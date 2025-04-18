Did you know that diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in developed countries has risen from 1 in 10,000 children in the 1980s, to 1 in 33 today? It’s a staggering figure and inspires many questions. What is causing it? What are the implications? And, how can we support our ASD children’s health and wellbeing in the best way?

With this in mind, we are delighted to announce the release of an all-new Autism: New Horizons guide, exploring natural approaches to heal and thrive, authored by Anne Pemberton.

Download the guide

About the author

Anne began her career as a specialist cardiothoracic intensive care nurse. After her son was diagnosed with autism, she looked to natural therapies to support him, eventually retraining in psychology and then in functional medicine. More recently, she has specialised in trauma-informed energy medicine and runs a busy international clinic. She’s an author, tutor, international speaker, and she brings expertise, compassion and heart to this excellent guide.

View the checklist free!

To celebrate this incredible resource, we’re sharing an exclusive checklist pulled straight from the guide - so you can get a taste of what’s inside and discover how this guide can help you, or someone you care about, thrive.

Download the checklist

There is a small charge to download the full guide. As a non-profit reliant on grassroots contributions, 100% of this money goes towards covering our costs and enabling us to continue this important work.

The guide is informative, accessible and above all, practical. It’s now one of several health guides now available for download at the WCH Shop. Take a look!

Share