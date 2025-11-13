The Covid Index: one-minute introductory video .

Remember when asking a question about COVID could get you silenced? When world-renowned doctors were deplatformed and rigorous science was hidden behind a “fact-check”?

In the words of M. Nathaniel Mead, Public Health Research Scientist:

“Health professionals and scientists were attacked, cancelled and censored in every possible way – simply because they questioned the mainstream narrative about Covid-19.”

A massive, searchable archive of that very evidence now exists.

The Covid Index is a revolutionary new platform from Children’s Health Defense. It’s the world’s largest dynamic directory of censored science and suppressed evidence on COVID-19. Think of it as the antidote to the official narrative.

What is it?

The Covid Index isn’t a blog or a news site. It’s a meticulously organized database featuring:

Over 2,100 entries (and counting) of scientific studies, expert testimonials, and legal documents.

Verbatim excerpts so you can quickly grasp the key findings.

A powerful search function to find evidence on specific topics—from vaccine efficacy to lockdown impacts.

This resource cuts through the noise, giving you direct access to the authoritative evidence that was ignored, vilified, and buried.

The Covid Index: publicity video

Why This Matters Now

The pervasive fraud of the COVID era proved how fragile society’s commitment to free speech and open inquiry really is. More than an archive, the Covid Index is a tool for long-overdue accountability and empowerment. It ensures that the courageous work of doctors and scientists who risked their careers to speak the truth is not forgotten.

“The world narrative … was nothing more than a propaganda narrative, and this resource helps us to unpack that. We, by 2025, have still not had a global truth-telling about what happened during Covid. I pray that we will. There must be a Covid reckoning, and one of the best ways to start that process, to tell the truth and to expose all the lies, is to look at the Covid Index.” –Mary Holland, J.D., President of Children’s Health Defense

Ready to see for yourself?

🔍 Explore The Covid Index: https://www.covidindex.science/

▶️ Publicity materials, including the videos shown above, are available at https://www.covidindex.science/more/publicity?

Covid Index Overview Two Sided Flyer (1) 417KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Help break the silence. If you find this resource valuable, please forward this email or share the link with your network. The truth only wins if people can find it.

World Council for Health supports this important step and stands for a better way.