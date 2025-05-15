In this final session of February’s Health Hub, four experts gave a quite extraordinary ‘how-to’ for anyone needing to detox their body (ie. everyone). If you’ve been unsure about what to do, or if you’ve been trying various things without success, this expert session is for you.

The presentation is now available to watch for all paid subscribers below.

Here’s a taster of what our experts covered:

Natural ways to detox and rebalance your body

WCH Steering Committee Member Christof Plothe opened with a simple, practical guide to detox why it’s so important that we do this. For example:

The kind of toxins you likely already carry that you may not have even considered

The number of microplastics we already have in our brain (this may shock you)

What tests you should do regularly to measure toxicity levels

An easy, cost-free way to eliminate food intolerances

A ‘debunked’ medieval technique that could actually be good for you

Simple ways to support your body in eliminating these toxins

Dr Jenny Goodman then took the floor (at 17:59), and opened with a question that was likely on many people’s minds…

“Do you get overwhelmed with all this stuff?”

After all, it’s a lot to take in. Fortunately, Dr Goodman has thought this through and come up with an approach that makes things much simpler. She also covers:

How much vitamin C we need to be taking (it’s different for everyone)

What you must do before getting mercury fillings removed

Heavy metal detoxing - which detox substances work for which metals (plus the metal that messes with sugar metabolism)

Why sprouting (e.g. broccoli seeds) is SO beneficial

Why there’s been a massive increase in throat cancer in young men - (it’s to do with our phones)

Plus, a shocking story of her recent experience on a flight that will have you shaking your head at the WHO.

The missing link that could be undermining your detox protocol

Next up (at 43:54) we had Daniela Deiosso, Co-founder of the Klinghardt Institute, and she gave us a fascinating perspective on detox, acknowledging physical factors but also the emotional, mental and spiritual.

She pointed out that sometimes she has clients who take the supplements, do the detox protocols, but still don’t get better. Why is this? Daniela explained it’s down to interference fields created by things like scars, in and on the body. We learnt:

The 7 factors of wellness - and they’re far more than just physical

About a simple tapping technique you can use before taking supplements to increase absorption

Why permanent tattoos are a real problem

How where you sleep could be the thing that’s stopping you from detoxing properly

Why we should all be taking chlorella - and the two different types

When our mobile phones emit a peak signal - take note and avoid for the sake of your health!

There’s so much content in Daniela’s presentation that’s worth exploring.

Miracle recovery stories from Clive de Carle

Finally, we heard from the wonderful Clive de Carle, a consummate storyteller who had us laughing and amazed by tales of extraordinary recoveries.

We heard:

How crucial it is to clear trauma - and how one device gave miraculous improvements in a woman with multiple sclerosis after just ten minutes

Powerful supplements that can effect profound shifts in wellness - and what to watch out for when sourcing them

Why you should always put a teaspoon of vitamin C in the bath

The trace minerals your microbiome craves, and where to get them

The two different types of charcoal, and how to choose between them.

It really is a jam-packed session and well worth your attention!

There’s so much in this session. Let’s explore!