A groundbreaking study has uncovered something startling: SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was detected in the cerebral arteries of female (not male) hemorrhagic stroke patients up to 17 months after mRNA ‘vaccination’.

Published in the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience, this study’s finding raises urgent questions:

Does the spike protein linger in blood vessels longer than previously thought?

Could this contribute to rare but serious vascular complications?

Why were only female patients affected in this study?

Let’s break it down.

Key Findings from the Study

1. Spike protein persists in cerebral arteries

43.8% of vaccinated patients (7 out of 16) showed spike protein in the intima (inner lining) of brain blood vessels, even 17 months post-vaccination.

No nucleocapsid protein was detected, ruling out active COVID-19 infection as the source.

In situ hybridization confirmed both vaccine-derived mRNA and viral mRNA in some cases. This would suggest either prolonged vaccine-induced spike production, OR prior undetected asymptomatic infection.

2. Inflammatory changes without overt vasculitis

Spike-positive arteries had CD4+, CD8+, and CD68+ immune cell infiltration, hinting at low-grade vascular inflammation.

However, no full-blown vasculitis (blood vessel inflammation) was observed.

3. Striking sex disparity

All spike-positive cases were female (P = 0.015).

This aligns with known sex differences in immune responses, but the exact mechanism remains unclear.

4. No direct proof of causation for stroke

The study did not prove that spike protein causes hemorrhagic stroke, but the association warrants further investigation.

Samples came from near the stroke site, not the bleeding point itself, complicating direct causality.

Why This Matters

1. mRNA and spike protein does NOT clear within weeks

This theory is out of date. Multiple studies now challenge this assumption and this latest study adds to that, showing spike protein may persist much longer in vascular tissue.

2. Spike protein could be damaging blood vessels in multiple ways

There are several possible mechanisms of vascular injury:

We know that spike protein binds ACE2 receptors, and these are abundant in blood vessels.

Animal studies suggest spike protein can damage endothelial cells - these are cells that line the insides of blood vessels.

Autoimmune reactions against spike protein could theoretically trigger vascular inflammation.

3. Men and women seem to react to mRNA vaccines differently

In this latest study, only women experienced vascular damage. Why is this? We know that in general, women mount stronger immune responses to vaccines. So, this may explain higher rates of side effects. So where young males have a higher risk of myocarditis following mRNA vaccination, perhaps women have a higher risk of stroke.

The Study Has Limitations - But More Research Is Needed

With only 19 patients, the study’s sample size is small, so larger studies are needed. It’s also important to bear in mind that in situ hybridization detected both vaccine and viral mRNA, meaning some cases might have had undiagnosed prior infections. And, the study did not show spike protein caused bleeding, only that it was present nearby. So there’s no proven causation link. However, we would argue the findings warrant further research.

The Bottom Line

We are still in the middle of a global experiment. And whilst the usual approval time was around 10 years for a medical product the mRNA technology was marketed after only a few months. This study adds to the long list of potential permanent and progressive damages this intervention brings with it.

Long-term biodistribution studies are urgently needed to understand:

how long spike protein lingers in tissues

whether it contributes to rare vascular events

why females may be more affected.

The World Council for Health asks whether it is better to be safe than sorry and has been asking for a moratorium of the gene therapy since 2021.

Share