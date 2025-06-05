Please share this important statement from World Council for Health. Until these risky mRNA products are removed entirely, other health strategies are little more than sticking plaster.

Share

World Council for Health Supports the Call for Immediate Removal of mRNA Products

World Council for Health stands in solidarity with the concerns raised in this open letter to Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Dr Makary.

We support the call for the immediate removal of all mRNA-based products from the market, in line with overwhelming evidence* of harm documented in peer-reviewed research and the government’s own data, the harms of which WCH has been reporting on since 2021 when we called for a halt to the Covid-19 mRNA injections.

It is deeply concerning that the recently released MAHA Report, which aims to address the most pressing health threats facing Americans, fails to acknowledge the issue hiding in plain sight - the extensive and well-documented harms associated with mRNA technology.



We urge Secretary Kennedy and all relevant authorities to take immediate, decisive action to protect public health by removing these products from the market.



World Council for Health.



This statement together with supporting references and studies is available on the World Council for Health website:

Read the full statement

Share