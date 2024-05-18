The World Council for Health wishes to expresses deep concern at the news of the attempted assassination of Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot multiple times while greeting supporters on 15 May 2024 in the Slovakian town of Handlová.

The assailant, 71-year-old activist poet Juraj Cintula, had been openly critical of Fico’s opposition to Western involvement in the war in Ukraine and his refusal to send money or weapons to Kiev. The Prime Minister has also opposed Ukraine’s request to join NATO and stated that, for the war to end, Ukraine would need relinquish territory to Russia. Cintula admitted that he shot Fico simply because he disagreed with the government’s policies.

When Fico was elected Prime Minister in November 2023, he made his opposition to the WHO Pandemic Treaty clear, confirming publicly that Slovakia as a sovereign nation would not sign the Treaty. Later he announced an inquiry into what he called the “whole circus around Covid” including the so-called vaccines, citing concerns about the 21,000 excess deaths since 2020.

Standing for peace, health freedom, and national sovereignty made Prime Minister Fico a marked man. His resistance to key aspects of the globalist agenda resulted in this heinous assassination attempt. This event is reminiscent of John F Kennedy’s murder in 1963, when the President’s security detail also failed to prevent an apparent ‘lone gunman’ from shooting him in broad daylight in front of a supportive crowd.

The event also brings to mind the untimely deaths since 2020 of at least six other serving or former national leaders, which many suspect were linked to their resistance to the Covid measures and the ‘vaccine’ rollout. They include President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti (assassinated); President John Magufuli of Tanzania; Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko of Ivory Coast; Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini of eSwatini; President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi; and former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe (assassinated) who had made Ivermectin available, and not mandated vaccines, but returned 1.6 million unused doses.

These four African Heads of State who chose to respond independently to the Covid-19 event died unexpectedly in 2020 and 2021.

At the World Council for Health, we pay homage to courageous leaders who are willing to stand firm and protect their citizens from those committed to a worldwide anti-human agenda.

At this time, we thank in particular Prime Minister Robert Fico for his brave stance and send our sincere wishes for a speedy and complete recovery from this shocking attack.

