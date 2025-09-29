The Autism Epidemic: What Can We Do To Help The Children?
Join us TODAY for this special Better Way Today live episode
In this event, the second of a two-part series, World Council for Health brings together leading international voices with different approaches to supporting and healing children and families with autism spectrum diagnoses, at a time when this discussion has reached the highest echelons of the US government after decades of sharply increasing cases, crippling a whole generation of children and devastating families.
For decades, health has become increasingly medicalised—treating natural childhood illnesses meant to build powerful immune systems for adulthood as aberrant. But what if there’s a better way? A way that honours the wisdom of the body, and restores our children to health?
Featuring international speakers and health and sovereignty activists:
Dr Andrew Wakefield
Dr Natasha Campbell McBride
Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker
This is more than a webinar—it’s a call to rethink, reclaim, and rehumanise the way we care for future generations.
Children are not medical calendars—they are sacred. Let’s start to honour them.
Don’t miss this essential conversation—tune in live on the World Council for Health Newsroom or Rumble.
6pm UTC | 7pm LONDON | 8pm CAPE TOWN | 2pm NEW YORK
Also…
Don’t forget our UPCOMING EVENT: Dr Andrew Wakefield - The Truth About Vaccines & Autism
21st October, 6-9.30pm
This event will be in person and also livestreamed. For details, and to book your ticket, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ebmc2
Download our Guide Autism: New Horizons
Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy Present Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - Shocking Vaccine Cover Up: Apr 25, 2009
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=N-Af0ar7gE4
Part 2: Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy Present Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - Shocking Vaccine Cover Up Apr 25, 2009
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=2ysbUM5jk54
Excipients Included in U.S. Vaccines Awful.
https://web.archive.org/web/20180729150747/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf