Rory Duff is a much-loved geologist, geobiologist, dowser, author and speaker. He recently published an account of his extraordinary cancer journey in his newsletter and has generously given us permission to publish it here.

This is yet another account of cancer being treated successfully using a combination of conventional and ground-breaking therapies tailored to the patient. We are so thrilled for Rory and his family. Please spread the word - everyone needs to know that there is a better way when it comes to treating cancer. For more information on this - and to visit Rory’s crowdfunding page - please follow the links below this article.

Please also keep in mind that what follows is for general informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making decisions about your health.

Extract from Rory Duff’s Newsletter, March 2025

In early November 2024, I started feeling increasingly unwell, so my wife took me to the local GP, where a blood test was conducted. The following morning at 2:00 am, my eldest son received a call from the blood testing team, urgently advising us to go to A&E immediately. They informed us that I had become hyperkalemic, with potassium levels reaching a fatal level that could cause cardiac arrest by disrupting the normal electrical activity of my heart. Additionally, my one remaining kidney was failing to filter the blood properly.

At the A&E I was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit (ITU) for further tests and scans. The results showed that my kidney was within days away from complete failure due to cancer having spread from my prostate to the bones in my pelvis. I was told that the kidney function would likely not recover and to prepare for the worst. Prostate cancer is measured in Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) and normal levels should be below 2 micrograms per litre. Over 100 is described as being very high levels. At the time of admission mine were over 1800.

I was in the ITU for nearly a week where I was connected to a dialysis machine and by week two my kidney was recovering past expectations. Where I must thank you all for the prayers and my good friend the healer Carol Everett for her hard work during this time. I won't go into detail about the following 5 weeks but it included trips to other hospitals, several operations and the need for a Nephrostomy bag. Having been allowed to leave the hospital, I was taken to a private Nursing Respite home where I needed further care before being able to return home. The cost of this care like this in the UK is not cheap and the bill was several thousand pounds.

Share

The power of family, friends, and good doctors

With my family visiting everyday with an hour trip each way, the costs mounted. The ‘JustGiving’ page my son set up took much of the financial stress away. Two very kind people also sent large four figure donations that helped cover these costs and I am most grateful to them for having done this. During this time my son spent many hours researching additional ways to help treat the cancer. Aside from the immediate hormone treatment I was given in hospital and early in December he contacted Dr William Makis, a Canadian Radiologist who provides individual protocols to help fight patients with cancer through various repurposed medicines like Ivermectin and Menbendazole accompanied with supplements like Melatonin. Dr Makis kindly accepted me as a patient and I was immediately put on high dosages of all three of these amongst other things.



In the last few days Dr Makis put up this report on my progress on ‘X’. This can be read on the links below. A fuller explanation though is added below in this report:

Click on the screenshot above to view the full report.

[Editor’s note: To hear Dr Makis on treating cancer, you can watch an excellent presentation he gave at the WCH Florida Detox & Wellbeing Fair - link is below and available to all paid subscribers.]

Ivermectin started at 1mg per kg body weight and 500mg per kg body weight for Menbendazole. Melatonin was started at 100mg a day. After the first month these amounts were increased.

Also during these early days, my son had contacted RGCC International. This was at the suggestion of an American consultant whose time was also kindly paid for by a generous donor. RGCC is an organisation that provides an advanced cancer diagnostics test that suggests both conventional and alternative treatments based on the blood work and interaction with these compounds with the cancer cells within their labs.

Their report opened up a variety of medications and supplements that we would have not known to have a positive effect. Some of them were not cheap but with the fund going well, we were able to take that route. One of which is a potent form of Astaxanthin called Valasta which has incredible testimonials for many different illnesses and ailments.

During this time, I was also approached by a lovely couple who I knew through the dowsing community – Melinda and Martin. Martin had spent a lifetime specialising in Traditional Chinese Medicine in California, and more recently Hawaii, and they very kindly sent me a protocol that would help build up the strength of my remaining kidney. They kindly also sent me You Gui Wan tablets, Ostrophin PMG tablets and Cataplex C tablets. These contained all sorts of herbs and extracts I have not come across before.

