A groundbreaking commentary published in Discover Medicine has exposed critical flaws in global vaccination programs, particularly concerning mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and their long-term immunological consequences. The peer-reviewed, open-access study (Yamamoto, 2025) highlights alarming trends:

Vaccine-induced immunodeficiency is linked to repeated mRNA dosing

Japan is the only country still aggressively promoting boosters—including self-amplifying RNA (replicon) vaccines

Excess deaths now surpass 600,000 in Japan post-vaccination, with no clear explanation beyond aging demographics

Three infant deaths within 24 hours of routine vaccination have been dismissed as "unable to evaluate" by regulators

Here’s what you need to know about Yamamoto’s findings and their urgent implications for public health policy.

Key points

1. mRNA vaccines cause immune dysfunction

Yamamoto notes research showing three key ways that mRNA vaccines screw up immune systems:

IgG4 antibody class switching. Repeated mRNA vaccination shifts immune responses toward non-inflammatory IgG4 antibodies, potentially blunting protection against infections (Irrgang et al., 2023).

Lymphocyte depletion. Studies report post-vaccination lymphopenia (Seban et al., 2022), raising concerns about temporary immunosuppression.

Vaccine-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS). Some researchers warn that frequent boosters may erode natural immunity (Seneff et al., 2022).

2. Japan is taking more risks on this genetic tech than other nations

While most nations halted mRNA boosters by mid-2022 due to safety concerns, Japan continues administering 8th doses, including:

Self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) vaccines—untested in humans until now.

Simultaneous administration with flu shots, obscuring adverse event causality.

Regulatory capture: vaccine review committees include pharma-funded members, while autopsy-confirmed deaths post-vaccination are routinely classified as "unable to evaluate" (γ).

3. Baby deaths and injuries are going unacknowledged

Yamamoto notes that three infants died within 24 hours of routine vaccinations:

While autopsies were performed, no causal link was officially acknowledged. This is symptomatic of a wider systemic failure to acknowledge vaccine harms. Japan’s compensation system has historically recognized 150+ vaccine-related deaths—but none from COVID-19 vaccines, despite 932 reported fatalities.

4. Japan’s excess mortality and hidden data

Some interesting observations from Yamamoto here:

The 600,000+ excess deaths in Japan since 2021 cannot be explained by COVID-19 alone.

Similar trends have been observed in highly vaccinated Western nations (Mostert et al., 2024).

Japan’s Ministry of Health (MHLW) misclassified vaccinated individuals as "unvaccinated" in early statistics, skewing efficacy data.

Further reading…

Why Is This Study So Important?

It carries peer-reviewed credibility. Unlike anecdotal reports, this is published in a Springer Nature journal. Japan could be the canary in the coal mine. Its aggressive mRNA rollout—now including self-replicating vaccines—may foreshadow global risks. It demonstrates regulatory failure. Autopsy-proof of vaccine deaths is clearly being systematically ignored.

Share

mRNA Vaccines: A Failed Experiment

Yamamoto’s findings align with prior research, which we’ve been covering in this Substack for years. Namely:

Pfizer’s biodistribution studies showed LNPs accumulate in organs (Bridle, 2021).

SV40 and HIV contaminants were found in vials (Speicher, 2023; Buckhaults, 2023).

IgG4 dominance may explain rising infections (shingles, strep A, sepsis) in the vaccinated.

All this begs several questions:

Why is Japan still pushing boosters? Is it because of corporate influence, regulatory inertia, or something else?

Will self-replicating mRNA cause worse harm? We discussed this on the Better Way Today Livestream, with a particular concern being the risk of uncontrolled spike production.

Where is the global outcry? Why isn’t this being covered by the corporate media or other scientific journals? Once again, we are coming up against the failings of a captured system.

A Call for Immediate Action

Yamamoto’s study adds fuel to existing demands to:

Halt all self-amplifying mRNA vaccines until independent safety reviews are conducted.

Re-evaluate compensation systems for vaccine injuries—autopsies must count.

Investigate regulatory conflicts of interest—no more pharma-funded advisors.

Launch long-term studies on IgG4 immunity, fertility, and cancer risks.

In the meantime, this is yet another reason never to outsource decisions about your health. Stay informed, take care of yourself and your loved ones, and use the resources offered by World Council for Health as support. There is a better way!

References

Irrgang, P. et al. (2023). Class switch toward noninflammatory IgG4 after repeated mRNA vaccination. Science Immunology, 8(79). https://doi.org/10.1126/sciimmunol.ade2798

Mostert, S. et al. (2024). Excess mortality in the Western World post-COVID. BMJ Public Health, 2. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjph-2023-000282

Yamamoto, K. (2025). Need for validation of vaccination programs. Discover Medicine, 2(71). https://doi.org/10.1007/s44337-025-00274-0

Subscribe for more independent science analysis…