World Council for Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
1h

Terrifying as the technocrats' dystopian vision is, and Iain Davis has graphically written about it in his recent book, The Technocratic Dark State, the aspirations of the progenitors of the Davos Delusion are entirely fanciful, when one separates oneself from the fear their vision inspires. The idea that a small group of "tech bros" and capitalists could run the world through their "technates" or 15 minute cities requires that one believe that people will willingly consent to living like penned animals, with no autonomy and no freedoms permitted except what their overlords decide (which of course is the antithesis of freedom). If it weren't for the fact that the bankers and wealthy families that own the banks support this program, the whole idea would be laughed off as insane. The bankers have identified as the only escape route from the debt trap that they themselves have devised through their centuries-old usurious practices.

It can't help ending up with massive rebellion and overthrow of governments, much as happened in Sri Lanka and Nepal recently. The Davos dummkopfs think they can trick the people, dangling the tempting fruits of comfort and convenience before their eyes, and surely they are right, that some will succumb to these devilish temptations. But there are far too many now who already see through the chicanery, and many others who will experience the loss of freedom as a rude slap in the face that will galvanize them into opposition. This is bound to end badly for all. It is tragic to consider, but many will likely lose their lives fighting for their freedoms in the coming years. It is a story as old as humanity. In the end, good prevails, and evil is defeated, but often at a terrible cost.

