Recent revelations from Germany regarding the BioNTech vaccine have ignited a firestorm of controversy and concern. On 12 December, 2024, Dr. Robert Rockenfeller from the University of Koblenz presented shocking findings that suggest the ‘vaccine’ may have caused 25 times more serious health damage than the SarsCoV2 virus itself.

This alarming information raises critical questions about the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccinations, particularly in a country known for its stringent health regulations.

What Dr Rockenfeller found is more than a statistical anomaly

In his lecture Dr. Rockenfeller shared his research, which meticulously evaluated raw data from various vaccine manufacturers. His analysis revealed that while some injections, like Johnson & Johnson, showed slight benefits, the BioNTech vaccine was particularly concerning. The study indicated that the health risks associated with the injection far outweighed the benefits, leading to serious implications for public health.

Dr. Rockenfeller's findings are not just statistical anomalies; they suggest a systemic issue within the regulatory framework that allowed the BioNTech vaccine to be approved despite known risks. The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), responsible for the injection's conditional approval, is now under scrutiny for potentially overlooking critical data that indicated the vaccine's harmful effects.

The legal and ethical implications are profound

If BioNTech and the PEI were aware of the potential harms and proceeded with approval, it raises serious ethical questions about their responsibility to public health. Legal experts are calling for investigations into both entities, as the potential for widespread harm is evident. The notion of "conditional intent" comes into play, suggesting that the manufacturers may have knowingly accepted the risks associated with their product.

Moreover, the distribution strategy of the vaccine has come under fire. Reports indicate that batches were distributed in a manner designed to obscure the visibility of adverse effects, which raises further questions about the integrity of the vaccination campaign. This calculated approach to distribution suggests a level of foreknowledge about the vaccine's potential dangers that cannot be ignored.

The people demand accountability

The public's reaction to these revelations has been one of outrage and disbelief. Many are demanding accountability from both BioNTech and the PEI, as well as from government officials who may have been complicit in the approval and distribution processes. The call for transparency is growing louder, with citizens and advocacy groups urging a thorough investigation into the actions of those responsible for the injection's rollout.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial for the international community to remain vigilant and informed. The implications of these findings extend beyond Germany, as they could influence vaccine policies and public health strategies worldwide. The need for rigorous oversight and accountability in vaccine approval processes has never been more apparent.

A wake-up call

The findings presented by Dr. Rockenfeller are a wake-up call for public health authorities and regulatory agencies worldwide. As investigations begin, it is imperative that the truth comes to light and that those responsible for any wrongdoing are held accountable.

