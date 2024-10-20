There have been some interesting and positive developments in calling for a halt to the use of mRNA vaccines in recent days. For context, take a look at this concerning report that confirms DNA is replicating in human cells following vaccination, which effectively means self-amplifying mRNA vaccines aren’t so much a future threat, but have been around for years now:

For more context on the impact of DNA-meddling mRNA technology on the body, look no further than this excellent explanation:

These vaccines should never have been licensed, and so many have been calling for their withdrawal for years. At times it has felt like shouting into the abyss, but there are signs that this may finally be changing.

Just a few days ago we shared this post on how Australia’s councils have just received clear testimony and reports on DNA contamination in both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccine vials:

If you read this and feared that this would fall on deaf ears, prepare to be pleasantly surprised:

This is hugely encouraging! Let’s hope we see more local councils and governments around the world following suit.