It began not with a bang, but with a bite. Even one (confirmed) death has now been associated with it – a healthy 47-year-old man who collapsed hours after eating a hamburger, a case later detailed by researchers at the University of Virginia (Platts-Mills et al., 2025).

The condition is alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), a severe and often lifelong allergy to red meat, and it is being triggered by the bite of a tick. But as cases increase, a critical question emerges: are we witnessing a natural epidemic? Or are human technologies, specifically advanced and poorly regulated genetic engineering, playing a role?

On 20th October 2025, the CHD publication The Defender published an article entitled: “Florida Governor Slams Proposal to Engineer Meat Allergies in Humans to ‘Save the Planet.’“ On X, Governor DeSantis had posted a 2016 video of S. Matthew Liao, Director of the Center for Bioethics at New York University. Liao tells his audience that ticks could be used to spread allergies that make humans unable to tolerate red meat — an idea that has been repeated by other bioethicists. In DeSantis’s scathing words: “This is an example of why entities like the WEF and WHO are persona non grata in Florida.”

An Increasing Incidence

The scientific consensus, as detailed in studies from the University of Virginia and publications like ImmunoTargets and Therapy (Macdougall et al., 2022), points to a biological misfire. The bite of certain ticks –in the US, this is often the Lone Star species– can trigger an immune response to a sugar molecule called alpha-gal, which is present in the tick’s saliva. Humans do not create this sugar naturally, so this sensitization can create an allergy that later flares up when the person eats red meat containing alpha-gal.

The incidence is escalating. A 2023 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that up to 450,000 Americans may have developed AGS since 2010, with positive test results rising over 40% between 2017 and 2021 (Thompson et al., 2023).

The Genetic Engineering Landscape: A Pandora’s Box, Now Open

While public health officials point to ecology, a complex web of genetic engineering research, patents and funding has fueled skepticism and concern. The theoretical potential for use and misuse of this technology has been critically examined by researchers, but the practical tools are now a reality.

A key player in this field is the Oxfordshire-based biotech company Oxitec, as described by GeneWatch UK. Oxitec holds several patents on genetically modified insects, including European Patent EP1624749, titled Dilution of genetic traits, intended for use across multiple pest species to control their populations (Oxitec, 2011). Oxitec’s mosquito-based vector control programs, at least, have had significant funding from the Gates Foundation.

Research into genetically altering ticks has been ongoing for some time. In 2016, the work of Gulia-Nuss et al. gave groundbreaking insights into the deer tick genome. Building on this and other foundations, in 2021 Nuss et al. reviewed “methods needed for transgenic tick development and the use of CRISPR/Cas9, the most promising gene-editing approach, for tick genetic transformation.” And in 2022, Sharma et al. reported “a successful embryo injection protocol for the black-legged tick, Ixodes scapularis, and the use of this protocol for genome editing with CRISPR-Cas9”. The potential ecological consequences of releasing GM ticks into the environment are, of course, largely unknown.

A “Moral Obligation” to Engineer Allergies?

Adding fuel to the fire was a controversial paper published in the journal Bioethics. Crutchfield and Hereth (2025) argued that if eating meat is immoral, then promoting the spread of tickborne AGS is a moral bioenhancement. They presented a “Convergence Argument,” stating that if an action prevents a worse world and promotes virtue, it is effectively an obligation. They concluded that “promoting the proliferation of tickborne AGS is morally obligatory” and noted it is “presently feasible to genetically edit the disease-carrying capacity of ticks” (Crutchfield & Hereth, 2025).

The paper itself is speculative and deliberately provocative, and could be dismissed as a philosophical thought-experiment. But it could also be interpreted as a chilling endorsement of using genetic engineering for coercive dietary control.

Motives and Conflicts: The War on Meat

This academic speculation intersects with real-world economic and ideological motives. Billionaire Bill Gates, whose foundation is a funder of Oxitec, has publicly advocated for the public to switch to synthetic meat to combat climate change (Gates, 2021). He is also a major investor in lab-grown and plant-based meat companies.

This confluence of interests has drawn sharp criticism. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has banned the sale of lab-grown meat in his state, called the idea of engineering meat allergies “insane,” linking it to agendas of global bodies like the World Economic Forum.

Problems and Consequences: The Uncontrollable Genie

The central critique of pursuing genetic modification of ticks revolves around the law of unintended consequences. The research has opened a door that is difficult to close. Releasing a genetically modified organism into the wild is an irreversible experiment. Gene drives designed to suppress populations could potentially cross species boundaries or collapse ecosystems in unpredictable ways. A tick engineered to be a more potent vector for a specific molecule could mutate, potentially triggering allergies to other substances or disrupting its ecological role with unknown ripple effects.

For the hundreds of thousands of people with AGS, the consequences of biological volatility are already deeply personal and severe. It means a life of vigilant label-reading, carrying an EpiPen, and the constant fear of a delayed, life-threatening reaction.

The Critical Need for Scrutiny and Sequencing

In this climate, the call for transparency and independent oversight is growing. The research outlined above, while scientifically ambitious, operates in a realm with insufficient public debate and regulatory frameworks. The technical capability for GM insects, once a fantasy, now exists, as confirmed by the peer-reviewed literature.

We are told that AGS is a normal tick-borne disease– but why did we only hear about it after 2010? There are now documented cases of forest workers developing a reaction to alpha-gal after consuming meat, having been bitten by a tick (see e.g. Bellamy et al., 2021 and Fischer et al., 2017). And why are some dogs now allergic to meat, a condition which until recently was unknown for our canine friends? So far, we are told that genetic modification is not associated with this disease. But if there is one thing the last few years have taught us, it is distrust in authorities.

This makes practical public health action more critical than ever: if bitten by a tick, safely preserve it for potential testing if possible. Having a tick sequenced is the only way to definitively identify any genetic modifications: turning citizens into data-collecting sentinels in a world where the line between natural phenomenon and biological engineering is increasingly blurred. And make sure to carry a good loop-style tick removal device with you.

The rise of alpha-gal syndrome serves as a critical case study. It is a warning about our fragile place in a changing ecosystem; and a stark reminder that as the power to manipulate life’s fundamental code leaps from the lab to the field, the potential for both salvation and catastrophe is real. The genie, in the form of proven genetic protocols, is possibly now out of the bottle. We can only hope that wisdom and ethics will prevail.

