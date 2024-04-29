Historic Press Conference Gives Medical Experts a Voice in Costa Rica's Parliament
Costa Rica Parliament is one of the first to welcome this kind of post-pandemic live meeting.
An extraordinary Press Congress took place last week the Costa Rican Parliament. The Press Conference, which was streamed live on YouTube, featured experts from all around Latin America in Medicine, Immunology, Infectious Disease, Biochemistry, Pulmonary and Internal Medicine, and Public Health gathered to expose the underpinnings of the fake pandemic and demand a return to health, human rights and liberties. Representatives of the World Council for Health Latin America, Canada, and Core Team were also present and participated in this historic event.
Learn more about the Congress here.
Costa Rica Parliament is one of the first to welcome this kind of post-pandemic live meeting. It should be noted that ministers who were meant to attend were called away for a parliamentary session and were therefore unable to attend.
The full press conference is available here (in Spanish):
According to an organizer, Marco Albertazzi with Defendamos Costa Rica, video of the Press Conference was removed from YouTube at the behest of the Legislative Assembly in violation of the Political Constitution of Costa Rica, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Bioethics and the American Convention on Human Rights.
The Assembly, however, claims it was YouTube that censored the video.
Defendamos Costa Rica asks:
Is the authority of YouTube superior to what is discussed in the first power of the Republic?
Will the legislature allow a private company to trample Costa Rican democracy as YouTube has done today?
To what extent does international interventionism reach in the government of Costa Rica, which is also exercised constitutionally by the people?
Highlights from the Historic 3-and-a-half-hour Press Conference
Marco Albertazzi speaking to the room on censorship within Costa Rica and Parliament.
Chinda Brandolino spoke on the right to life and the distortion of this by voluntary euthanasia, all the way through from unborn babies to the wholesale extermination of the Covid era. From Thalidomide to Autism, this is the greatest assault on and epidemic amongst children in history.
Roxana Bruno on Disease X and the fake pandemic/pathogen and the absurdity of global lockdowns, within which is the industry of gain of function, also on infertility, stillbirths, and other impacts of Covid ‘vaccines’.
In the video below, Professor Carvallo discussed the refusal of the Costa Rica Medical Board to host this debate saying it is "not in the interests of this Board":
Dr Patricio Villarroel exposed the tremendous impact on neurophysiology and mental health of both masks and lockdowns.
Cristina Maria spoke on the impacts lockdowns had on family life, local and family economies, and the loss of basic rights and necessities.
She also detailed the breakdown of education, families, virtual education, and loss of children’s rights for freedom, play, and socialization as well as the absolute existential void in humanity with a massive rise in post-lockdown mental health afflictions.
Dr Mark Trozzi spoke on the reality of genomic therapy with mRNA vaccines, their origins, the lack of testing, and the high infection, hospitalization, and mortality rates post-vaccination campaign in each country.
In the video below, Dr Trozzi concludes that the Amish community refused all masking, lockdowns, and genetic treatment & had a 90x lesser rate of infection with any virus. Active lifestyles, clean food and water, fresh air, sunshine, and community are the foundation for a healthy immune system.
Dra Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse on the impossibility of being ‘anti-vaccine’ when the mRNA genetic technology being applied to the human population is not actually a ‘vaccine’ but is novel genetically modified technology with no understanding of short, medium or long-term outcomes.
There are 11 cancer mechanisms now known for the ‘vaccines’ and none of this was studied prior to vaccinating world populations:
Dra Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse describes the recent explosion of cancer cases since the Covid injections:
In defense of the people of Costa Rica, Marco Albertazzi, the founder of Defendamos Costa Rica, is demanding that the Covid 'vaccines' be withdrawn.
A 31-year-old electricity company employee who was forced to take two Astra Zeneca injections is now sharing his testimony. Eight months after taking the genetic injections, he was diagnosed with ALS. He has no family history of the disease.
A Ministry of Education employee, who was eventually diagnosed with Thrombophlebitis, shares that 8 hours after the injection she was vomiting and that her vomit included blood clots:
She now refuses to vaccinate her children or engage with the medical community after months of going to the hospital near daily and being told she was mad.
