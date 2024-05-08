Date & Time: May 13th (Mon) 11:00~12:00

Venue: Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Conference Room (9th floor, Central Government Building No. 5, 1-2-2 Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

Participants:

National Movement to Protect Lives from the WHO: Masayasu Inoue, Chikatsu Hayashi, Keiko Kawasoe

World Council for Health Japan: Atsuo Yanagisawa, Izumi Kamijo

Incorporated Non-profit Organization Kakekomidera 2020: Kazuhisa Ukawa, bereaved family members of the Covid19 vaccine deaths

Tokyo, May 3rd, 2024

Dear Members of the press,

The Pandemic Agreement and IHR amendments by the World Health Organization is scheduled for resolution on May 28 and 29 at the WHO General Assembly (WHA). Many countries are concerned about the fraudulent and rule-breaching resolution and approval procedures of the WHO.

After the Covid19 pandemic declaration by the WHO, the Japanese government including the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) promoted the experimental mRNA genetic vaccination as the only solution against Covid19. In Japan, where not only the vaccination rate is the highest in the world but also the number of vaccinations (max. 7 times) is by far the highest in the world. The number of people infected with Covid has increased in tandem with the vaccination, and the number of people suffering from adverse effects that doctors and experts recognize as vaccine induced harm has become apparent. Moreover, Japan has recorded the highest number of excess deaths in the world. The Japanese government and the MHLW have not been able to prevent this damage. They have not fulfilled their responsibility to explain to the public about the damage caused by the vaccines. On the contrary, Japan is the first country to approve the self-amplifying so-called Replicon mRNA vaccine. Without having properly tested its safety and efficacy its vaccination rollout is scheduled to begin this fall. Furthermore, Prime Minister Kishida has stated that Japan will become "the world's leading clinical trial country. There is the strong concern that the next "pandemic" could be the third atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese people.

Share

The WHO's declaration of an "international public health emergency" (PHEIC) has enabled a shortened approval procedure for medical products worldwide, which has overturned the conventional medical procedures, i.e., before safety and efficacy have been confirmed, governments and related institutions started vaccinating with the experimental gene therapy, the so-called Covid19 vaccine, The government and related agencies have been urging the public, in conjunction with the mass media and social network sites, to be vaccinated with the experimental gene therapy. As a result, experts in Western countries have launched lawsuits against the responsible entities as a medical catastrophe of unprecedented scale, with a sharp increase in myocarditis, sudden deaths among young people, and turbo cancer in the United States and Europe ahead of Japan. Under these circumstances, the nation's first class action lawsuit by bereaved families of victims of the vaccine injury was launched on April 17 in Japan.

The WHO, the cornerstone of global vaccine policy, is funded by the massive contributions of private organizations and foundations that promote vaccines worldwide. The essence of the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the IHR amendments are a framework treaty of the "dictatorial health business" orchestrated by a special for-profit organization that seeks to undermine the sovereignty and fundamental human rights of all member states. In response to the mandate under the "international public health emergency" (PHEIC) to transfer a considerable portion of national sovereignty to WHO, 49 U.S. Senators (all Republican Senators) wrote a letter to President Biden on May 1 that urged the Biden administration to reject both WHO's proposed legal instruments due to the gross violation of U.S. sovereignty. and to thoroughly overhaul the WHO (Handout 1*). In addition, on April 16, the Royal Dutch Parliament told the government to at least postpone the vote on both international agreements, the final versions of which have not yet been submitted to the member states, and if the vote will be carried out, to reject them (Handout 2*).

In Japan however, the "Draft Government Action Plan for Pandemic Influenza Countermeasures" states that the WHO will be notified based on the IHR if a new strain of pathogen is suspected. There is a concern that this may limit freedom of actions and mobility due to an arbitrary pandemic response. (*to be distributed)

Therefore, we claim:

to reject the Pandemic Agreement and to the IHR amendments

to reject the draft government's action plan for pandemic influenza and other infectious diseases, which is a stepping stone for controlling information and regulating the behavior of citizens using plandemics

to halt the mRNA vaccines and to reevaluate the safety of the vaccine

to relief and compensate vaccine victims

to condemn the falsification of the vaccine victim data and demand disclosure of accurate excess deaths

to request for withdrawal from the WHO

A national movement organization has been launched to demand these claims, and a large-scale public protest rally and demonstration is scheduled for Friday, May 31 in Hibiya Park in the governmental district (in front of the MHLW), Tokyo. Currently, international collaboration with our overseas partner organizations worldwide is being formed, and we will appeal to the international public opinion as well. (Handout 3: Necessity of a national movement) We sincerely ask the representatives of the media to understand the purpose of the rallies and to inform the public so that as many people as possible will participate.

Registration: For media participation, please send your company or program name and send to the following address: contact@anti-who.jp

"National Movement to Protect Lives from the WHO"

Co-Chair: Masayasu Inoue, Chikatsu Hayashi, Keiko Kawasoe

Contact: contact@anti-who.jp Official site: https://anti-who.jp

If you find value in this Substack and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Refer a friend

Donate Subscriptions

Give Direct to WCH