Amazing results…

As of today, having had weekly blood tests, My Estimated Glomerular Filtration rate (eGFR), which measures the kidney’s ability to clear waste, has steadily increased to a level which is now considered safe. Initially my eGFR was dangerously low at 4.00 mL/min/1.73m2 (millilitres of cleansed blood per minute per body surface). Values for eGFR vary depending on age, sex and other factors. The rate naturally declines as you age and lose muscle mass. The average eGFR for someone in their 20s is about 116 mL/min/1.73m2. It drops to 85 mL/min/1.73m2 for people in their 60s.

An eGFR higher than 60 means you have at least 60% kidney function. Generally, the higher the number, the better your kidney function. As of today, my eGFR is 64.0. I feel absolutely sure that the TCM treatment helped considerably with this. I will go into a few of these additional treatments in a moment but would continue by saying that at the end of January 2025, I was started on a course of chemotherapy with a drug called Apalutamide. Before that, I had only had one injection of Leuprorelin on the 27th December 2024. This was a hormone treatment to reduce testosterone levels. This was aimed at reducing PSA levels.

“My PSA levels have dropped 99%…”

At the beginning of February, with my kidney stronger, the Ivermectin was increased to 1.5mg per kg of bodyweight (12 x 12mg tablets per day) and the Mebendazole was increased to 2,000mg per day, split into two 1,000mg doses and the Melatonin was increased to 300mg per day. At the end of February 2025, a recent CT scan result showed that the cancer had not spread beyond the existing bone metastases. In fact, the metastases now seem to be shrinking, and new bone formation is visible. I am not ‘out of the woods’ just yet, but it is looking good. My PSA levels have also dropped 99% from 1830 to 17.4.

A tailored approach is crucial

Firstly, it has to be said that I think cancer treatment has become a very personal thing. You need to tailor it to your own needs. In my case, the obvious difference was the need to build my kidney strength. This rules out several conventional treatments. One good alternative treatment is called Methylene blue which boosts mitochondrial function by donating electrons to the electron transport chain, enhancing ATP production, maintaining the redox state, reducing oxidative stress, and potentially supporting neuroprotection. However, there was a small risk in a small population that it can cause renal failure and though the likelihood wasn't high, it wasn't something I could risk.

There seems now to be a deeper understanding of the causes of cancer and how it can be treated. Previously, it had only been considered as a genetic disease but the idea that it could originate from a metabolic mitochondrial dysfunction is becoming more mainstream, with successful alternative treatments. You may be familiar with the German doctor and Nobel prize winner Otto Warburg. In the 1920’s he observed the Warburg effect, where most cancers prefer to use aerobic Glycolysis, the process of using glucose in the presence of oxygen, even when there's enough oxygen to fully metabolize it and lactic acid fermentation. It is a process that breaks down sugars to produce energy and lactic acid for energy generation rather than the mechanisms used by non-cancerous cells.

Further reading

Understanding metabolic pathways

We have learned that some cancers, such as prostate cancer, can switch metabolic pathways to enhance survival. When glucose is low, these cancer cells can shift to the oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) pathway, using lipids (fatty acids), glutamine, lactate, or acetate as fuel, a process that occurs inside the mitochondria. Professor Thomas Seyfried, a specialist in biology, genetics, and biochemistry at Boston College, argues that cancer is primarily a metabolic disease rather than a genetic disorder, with the root cause lying in dysfunctional cellular energy metabolism. Since cancer thrives on glucose and glutamine, he recommends eliminating these from the diet through fasting and a ketogenic diet. However, while these methods may deprive cancer cells of their primary fuel sources, they can also starve all cells of ATP.



Initially, I believed that increasing oxygen levels through therapies like hyperbaric oxygen and red light therapy would help in my fight against cancer. However, I’ve come to realize that this approach is more complex. Oxygen can enhance OXPHOS, and tumours that rely on this pathway or angiogenesis may grow faster in oxygen-rich environments.

