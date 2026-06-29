World Council for Health

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Alan Sterry's avatar
Alan Sterry
13h

It should be the doctors and nurses who never questioned these injections that should be struck off. Dr. Sam White had to go before the GMC to prove his sanity ! and Dr. David Cartland has been struck off and ground to dust by the medical authorities. We can now add Penny Senner to the list of medics who did the right thing and put their patient's safety before anything else. When will this madness stop ?

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