World Council for Health

Tracy Kolenchuk
First flaw of modern medicine: Modern medicine has no definition of cured.

Cured is not medically defined for the common cold, influenza, measles, COVID, and many other infectious diseases. I've had lots of colds, influenza a few times, measles twice, COVID once - all cured. But there is no record of my cured cases - there is no test of cured for these diseases.

Cured is not medically defined for any non-infectious disease. Diseases like arthritis, back pain, cancer, food poisoning, gout, hypertension, even obesity. If, or when a case is cured, we can't tell. There are claims of cures and cured. Because there is no definition of cured, no cure can be proven responsible for the cure. All claims are ignored.

Cured is not medically defined for any chronic disease. Diseases like diabetes, Crohn's, autoimmune diseases - and many more, are considered incurable and if a case is cured, no cure can be proven. There are many claims of cases cured, but all claims are ignored. None can be proven.

Cured is not medically defined for any mental disorder. No case of ADHD, autism, Alzheimer's, epilepsy, depression, Parkinson's, no matter what stage of disease, no matter how minor or severe, can be prove cured. Cures can occur. But they cannot be recognized.

The myth that "prevention is better than cure" has become nonsense. Some preventatives are better than cures, some are more dangerous, more expensive. Some cures are trivial. but all cures are simply ignored.

No definition of health. Without a definition of cured, we cannot improve the health of any person who is diagnosed with a disease. We have no definition of cured, so we cannot create a definition of health.

Profit over Cure (not profit over prevention). Prevention is profitable. Cure, not profitable. Cured patients go away. Prevention is addictive, generates ongoing profit. Chronic illnesses are not "prevented" patients are sold a profitable treatment to "prevent disease progression" but never to cure. Doctors are trained to prescribe preventatives - not cures.

On size fits no-one. Cures are individual. Every case of a cure is a single case, a story, an anecdote. There is no "one-size" cure, even for trivial diseases like a hangover. But many cures work. Most cases of hanger are cured by improving healthiness, not by medicines.

Decentralized cures are not recognized, much less pursued. Most cures happen at home. Most cases of illness are trivial, like most cuts, bruises, minor infections, etc. are self-cured, or cured by friends and family. Because we ignore these simple cures, we "cannot find" more difficult cures.

About Health:

It's not hard to define and study health.

But the word "health" has been stolen by the medical system - which shamefully calls itself a "health system." The capture of the world health is so complete that the "World Council for Health" is not about health, it's actually a "World Council for Medicine."

to your health, tracy

Founder: Healthicine: the arts and sciences of health and healthiness.

Author: A New Theory of Cure

