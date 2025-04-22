We posted recently about Dr Reiner Füllmich’s appalling treatment at the hands of the German justice system:

The situation has only worsened. Please read this important article and take action.

The Biggest Judicial Scandal Ever Seen In Germany

By Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

Dr. Reiner Füllmich is known and respected internationally for his work as a consumer defense lawyer and for having won major lawsuits against corporate giants such as Volkswagen, Kühne & Nagel, and Deutsche Bank.

He was one of the first to recognize that the COVID measures constituted crimes against humanity and decided, together with three other lawyers, to create the Corona Investigative Committee, whose aim was to shed light on the actions of governments, public institutions, and the medical community in the context of the so- called “pandemic”.

Thanks to his brilliant investigative work and after having consulted more than 150 scientists and experts around the world in all fields, as well as numerous whistleblowers (from Pfizer, WHO, CDC, UN), he was able to collect an abundance of evidence of what he calls “the biggest crime ever perpetrated against humanity.”

He was ready to take action.

However, the German secret services, in cooperation with Göttingen public prosecutor Simon Phillip John and Füllmich’s accusers, had already decided to construct a case against Füllmich, aimed at stopping him.

He is accused of having embezzled 700,000 euros but, in truth, he did not. The imminent threat of seizure of the Corona Investigative Committee’s bank accounts by the German government during the fallout of the COVID pandemic, along with the risk of no longer being able to use the funds raised by private donations to carry out their investigative work, led Reiner Füllmich and Viviane Fischer to take steps to protect those funds. They purchased 1 million euros worth of gold (current value: 1.8 million euros) and each took out personal loans (700,000 euros to Reiner Füllmich, and 100,000 euros to Viviane Fischer). Their loan agreements were documented in written, signed contracts.

An accusation so demonstrably false, they had to invent another one

When the defense demonstrated the erroneousness of the original accusation which asserted that Füllmich had no authority to take a personal loan without the other committee member’s consent, the judge had to invent a new accusation in order to justify Füllmich’s continued imprisonment. The judge thus declared that that the loans were “fake”.

What is interesting is that the previous Göttingen lead prosecutor Reinicke, who had been asked by the secret services to open an investigation on Füllmich, had clearly stated that there were no grounds upon which to investigate him, and archived the case in June 2022. Merely two and a half months later, a young, inexperienced prosecutor by the name of Simon Phillip John was transferred from Hanover to Göttingen and given the task to do the dirty work that Reinicke had previously deemed unjustified.

Judge Carsten Schindler, as well as prosecutor John are, without any shadow of a doubt, following someone else’s instructions.

Dr. Reiner Füllmich has been unlawfully held in pre-trial detention in the German maximum-security prison in Rosdorf for 18 months. This, despite the fact that the maximum term for pre-trial detention in Germany is 6 months. This, after his having been lured under false pretenses, subsequently abducted in Mexico, and then deported to Germany – without an international arrest warrant NOR a formal extradition order – where he was then arrested and imprisoned.

The circumstances of his illegal arrest and subsequent mistreatment in prison are very concerning.

Solitary Confinement and Ongoing Abuse

From June 2024 until December 2024, Reiner Füllmich was placed in solitary confinement. The official reason was that he was providing fellow inmates with legal advice. Füllmich was also subjected to various forms of abuse, in clear violation of his human rights: physical and psychological mistreatment including prolonged solitary confinement, deprived of sunlight, deprived of outdoor physical activity, deprived of sleep, forced to choose between taking a shower or having his one-hour outdoors, and even prohibited from calling his lawyers. Aside from their brief (and monitored) telephone calls on Skype, he has not seen his wife since his arrest.

He is only permitted three hours per month of visits and telephone calls.

On top of that, he has been denied adequate medical care, including simple access to vitamins.

Moreover, Reiner was not allowed to visit his dying mother nor attend her funeral.

Both the inhumane prison conditions as well as the manner in which his trial is being conducted raise serious doubts about the level of respect for fundamental rights in the German judicial system.

From June 10, 2024 to this day, Reiner Füllmich, after being body-searched, is brought to the court and back to prison in shackles and handcuffs, escorted by armed security officers in armored vehicles, as if he were a serial killer!

Witnesses banned from taking the stand while defense lawyers receive threats… how is this justice?

He is being denied a fair trial, in that any motions presented by his defense lawyers are rejected without explanation. As of July 2024, Judge Schindler ordered that the defense motions and arguments, instead of being read aloud to the court, were from then on to be presented in writing only, thus impeding court observers from understanding and properly documenting the proceedings. These same court spectators have been subject to threats, as have Füllmich’s defense lawyers.

In addition to not permitting defense witnesses to take the stand, Judge Schindler steadfastly refuses to allow the person who actually pocketed the funds to testify in court.

Dr Füllmich is giving his closing statement but the court is trying to silence him

This “kangaroo court” proceeding is now in its final phase. As we write this, the defense lawyers have completed their closing statements, and Füllmich has begun to make his final, closing statement before the court, which, in order to silence him, interrupted and admonished him at least 12 times. It is feared that the court may impose upon Füllmich a time limit for the presentation of his final defense statement, as they did to his defense lawyers, forcing them shorten their closing statements.

Germany’s secret services set out to stop Dr Füllmich from exposing the truth.

In the course of 51 hearings, what we have witnessed is nothing less than an egregious case of obstruction of justice – a criminal offense in Germany – which confirms the intent of the German secret services as stated in their dossier on Reiner Füllmich. This dossier was presented to the court by one of Füllmich's defense lawyers. It specified that Füllmich was to be stopped “at all costs”; that “it is necessary to prepare a criminal case against Füllmich, [including the] collaboration of prosecutors and suitable third parties”, and recommending “the recruitment and involvement of trusted persons amongst Füllmich’s closest circle.”

It was also their stated objective to convict Füllmich; that “the possibility of [him] obtaining a politically exposed position must be prevented by any means”. This dossier, provided by a whistleblower, demonstrates that Reiner Füllmich was already under special surveillance as far back as 2021.

That said, it is beyond a shadow of a doubt that Reiner Füllmich had to be stopped in order to prevent him from continuing his precious investigational work exposing the truth regarding the “pandemic” as well as the so-called “vaccines”.

Füllmich is clearly a political prisoner, punished for having spoken the truth. His case demands the attention of international human rights organizations, as well as the indignation of worldwide public opinion.

Pre-trial detention must never be used as an instrument to defer, suppress, or completely substitute the justice system in the form of a legitimized punishment without a sentence.

Justice, free speech, and respect for fundamental human rights are the pillars of a democratic state, not only for but especially for those individuals who raise uncomfortable questions and have the courage to speak up.

Sign The Petition

The whole objective of Dr Füllmich’s detention has been to silence him and suppress the truth. The last thing the courts or secret service want is for word to get out about his treatment. With that in mind, you know what to do. Please share widely and help us to expose the wrongdoers and get justice for Reiner.

There is also a petition that you can sign here.

