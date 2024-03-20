bc1qpuhtk57f88akjfhqyn9e6lt0gn66uzp2hljvpv

What is cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency based on cryptography. Unlike fiat money, the paper currency issued by governments that we’ve all used most of our lives, cryptocurrency is decentralized and not issued or backed by a government or monetary authority.

Here are some terms to be familiar with:

Digital asset: A non-tangible digital representation of value recorded cryptographically. Digital assets are created, traded, and stored digitally.

Cryptography: An encryption technique that makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency: The native asset of a blockchain (i.e. Bitcoin and Ethereum) issued by that blockchain. They can be used as a medium of exchange or as a store of value. They are typically decentralized.

Blockchain: A public digital ledger that records all transactions and is run on a decentralized network of nodes (computers). It is comprised of a series of connected blocks on a ledger, or chain. Every block must be verified. A blockchain is useful for a lot more than just cryptocurrency.

Wallet: While physical wallets are available, the vast majority of crypto wallets are virtual. This is where your cryptocurrency is stored. When someone sends you cryptocurrency, they send it to your wallet address. When you send someone cryptocurrency or purchase goods with crypto, you send it to their wallet address.

Token: A unit of value built on top of an existing blockchain. Similar to the cryptocurrency of a blockchain but are of a different asset class.

There are currently thousands of cryptocurrencies. You’re probably familiar with, and may even hold, coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. For every well-known coin, there are hundreds that most people have never heard of.

If you’re interested in a deep dive into what Bitcoin is and how it and other cryptocurrencies work, check out this Substack from Rain Trozzi:

What is the purpose of cryptocurrency?

Different people use crypto for different reasons. Some of the most common pros to using cryptocurrency include:

Inflation protection: Because of their limited supply, many people see cryptocurrencies as a hedge against inflation. The value goes up as demand goes up.

Transparency, Privacy & Security: Transactions on most networks are anonymous and a record of all transactions can be found on the blockchain. There is no third-party involvement. Personal information (like name, mailing address, email address, etc.) is not needed for transactions.

Expanded payment methods: By using cryptocurrency, merchants, organisations, and individual offer consumers and supporters additional ways to purchase goods and services or offer support that can be useful across international boundaries where there is typically an exchange rate and associated fee. It also avoids fees from credit cards, banks, PayPal, etc. that are included in many of our transactions and costs. This increases efficiency and lowers operating costs.

Decentralization: Most cryptocurrency is not owned by a government entity or financial institution and the value is not dictated by a bank or any authority. This combats the monopoly that governments have over fiat money.

Check out this article from The Great FreeSet campaign all about the dangers of fiat money.

Are cryptocurrencies legal?

Most cryptocurrencies function outside of the traditional financial infrastructure that we’re all familiar with. This is why some people like it and why their legality varies from place to place. You may want to look up how cryptocurrencies are treated where you live. For example, the Internal Revenue Service in the US treats cryptocurrencies as property or financial assets. And like in many other countries, if you reap capital gains, the government will want a cut.

Are cryptocurrencies safe?

The transparency of a blockchain and security of cryptography adds layers of safety not experienced with fiat money. Cryptocurrencies can be volatile, but this is not unlike the stock market.

While it is possible to make a bad move, be scammed, or lose your wallet, this is not the everyday experience of most people who keep and trade cryptocurrencies. It is important to learn how everything works, keep your wallet and any associated passwords secure, and stay away from any “deals” that sound too good to be true.

There is so much more to learn about cryptocurrencies. If you’re interested in diving deeper, we recommend the following resources including books available in the WCH shop and resources from some of our partner organisations.



Recommended Resources

Book: The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking - Available in the WCH Shop A comprehensive and authoritative exploration of Bitcoin and its place in monetary history. When a pseudonymous programmer introduced “a new electronic cash system that’s fully peer-to-peer, with no trusted third party” to a small online mailing list in 2008, very few people paid attention. Ten years later, and against all odds, this upstart autonomous decentralized software offers an unstoppable and globally accessible hard money alternative to modern central banks.

Book: Broken Money: Why Our Financial System is Failing Us and How We Can Make it better - Available in the WCH Shop Broken Money explores the history of money through the lens of technology. Politics can affect things temporarily and locally, but technology is what drives things forward globally and permanently. The book’s goal is for the reader to walk away with a deep understanding of money and monetary history, both in terms of theoretical foundations and in terms of practical implications.

Course: Build Your Private Parallel Economy Through Cryptocurrency - The Conscious Resistance University In this 5 hour course, Derrick Broze, Hakeem Anwar (formerly Ramiro Romani), and Kenny Palurintano will teach you how to build your own personal “counter-economy” using cryptocurrency, privacy, and real-world strategies. Whether you’re sitting on coins or if you’ve never used crypto before, this course will give you an understanding of how to buy, sell, and spend cryptocurrency in a private manner. We will also share our real world experience using crypto to purchase plane tickets, bus tickets, hotels, groceries, and receive payments for your services.

Podcast: Uncharted Territory - Available on YouTube and other podcast platforms The Uncharted Territory Podcast with Dan Astin-Gregory and Sam X boldly ventures into the unknown as we navigate the changing world & paradigm shift in finance as a new class of digital assets emerges. We’re here to help you sift through the noise and confusion so you can move beyond fear, uncertainty and doubt to be equipped to make proactive positive decisions about your financial future.

Documentary: The Banking Cartel & The Future of Money - The Pyramid of Power The purpose of the investigation will be to briefly explore the history of banking and the role the banks – and the people behind them – have played in shaping our world over the last centuries. Because of the nearly universal use of banking institutions it is of vital importance that we understand how the bankers influence our lives, and whether we prefer to allow this influence to exist in the first place. We will also examine the latest trends in banking and how they signal the shift of our world into a new era of digitalization.

Article: What is Bitcoin - Rain Trozzi A serious deep dive into what Bitcoin is and how it works to provide a secure and decentralized global transaction network.