Dr Aristide, a pharmacist, speaks on protecting his family, deciding that the vaccines would not be proven until 2026. As a result, he was labeled as a dangerous and infectious person in his workplace.
Dr Aristide describes the tears, real opposition to the vaccines in Costa Rica, and the people’s subsequent destruction with the vaccine decree, and the impact of the forced vaccination of the population:
Dr Aristide also highlights that the FDA did mention the 24 already known effects of the vaccine in a recorded discussion, however, this slide was shown for only nanoseconds, deliberately.
Dra Natalia Prego spoke on the doctor’s role of testifying and witnessing to health.
She also described the nigh-impossibility as a doctor not to break down and cry with the clinical results of the vaccines:
In Coimbra, Portugal, Dra Prego knew it was against European law to apply organically modified products to human beings, so she spoke out in defense of the people in and around her clinic right from the start:
Dra Prego also spoke to breaking through the pain barrier to raise our conscience one more step to deal with the process of righting these unconscionable wrongs:
Dra Prego also described the private funding of the World Health Organization and total capture by interests not compatible with human health:
Learn more about the Congress here. Thank you to all who participated and made this historic event possible.
If you find value in this Substack and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.
Wonderful! Now, until when should we stand the fierce censorship on social networks? Can't we organize a huge global class action against them for freedom of speech, a fundamental human right embedded in all Constitutions?
No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!
http://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/no-free-speech-without-reach
I'm still banned from Linkedin, while Facebook and X keep shadow-banning me and replies to posts!
What’s your best way to wake-up those who don’t want to open their eyes?
Please share your most effective wake-up strategies.
The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over!
The most effective strategy is asking about the person’s opinion on some of these topics:
I start with the 20 million dollar question, while showing videos of baby seizures (money or babies always get attention):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/autism-day-shall-we-celebrate-the
If the person doesn’t want to discuss injections, then food is a good start:
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
Then I’d follow with "Are you opened to see if the actual data matches your opinion?"
Then I start showing some of the shortcomings of the Pharma industry:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/system-failure-ai-exposes-zero-government
Then, show that every single person on the planet should be suing Pfizer and Moderna for deliberately hiding human DNA in their vacicnes, and Pfizer, for injecting an undisclosed carcinogenic monkey virus (SV40) sequence into the cell nucleus of the clueless biohacked, as officially recognized by Health Canada !!!
If he doesn’t like the topic, I’d show this video (all you need is 10 secs in the middle, who doesn’t have 10 seconds for you):
https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8
(caveat about the beginning: pot destroys your brain + “Raises Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke”)
9/11: two "planes", yet the third tower (WTC7) imploded, free falling on its footprint like in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach, and all 7 World Trade Center towers needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center... and the “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, just months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work precisely on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings (they never skipped work before). The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!
Watch amazing short and more evidence here:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers
Please watch all of this! Your life depends on it, because there's a plan to murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the masonic Georgia guide-stones: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 … ”:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
- J6: The false flag operation of the fake riot was planned, incited and guided by FBI agents, who broke into the Capitol !!! The same mason-plot was copy-pasted to disband the insurrection against the stolen elections in Brazil! All intel agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA) were founded by masons and are run by them for their own nefarious goals.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/j6-what-you-need-to-know
It's such a mason manual that they organized the same J6 play in Brazil when it was proven that the voting machines owned by mason Soros, were rigged:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-2020-american-coup
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dominion-over-us
All political parties are compromised/infiltrated. For example, Italy supports vax pass and WHO Pandemic Treaty !!! Meloni's Government! People voted her for being against that!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/italy-endorsed-vax-pass-and-who-pandemic
- At least since the 90s, vaccines are weaponized to reduce the population, for example:
1. Adding hCG to infertilize women: lab detected in 30 countries
2. Overpassing the FDA 10 ng limit to human DNA “contamination” by 2000%, thus causing neuro-damage (autism, asperger, tics, dyslexia in 29% of kids, etc.) and childhood cancer epidemic (n.b. leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas)
Check soundchoice.org or videos at bottom after this page:
Free 100 redpill movies and documentaries:
(don't miss the 1st one, 10 min at 2x, an amazing tool to start a discussion):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos
- COVID was designed as a primer for even more lethal COVID haccines:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-real-covid-timeline
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-vaccine-not-gene-therapy-just
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/what-do-bioweapons-have-to-do-with
- You’ll go nowhere and you’ll be happy:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2050-youll-go-nowhere-and-youll-be
Elon's top secret: EVs cause cancer
Go green with gasoline!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/electric-vehicles-cause-cancer
- It's genocide for depopulation:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depop-vaccines-no-myth
- Their main source of power apart from sin-empowered demons? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation.
This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: masonic and satanic secret societies counterfeit paper money and launder trillions with which they buy Banks, seats in the Federal Reserve (the only private run Central Bank in the world), political careers and parties, puppeticians, listed corporations, media, healthcare corporations and organizations, universities, foundations, judges, etc.:
Depopulation or EXTERMINATION? (finest quotes):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
Confessions of illuminati, David Rockefeller (finest quotes):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Ex illuminati Ronald Bernard: how the world REALLY works
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Attali illuminati (“finest” quotes)
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
The way out of this mess:
1. Create an easy system for real money: private currencies/warrants based on real assets, goods, services, etc. (gold, corn, oil, distance/volume/weight transportation, labor human hour/minute, etc.)
2. Ban legal tender. Let the free markets decide which real-currencies/valuables/warrants they prefer to trade with
3. Ban paper-backed currencies (unlike real-backed ones of point 1.)
4. Enforce a Legal Banking Reserve of 100% of deposits (so banks don't create money based on air) and therefore there's no excuse for a Central Bank, because there would be no risk of bank-runs since all their loans are fully backed with deposits
Anything else you might think of?
Now, are you really ready for this?:
The full PLAN exposed:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
If you are a mason or know a mason, ask him to ask his 33° master to put in writing and sign it, who is "the great architect" and that he is not Lucifer. If he refuses, then he’ll know who he is really serving, Satan: tell him to get out of masonry NOW. Sooner or later he’ll be required to trample on a cross to get to a higher degree.
Confessions of a former mason (Serge Abad-Gallardo):
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
Confession of 33rd degree master mason - Masons worship deities/demons
https://rumble.com/v294ksc-words-from-33rd-degree-master-mason-rare-video-masons-worship-all-sorts-of-.html
Masonry's Satanic Connection
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Masonry's-Satanic-Connection:4
Masonry's Satanic Doctrine | From Their Own Books
https://rumble.com/v2wg24a-masonrys-satanic-doctrine-from-their-own-books.html
Do Freemasons Worship Lucifer？ Evidence They Don't Want You To See
https://odysee.com/@John_4-14:a/Do-Freemasons-Worship-Lucifer%EF%BC%9F-Evidence-They-Don't-Want-You-To-See-%EF%BD%9C-Hidden-Agendas---Walter-Veith:0
Satanic Ritual Abuse and Secret Societies [1995] [VHS]
https://odysee.com/@thisworldworks:1/satanic-ritual-abuse-and-secret-societies-1995:3
Satanic Pedophilia Torture and Blood - Dark Satanic Secrets Revealed
https://odysee.com/@Gmail.com:52/822821884_Satanic-Pedophilia-Torture-and-Blood---Dark-Satanic-Secrets-Revealed:4
UNITED NATIONS LUCIFER AND THE LUCIFER TRUST
https://odysee.com/@dynosarus:c/UNITED-NATIONS-LUCIFER-AND-THE-LUCIFER-TRUST:4
Freemasonry: 100% incompatible with Christ
https://rumble.com/vs9mxb-heres-why-christianity-is-totally-incapatable-with-freemasonry.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nljuLLGpi3s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qL5BC-Xc50s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddWB4rcChhk
or rumble:
https://rumble.com/vf9zeh-freemasons-exposed.html
Obama pushing Freemasonry:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn4RpgfPFn0
I recall that there was going to be another Nuremberg trial early this year in Costa Rica. 🇨🇷
Why has that been canceled?