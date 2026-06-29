A nurse from Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust (U.K) has been struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) following a misconduct hearing.



World Council for Health (WCH) stands firmly behind the assertions made in our informational flyer, which nurse Penny Senner presented to the patient at the time, which highlights the many health issues that people may be experiencing post-COVID inoculation. Our position is validated by the work of Emeritus Professor Angus Dalgleish, a renowned British oncologist who has publicly documented the biological mechanisms through which components of the injections can dysregulate the immune system, potentially leading to the proliferation of malignant cells. The suppression of this critical information by mainstream medical institutions and corporate media represents a profound betrayal of the public trust.

We endorse Nurse Penny Senner’s actions in helping people find the information they need to make informed health choices. Nurse Senner’s actions are especially courageous given the failure of NHS Senior Management and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to inform the public of the unprecedented levels of cancer and other diseases being experienced following the widespread deployment of the experimental injections.

“It is a nurse’s duty to raise any possible side effects from any medication, to which I have done in the past with no issues. However, when it came to the Covid vaccine, no one would listen. I care deeply about patients’ wellbeing and feel there has been a massive injustice to everyone. I have witnessed so many sad cases which may have been linked to the Covid vaccines.” —Penny Senner, Nurse Practitioner

WCH informational flyer given to the patient in 2023

World Council for Health is a people’s advocacy organisation. We have no relationship with the pharmaceutical industry and will always remain free from corporate interests. Health Guides, as well as donations through the World Council for Health website, help to sustain our independent advocacy work.

For those seeking to understand the full scope of this issue and to explore their health options, please see the WCH Health Guide Series, including a guide on Cancer and Metabolic Diseases: A Natural Preventive Approach, and the Spike Protein Detox Guide, for further information to optimise health following the experimental injections.

WCH also directs the public to the recent Better Way Conference Cancer Workshop filmed on 30 May 2026, featuring oncologist Prof. Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Paul Marik and World Council for Health’s Health and Science Lead, Christof Plothe DO, to hear directly from the experts. The recording is $20, or free to our paid subscribers.

Has something like NHS Nurse Penny Senner’s experience happened to you? Send us a message with details to info@worldcouncilforhealth.org

Share

Further Resources:



Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.