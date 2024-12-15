It’s been an eventful couple of weeks with plenty to share, but let’s start by setting the scene with this list of anti-science moments from Trump’s NIH nominee Jay Bhattacharya:

For a deep dive into how ‘anti-science’ the so-called science really was, look no further than this outstanding paper from Meryl Nass:

On 2 December, the US’ Covid Select Subcommittee’s final report was published, as covered in this Substack. Here are two great perspectives on its findings and implications:

This week also saw a US federal court order the FDA to release a million more pages of documents it’d rather keep under wraps…

… while President Joe Biden hurried to help cover Big Pharma’s increasingly exposed backside:

However hard they try to keep the lid on the truth, it just keeps coming out:

… and while we can’t rely on Big Pharma to grow a conscience, there are those out there willing to own up to their mistakes:

There’s also good news coming out in Naples, USA:

If Big Pharma’s criminal behaviour is making you feel despondent, always remember that truth wins out and there is a better way. With this in mind, the final word for today goes to Reiner Fuellmich, a man whose unswerving integrity in the face of unlawful, abusive treatment, is exposing those in power for who they really are.

Share

Book of the week: Covid-19 Lawlessness by Willem Van Aardt

In this timely book, legal scholar Dr. van Aardt lifts the lid on how the mass hysteria engendered by governments’ responses to the pandemic worldwide allowed them to seize an ever-tighter grip on the levers of power. In doing so, he aims to equip readers with the relevant legal, moral, and ethical laws regarding their innate and inalienable absolute fundamental human rights. Now available in the WCH Shop!