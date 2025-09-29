In this event, the second of a two-part series, World Council for Health brings together leading international voices with different approaches to supporting and healing children and families with autism spectrum diagnoses, at a time when this discussion has reached the highest echelons of the US government after decades of sharply increasing cases, crippling a whole generation of children and devastating families.

For decades, health has become increasingly medicalised—treating natural childhood illnesses meant to build powerful immune systems for adulthood as aberrant. But what if there’s a better way? A way that honours the wisdom of the body, and restores our children to health?

Featuring international speakers and health and sovereignty activists:

Dr Andrew Wakefield

Dr Natasha Campbell McBride

Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

This is more than a webinar—it’s a call to rethink, reclaim, and rehumanise the way we care for future generations.

Children are not medical calendars—they are sacred. Let’s start to honour them.

Don’t miss this essential conversation—tune in live on the World Council for Health Newsroom or Rumble.

6pm UTC | 7pm LONDON | 8pm CAPE TOWN | 2pm NEW YORK

Also…

Don’t forget our UPCOMING EVENT: Dr Andrew Wakefield - The Truth About Vaccines & Autism

21st October, 6-9.30pm

This event will be in person and also livestreamed. For details, and to book your ticket, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ebmc2

Download our Guide Autism: New Horizons