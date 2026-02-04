Another year, another Davos. The World Economic Forum’s conclave has wrapped.

The WEF’s promotional video portrays the organization as a perspective-sharing and problem-solving wonderland: one which transcends national, cultural and political divides and exists only for the good of global society.

Yet a closer look reveals a different picture. The “elite consensus” for our future is clear: a world transformed by AI, digitized medicine, a “managed” energy transition, and global governance for a period of permacrisis.

Is this really the way forward? Or is it a road to a soft-totalitarian nightmare that millions of people never signed up for?

Decoding the Davos Vision: A World Without Humans (As We Know Them)

Your Job is Obsolete, Your Life is Data: The WEF gleefully champions AI as the “central transformative force.” This isn’t just about productivity. It’s about the deliberate replacement of millions of jobs: not just manual, but creative and analytical. The “upskilling” narrative is a cruel joke, whether for a 50-year-old truck driver or a mid-level analyst. The real product in this new economy is you. That means your data, your attention, your biological and behavioral metrics. The “Transparent Human” & Medical Panopticon: The future of healthcare is predictive, preventive, personalized. Translated: Your wearable will constantly monitor your vitals. AI will assess your genetic and behavioral “risks.” Your insurance premium —and perhaps your social privileges— will adjust in real time. This may be dressed up as wellness, but in fact it’s a pre-crime system for health, creating the perfect framework for a Social Credit System. Miss your exercise target? Eat a forbidden food? Skip a vaccine booster? Your score drops, and your world quietly contracts. The Digital Leash: EMF, Control, and Constant Censorship: This always-on, sensor-filled world requires a blanket of electromagnetic frequency (EMF) radiation: 5G, 6G, and beyond. The long-term biological effects on humans and ecosystems are dismissed as fearmongering, while independent research is sidelined. Coupled with this infrastructural leash is increased censorship. “Misinformation” is the catch-all term for any dissent against the approved narrative on climate, health, or the benevolence of the Great AI. Digital ID will be the key that locks you into this system. No ID: no access to services, travel, or the economy. The “Managed” Transition to an Owned World: The urgent emphasis on energy isn’t about empowering communities. It’s about replacing one centralized system (fossil fuels) with another (digital smart grids, renewable assets owned by megacorps) where your energy consumption can be micromanaged and restricted. So-called “15-minute cities” are the testing ground. The supposedly pragmatic embrace of natural gas suggests this isn’t about saving the planet; it’s about managing the decline of individual agency and consolidating control during the transition.

This is not to be dismissed as mere conspiracy theory. It is a logical extrapolation of the papers, panels and partnerships emanating from Davos. It is a future of quantified, controlled and constantly nudged existence, which heralds the death of the sovereign individual.

Snapshots of Dystopia

It can be illuminating to explore not just what is being promoted, but how it is framed. This includes the language used, what is being praised, and what is sidestepped or dismissed.

Snapshot 1: Harari, AI, Humanity and the Future

Yuval Noah Harari is a familiar name at WEF forums. Over the years, many observers have concluded that his pronouncements amount to cheerleading for a post-human (i.e. anti-human) agenda; although others insist that his views on AI and transhumanism are merely speculative, analytical and even cautionary. Nevertheless, in his talk at Davos 2026, it is interesting to note where he doesn’t go. He raises the issue of AI approaching the point where it can easily outperform humans in all scholarly and imaginative tasks. Yet he says virtually nothing about the spark that enables uniquely human brilliance– or how we can and must fight back against the looming intellectual and creative redundancy which he instead presents as inescapable destiny.

The talk is titled "An Honest Conversation on AI and Humanity.” But is it a truly honest conversation? It takes only the materialist portion of the story, and omits the crucial part which would re-affirm our inalienable place in the world.

‘As far as putting words in order is concerned, AI already thinks better than many of us. Therefore, anything made of words will be taken over by AI (…) Previously all the words, all our verbal thoughts, they originated in some human mind. Either my mind I thought this, or I learned it from another human. Soon most of the words in our minds will originate in a machine. AIs will soon be the origin of maybe most of the words in our minds.’ –Yuval Noah Harari, An Honest Conversation on AI and Humanity, Davos 2026

Snapshot 2: 15-minute Cities

In this WEF article from 2022, the Covid lockdowns are lauded as a beneficent policy which forcibly transformed how we go about our lives– for the better. Note the effusive glorifying of that era:

‘But with COVID-19 and its variants keeping everyone home (or closer to home than usual), the 15-minute city went from a “nice-to-have” to a rallying cry. Meeting all of one’s needs within a walking, biking or transit distance was suddenly a matter of life and death (…) When a new framing meets its moment, something more than a fad is emerging. Prior to the pandemic, few planners would have taken seriously the idea that “home” become the central organizing factor of all urban planning (…) the 15-minute city concept is taking hold in a way that it would not have before the pandemic.’

Remember “Build Back Better”…?

And if there is any doubt as to whether another convenient “crisis” could be leveraged to further push the agenda of ghettoisation and restricted movement, this handy bullet point is included in the opening summary:

‘As climate change and global conflict cause shocks and stresses at faster intervals and increasing severity, the 15-minute city will become even more critical.’

Share World Council for Health

A Real Alternative: A Sustainable, Sovereign, and Free Future for Humanity

We must reject this dystopian “consensus” and build a tangible, life-affirming alternative. The true way forward is not hyper-technological control, but a return to fundamental principles of freedom, sovereignty, and ecological harmony.

1. Distributed & Human-Scale Technology. We need technology that serves humans, not vice versa. This means:

Open-Source & Decentralized Platforms: Tools for communication, currency (like decentralized cryptocurrencies with privacy features) and community governance that are resistant to censorship and corporate capture.

Appropriate Tech: Environmentally-friendly energy systems owned by households and communities, not mega-corporations. Regenerative agriculture that rebuilds soil and feeds localities. Technology that increases resilience and self-sufficiency at the family and town level.

2. Medicine That Heals, Not Monitors. True healthcare is:

Holistic & Empowered: Focusing on nutrition, clean environment, community, and spiritual health. These are factors which Big Tech and Big Pharma can’t patent.

Privacy-Preserving: Your medical data belongs to you, on your own encrypted device. The doctor-patient relationship is sacred and confidential, not a data stream for AI analysis.

3. An Economy of Regeneration & Sovereignty.

Local Circular Economies: Rebuilding local production of food, goods and energy. Shortening supply chains empowers communities and devastates the globalist control model.

Property Rights & Self-Ownership: The bedrock of freedom. This includes ownership of your data, your body, your home, and the fruits of your labor. Fight digital ID schemes relentlessly.

4. The Foundation: Uncompromising Freedom of Speech & Thought. All else fails without this. We must:

Build and use parallel information networks.

Support dissident writers, journalists and scientists.

Teach our children critical and creative thinking, not compliance.

Reject the notion that safety (from “misinformation,” from “risks”) is worth the exchange for liberty.

We are at a fork in the road. One path leads to the digitized cage; while the other leads to a free, sustainable and truly human world. It is time to choose, and to build.

The most radical act is to live as one who is already free. Grow a garden or window box, learn a skill, barter with a neighbor, encrypt your messages, and speak an uncomfortable truth. The new world is built daily, by our choices.

The Davos “Elite” are building a world for themselves: a technocratic world of managers in a human zoo. They fear free and sovereign humans living in alignment with nature. Our mission is to render their system obsolete by building an alternative: a world not of transhumanist fusion with the machine, but of a profound reconnection— to our own humanity, to our communities, and to the living planet that sustains us.

In solidarity for a free future and a Better Way,

World Council for Health

Find out what really happened to the science during 2021

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.