A 2020 study found that exposure to high concentrations of oxygen increased reactive oxygen species (ROS) production, which could fuel cancer cell growth. The relationship between mitochondria and oxidative phosphorylation is critical for healthy cellular energy production, and it’s clear that having the right amount of oxygen—neither too much nor too little—is essential for optimal cellular function. Given these risks, I’ve opted against these therapies to avoid potentially exacerbating cancer growth. That's not to say oxygen rich conditions can't help in the fight against cancer, but it wasn't a risk I was willing to take. For those reasons we decided to stop the hyperbaric oxygen chamber and red light therapy in case we were doing more harm than good. For us to know whether the cancer is relying on the OXPHOS pathway before using these machines would require regular testing to ensure safety; that realistically wasn't an option for me and we didn't want to rely on the hope that it wasn't. Something else we learned was that cancer cells have pump mechanisms that help reduce the effectiveness of treatments.



Cancer cells have efflux pumps. A protective mechanism that excretes compounds designed to destroy the cell and several supplements and repurposed medicines can inhibit these pump mechanisms to increase the duration of the compound within the cell. This enhances its efficacy to weaken and destroy the cancer. Unfortunately, efflux pump inhibitors are currently not available under the NHS but hopefully will be in the near future. Some of the supplements and medications listed below, recommended by Dr. Makis and RGCC, have been shown to inhibit these pumps. The use of other repurposed drugs has been found to be highly effective in reducing the risk of cancer recurrence.

Tackling Cancer Stem Cells

One of the main reasons for cancer recurrence after remission is that many treatments are unable to target and eliminate cancer stem cells. Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are a small subpopulation of cells within a tumour that possess the ability to self-renew, differentiate, and drive tumour growth. That these supplements and repurposed drugs are not being widely used is likely by design for financial reasons. But emerging research suggests that the combination of Ivermectin and Mebendazole has been shown to damage or destroy cancer stem cells in some patients, which greatly decreases the chances of cancer returning. The blood results from RGCC identified many other potential medications/supplements which they had found to be measurably successful with my cancer. Below is my current supplement protocol that you may find of interest/ use.

Current Protocol (Dr Makis’ recommendations)

Ivermectin. This seems to kill Cancer stem cells and stops excess ROS

Mebendazole. This seems to help prevent the formation of microtubules in cancer cells which are essential for its cell division. This then leads to cell death (Apoptosis). It also seems to stop new blood vessels to grow from the tumour (Angiogenesis) and it seems to kill off some cancers stem cells.

Milk Thistle

Melatonin. This seems to increase the activity of the Killer T cells in the immune system that attack the cancer cells. It also seems to reduce to toxic side effects from chemotherapy

Black Seed Oil

Turkey Tail mushroom

Berberine

Allicin

Olive Leaf Additional Supplements (From RGCC Report & Additional Efflux Pump Inhibitors from ChatGPT)

Valasta. This one is particularly interesting for Bone Cancers: a highly potent and bioavailable form of astaxanthin that reduces ROS and can induce cancer cell death apoptosis amongst other things

Indole-3-Carbinol

Reishi Mushrooms

Boswellia

Butyric Acid

Vitamin E

Quercetin

Cordyceps Mushrooms

Doxycycline. A repurposed antibiotic that can be used as an efflux pump inhibitor.

Apigenin

Resveratrol

Citrus Pectin

Artemisinin

Chaga Mushroom

Timing is crucial

Some of you may already know that the timing of supplements is also important: either with food if they are fat soluble, or without if they are water soluble. Some compliment each other whilst others fight for absorption. As you can imagine, with a list this long, taking them throughout the day can get overwhelming. ChatGPT helped to determine which one to take and when. Without that, it would have been a nightmare to find out.

There is also a considerable cost to some of these treatments and they have also been sourced from a variety of countries around the world. I mention this, because again I would like to thank everyone who helped donate towards my fight against cancer as without you, I would not have been able to buy and take many of these supplements and make the recovery I have made to this point.

Rory Duff

To read Rory’s March 2025 newsletter in full and if you would like to subscribe, please visit Rory’s website at roryduff.com/news/, His crowdfunder is here.

Watch Dr William Makis’ presentation, available to all paid subscribers:

This video was recorded at the WCH Florida Detox & Wellbeing Fair last year. In it, Dr Makis gives an excellent explanation of: