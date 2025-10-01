Spike Protein Detox Guide, published by World Council for Health, is available for download .

A peer-reviewed study published in Diabetes, a leading journal of the American Diabetes Association, has uncovered alarming findings about the SARS-CoV-2 Spike-S1 protein’s effects on pancreatic microvasculature—independent of the virus itself.

The research, conducted at the University of Miami, demonstrates that exposure to the spike-S1 protein alone can cause significant vascular and metabolic dysfunction in the pancreas within just 24 hours.

These findings raise critical questions about the broader implications of spike protein exposure—whether from natural infection or mRNA vaccine-induced production.

Key Findings from the Study

Using an in vitro model of pancreatic microvasculature, researchers observed:

A 35% loss of pericytes—protective cells that stabilize blood vessels

A 78% increase in vascular permeability, leading to "leaky" blood vessels

A 42% reduction in insulin secretion response to glucose stimulation

Damage occurred even at very low spike protein concentrations, suggesting a potent biological effect.

Critically, these effects were induced by the spike protein alone—without any viral presence.

Share World Council for Health

Implications for mRNA injections

Since mRNA injections instruct cells to produce the spike protein, this study warrants further investigation into potential long-term effects on pancreatic health. While vaccines have been credited with reducing severe COVID-19 outcomes, their real-world impact on metabolic health remains understudied.

Key Considerations:

Could repeated or prolonged spike protein exposure contribute to insulin resistance or vascular damage?

Are certain populations such as diabetics, pregnant women and children at higher risk?

Most claims of vaccines "saving millions" rely on modeling—not long-term clinical studies.

Limitations & Need for Further Research

Since this study was conducted in vitro, human and animal studies are needed to confirm these findings. However, the mechanisms align with previous research showing spike protein’s ability to:

damage endothelial cells

cross the blood-brain barrier

persist in circulation for weeks post-vaccination.

A Call for Transparent Science

This study adds to growing evidence that the spike protein itself may have pathogenic properties. Given that mRNA vaccines induce prolonged spike protein production in some individuals, rigorous, independent research is essential to assess risks vs. benefits—especially for younger and healthier populations.

As science evolves, policymakers and health authorities must prioritize unbiased data over narrative-driven medicine.

Detoxing From The Spike Protein

World Council for Health has recently published the Spike Protein Detox Guide: an accessible and practical digest of the collective knowledge of doctors, scientists and holistic health practitioners. It is informed by medical research from around the world, both established and ongoing.

Click here to find out more, and here to buy and download your Guide.