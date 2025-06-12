By Christof Plothe, DO, Steering Committee Member, Health and Science Committee Lead, World Council for Health

The World Council for Health is proud to introduce the framework of the future of medicine by myself and Professor Michael Nehls. Called ‘The Medicine of the Future: Health System Reform Program with Focus on Prevention and Causal Therapy’, it is now available to view and download on the WCH website, and on Michael’s Substack:

Why do we need health system reform?

In essence, because “a medical system built on sand cannot stand”. Modern medicine has lost its way. What began as a sacred healing art—rooted in Hippocrates’ wisdom that "food is medicine" and health stems from harmony with nature—has devolved into a profit-driven disease management scheme.

We are trapped in a one-way street to chronic illness because the system ignores the most fundamental truth: health cannot be manufactured in a lab or packaged into a pill.

Before we explore what the future of medicine could be, we need to take a diagnosis of medicine as it stands now. Here’s a brief overview:

The Fatal Flaws of Modern Medicine

1. No definition of health.

Medicine today treats the body like a machine, focusing on suppressing symptoms rather than fostering vitality.

Rather than focusing on wellness, the current system only studies disease.

2. Profit over prevention

Chronic illness is a $4 trillion industry so there’s no incentive for Big Pharma to want us well.

Doctors are trained to prescribe, not heal—because reimbursements favor drugs over nutrition or lifestyle changes.

3. One-size-fits-none

Medicine must be individualized, yet we force standardized protocols on unique human biochemistries.

The COVID era exposed this: mandates, not personalized care, dominated.

4. Decentralization lost

Healing was once community-based: herbalists, midwives, and local healers knew their patients deeply.

Now, medicine is centralized, corporatized, and stripped of sovereignty.

The World Council for Health’s Vision

We advocate for a Better Way, as enshrined in the Better Way Principles and now in this new policy brief, with an emphasis on:

Nature as the foundation – humans thrive when aligned with natural rhythms.

Spiritual & physical wholeness – health is more than the absence of disease.

Freedom to choose – no government or corporation should dictate personal health decisions.

This is not alternative medicine. This is real medicine.

The choice is clear: do we continue down the dead-end road of symptom management? Or, do we return to a system that honors life, nature, and true healing?

If we want the latter, then the future of medicine must be decentralized, individualized, and rooted in nature—or it will collapse under the weight of its own contradictions.

Read the Policy Brief

