Stop Risky Pharma Products in Palestine

“Vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis (VAPP) is a rare adverse event of oral poliovirus vaccines (OPV), particularly affecting immunodeficient individuals”. Pubmed Article, published in 2024.

As announced by the WHO, starting 22 February 2025, a third round of mass polio vaccination was administered to Palestinian children. The population is already facing catastrophic conditions, including starvation, weakened immune systems, bombing, infrastructure destruction, and warfare, leaving tens of thousands of people, mainly children and women, displaced, disabled or dead.

Over 186,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed or have died since the escalation of violence began, with more than 90% of Gazans displaced. Over 80% of hospitals, medical clinics, and schools have been destroyed, and over 500 health workers have been killed in the line of duty. In the face of this destruction, the WHO’s actions are both misguided and harmful. The priority must be addressing the humanitarian catastrophe, providing food, shelter, clean water, and essential medical care, not administering oral polio vaccines that may have adverse effects on children, in the complete absence of lawful informed consent.

Doctors are expressing serious concerns

As reported in The Defender, vaccine expert Dr Suzanne Humphries said there’s been little or no discussion about the bombs dropped across Gaza, which have been “melting buildings, melting plastic, melting electricity and chemicals — not to mention what was in the bombs,” she said. “The amount of toxicity people in that region have had to endure is astronomical.” We don’t even know most of the chemicals those people are being exposed to, she said. For example, “If they dropped bombs on any factories that were making pesticides, I mean, that’s enough to cause paralysis in lots of people around that area.” Vaccine adverse events also aren’t being discussed. “Who’s going to follow up and look for adverse events?” Humphries asked. “Who is going to find problems in these kids if anything happens [with this novel vaccine]?” It’s “the same old playbook,” she said, “where a war or crisis is used to roll out a new, minimally tested vaccine.“

WCH Steering Committee member Dr Mark Trozzi said: “Please consider that so far, the experimental Covid-19 genetic ‘vaccines’ from Bill Gates, the WHO and their partners, have killed tens of millions and injured hundreds of millions of people. I believe that we have more than ample reason not to trust Bill Gates, the WHO, or their partners. More than a century of vaccine history reveals that it is not vaccines, but improved standards of living including water, hygiene, food supply and security that are responsible for dramatic reductions in most infectious diseases. Save the children! They need restored living conditions, clean water, functioning septic, healthy food supply and security, not Bill Gates and the WHO.”

Download key notes on the science of these oral polio vaccines:

What We Should Know About Polio 298KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Testing novel vaccines on vulnerable populations is not new

According to a 2017 article on the accountability of international NGOs:

“The Gates Foundation focuses on world health and population and highlights its strategy of accelerating scientific discovery with reducing costs. Since the early 2000s, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (Gavi), Global Health Innovative Technology Fund and PATH, all heavily funded by the Gates Foundation, have been distributing vaccines and drugs to vulnerable populations in Africa and India. In 2010, the Gates Foundation funded experimental malaria and meningitis vaccine trials across Africa and HPV vaccine programs in India. All of these programs resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, with accounts of forced vaccinations and uninformed consent. Ultimately, these health campaigns, under the guise of saving lives, have relocated large scale clinical trials of untested or unapproved drugs to developing markets where administering drugs is less regulated and cheaper.”

The Gazans’ right to informed consent is being violated

Informed consent is a legal cornerstone of ethical medical practices, ensuring that all individuals are given all the necessary information to make autonomous decisions about their health and medical interventions. This principle is grossly violated in Palestine, where Gazan residents especially, are living in conditions of trauma, displacement, and deprivation.

Polio vaccines, such as the controversial live virus Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) rolled out in Gaza, cannot be ethically administered in a conflict zone, where people are unable to make informed decisions on behalf of children, and where the health and medical infrastructure necessary for investigation and reporting on adverse effects from any product is destroyed.

With over 90% of hospitals in Gaza damaged or destroyed, the lack of access to reliable healthcare and destroyed medical facilities leaves little opportunity for the monitoring or management of any adverse reactions from the oral polio vaccine or any other intervention. This makes it impossible for children and their families to think about informed consent.

Healthcare workers are put in even greater risk

With the ongoing devastation documented by health workers around the world, the WHO’s risky polio vaccination campaign means further endangering already vulnerable medical professionals, adding to the burden they bear in their attempts to save children’s lives.

According to various human rights reports, over 500 healthcare workers have been killed and hundreds more have been injured. Many of these healthcare workers have been caught in airstrikes while attempting to provide care or killed in detention often during torture.

Chaos anywhere limits the ability of health professionals to care for the injured, distribute supplies, and manage health crises. Moreover, oral polio drops are known to shed, spreading live virus to others, potentially causing vaccine-associated paralytic polio (VAPP).

Supply water, not drugs

Palestine’s water crisis is one of the most critical health threats faced by its population. Over 97% of Gaza’s water is undrinkable, contaminated with bacteria and pollutants, and the ongoing destruction of water and sanitation facilities exacerbates the problem.

Rebuilding Gaza’s water infrastructure and ensuring that the population has access to clean, safe drinking water should be a priority over unnecessary vaccination campaigns. This will not only save lives, but will also address the root causes of health crises, including diseases.

Rather than continuing to administer polio drops in a context where children are starving and immune suppressed, the international community should focus on rebuilding Gaza’s health infrastructure, including paediatric clinics and hospitals. This will save children’s lives.

Instead of pushing unnecessary, dangerous drugs into children trapped in conflict zones, the international community should work to create a peaceful world, free of conflict. Simultaneously, it is essential that the world address children’s water, food, electricity, shelter and medical care, including psychological counseling, and education needs.

World Council for Health urges the international community to redirect attention toward genuine and substantial humanitarian efforts. For children everywhere, World Council for Health calls for peace to prevail.

