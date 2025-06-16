World Council for Health

World Council for Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
16h

We need to add to this list, because of the following nonsensical rejoinders, which many still believe.

Respect for Autonomy, informed consent, and freedom from coercion and manipulation

“No-one was forced to take the vaccination. They took it of their own free choice.” Never mind that they were guilted, bribed, and threatened with loss of job and loss of reputation for not getting vaccinated. The important thing is that no-one was physically forced to get the vaccine. In this way autonomy was respected.

Of course, informed consent was honored as patients were informed that the vaccine was safe and effective saving for minor pain and swelling due to inflammation at the injection site.

Non-maleficence Principle: First do no harm.

We need to add to this list, because of the following nonsensical rejoinders, which many still believe:

Respect for Autonomy, informed consent, and freedom from coercion and manipulation:

Studies [that have been cherry picked] show that the vaccine was safe and remained in the injection site before rapidly being degraded.

Beneficence Principle: Treatments must advance the health and well-being of the patient

The COVID vaccine saved millions of lives by preventing infections or reducing their severity according to studies [that have been cherry picked].

Justice: Fair and equal distribution of healthcare resources

The vaccines were free of charge, so no one could complain that access was restricted.

Sadly, and amazingly, many people still believe these specious and wrong-headed justifications of the COVID mass poisoning. Many are physicians themselves! Therefore, I propose we add another principle to the code of ethics:

Integrity Principle: Duty of healthcare practitioners to exhaustively review all data pro and con for any proposed healthcare intervention, and to only utilize those with overwhelming evidence of safety and efficacy, satisfying non-maleficence and beneficence principles. Also, duty to ensure that the principles of autonomy and informed consent are being fully honored in spirit, and not just nominally. Lastly, duty to follow one’s personal conscience in matters of medical ethics, regardless of outside pressures, whether they be from public officials, peer group associations, society in general, or individuals representing industry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 World Council for Health
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture