is clear: in the name of preventing epidemics, individual bodily autonomy can be subordinated to governmental mandate, enforced by the threat of significant financial penalty. The debate in Estonia serves as a potent case study for a question many nations are quietly grappling with: in a post-’Pandemic’ world, to whom does our body truly belong?

Why should we trust, if they don‘t verify?

The Eastern European paradox teaches us a valuable lesson. Low vaccine uptake does not equate to ignorance. Sometimes it is the echo of history. In countries where the state was once an instrument of oppression, a mandate from the state triggers a biological alarm.

We now live in an era where scientific information is more and more censored; where “inconvenient” papers are not even allowed through the peer review-to-publication process (or publication is followed by a forced retraction); where mainstream-questioning authors are discredited and punished — and a pharma, industrial, political, media and military complex has been established which claims to be “the science“.

The didactic tone of some published papers is so intense that one can almost see the finger-wagging. The EMBO Reports paper, cited earlier, maintains that placebo testing for vaccines is “not only scientifically unsound but also ethically indefensible”, that existing vaccines are “proven to be safe and effective” — and that Secretary Kennedy and the HHS are “undermining trust in vaccines and science.” Another paper, exploring reasons behind the underreporting of Covid vaccine injury among Polish healthcare professionals, repeatedly emphasises the vital importance of reducing vaccine hesitancy. The skewing of priorities and forfeiting of objectivity in scientific journals is quite phenomenal.

As Eastern Europeans have shown us by resisting the rush for Covid injections, skepticism is not the opposite of science. It is the engine of it.

The Unbreakable Law

To finish, let’s take a journey back in time to a courtroom in Nuremberg. In the aftermath of World War II, the world sat in judgment of doctors who had committed horrific acts in the name of “science.” Out of those trials came a single, shining truth that would become the shield for humanity: the Nuremberg Code.

The Nuremberg Code didn’t just suggest that patients should have a say; it declared with absolute authority that the voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. It was the world’s way of drawing a line in the sand, saying: “Never again. No government, no industry, no institution owns you.”

Think about that. The idea that your body belongs to you, along with custodianship of the tiny bodies of your children, is not a political talking point. It is a post-war legal mandate written in the blood of history. To allow mandatory medical procedures is to take a wrecking ball to that legacy. It is to treat a human being as a means to an end, a cog in a machine, rather than an end in themselves.

This is where informed consent comes in, and it is the most thrilling legal concept you own. It’s the key to the castle: the legal recognition that you are the sovereign ruler of your own skin. No one gets to touch the castle without your permission.

And for parents? You are the guardians of the throne. Until your children are old enough to rule their own kingdom, you hold the sacred duty to protect their bodily integrity against anyone —no matter how white the coat or how official the letterhead— who tries to breach the walls.

The good news is that, according to a recent survey of US citizens across the political divide, the overwhelming majority agree that “every individual has the right to informed consent for prescription medication, vaccinations and all medical interventions.”

At the end of the day, the law and fundamental human ethics make it clear: we are not property. We are persons. And that makes all the difference.

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