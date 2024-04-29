An extraordinary Press Congress took place last week the Costa Rican Parliament. The Press Conference, which was streamed live on YouTube, featured experts from all around Latin America in Medicine, Immunology, Infectious Disease, Biochemistry, Pulmonary and Internal Medicine, and Public Health gathered to expose the underpinnings of the fake pandemic and demand a return to health, human rights and liberties. Representatives of the World Council for Health Latin America, Canada, and Core Team were also present and participated in this historic event.

Learn more about the Congress here.

Costa Rica Parliament is one of the first to welcome this kind of post-pandemic live meeting. It should be noted that ministers who were meant to attend were called away for a parliamentary session and were therefore unable to attend.

The full press conference is available here (in Spanish):

According to an organizer, Marco Albertazzi with Defendamos Costa Rica, video of the Press Conference was removed from YouTube at the behest of the Legislative Assembly in violation of the Political Constitution of Costa Rica, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Bioethics and the American Convention on Human Rights.

The Assembly, however, claims it was YouTube that censored the video.

Defendamos Costa Rica asks:

Is the authority of YouTube superior to what is discussed in the first power of the Republic?

Will the legislature allow a private company to trample Costa Rican democracy as YouTube has done today?

To what extent does international interventionism reach in the government of Costa Rica, which is also exercised constitutionally by the people?

Highlights from the Historic 3-and-a-half-hour Press Conference

Roxana Bruno, Marco Albertazzi, Deputy Alexandra Loria, Chinda Brandolino, and Hector Carvallo

Marco Albertazzi speaking to the room on censorship within Costa Rica and Parliament.

Chinda Brandolino spoke on the right to life and the distortion of this by voluntary euthanasia, all the way through from unborn babies to the wholesale extermination of the Covid era. From Thalidomide to Autism, this is the greatest assault on and epidemic amongst children in history.

Roxana Bruno on Disease X and the fake pandemic/pathogen and the absurdity of global lockdowns, within which is the industry of gain of function, also on infertility, stillbirths, and other impacts of Covid ‘vaccines’.

Share

In the video below, Professor Carvallo discussed the refusal of the Costa Rica Medical Board to host this debate saying it is "not in the interests of this Board":

Dr Patricio Villarroel exposed the tremendous impact on neurophysiology and mental health of both masks and lockdowns.

Cristina Maria spoke on the impacts lockdowns had on family life, local and family economies, and the loss of basic rights and necessities.

She also detailed the breakdown of education, families, virtual education, and loss of children’s rights for freedom, play, and socialization as well as the absolute existential void in humanity with a massive rise in post-lockdown mental health afflictions.

Dr Mark Trozzi spoke on the reality of genomic therapy with mRNA vaccines, their origins, the lack of testing, and the high infection, hospitalization, and mortality rates post-vaccination campaign in each country.

In the video below, Dr Trozzi concludes that the Amish community refused all masking, lockdowns, and genetic treatment & had a 90x lesser rate of infection with any virus. Active lifestyles, clean food and water, fresh air, sunshine, and community are the foundation for a healthy immune system.

Dra Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse on the impossibility of being ‘anti-vaccine’ when the mRNA genetic technology being applied to the human population is not actually a ‘vaccine’ but is novel genetically modified technology with no understanding of short, medium or long-term outcomes.

There are 11 cancer mechanisms now known for the ‘vaccines’ and none of this was studied prior to vaccinating world populations:

Dra Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse describes the recent explosion of cancer cases since the Covid injections:

In defense of the people of Costa Rica, Marco Albertazzi, the founder of Defendamos Costa Rica, is demanding that the Covid 'vaccines' be withdrawn.

A 31-year-old electricity company employee who was forced to take two Astra Zeneca injections is now sharing his testimony. Eight months after taking the genetic injections, he was diagnosed with ALS. He has no family history of the disease.

A Ministry of Education employee, who was eventually diagnosed with Thrombophlebitis, shares that 8 hours after the injection she was vomiting and that her vomit included blood clots:

She now refuses to vaccinate her children or engage with the medical community after months of going to the hospital near daily and being told she was mad.

Dr Aristide, a pharmacist, speaks on protecting his family, deciding that the vaccines would not be proven until 2026. As a result, he was labeled as a dangerous and infectious person in his workplace.

Dr Aristide describes the tears, real opposition to the vaccines in Costa Rica, and the people’s subsequent destruction with the vaccine decree, and the impact of the forced vaccination of the population:

Dr Aristide also highlights that the FDA did mention the 24 already known effects of the vaccine in a recorded discussion, however, this slide was shown for only nanoseconds, deliberately.

Dra Natalia Prego spoke on the doctor’s role of testifying and witnessing to health.

Share

She also described the nigh-impossibility as a doctor not to break down and cry with the clinical results of the vaccines:

In Coimbra, Portugal, Dra Prego knew it was against European law to apply organically modified products to human beings, so she spoke out in defense of the people in and around her clinic right from the start:

Dra Prego also spoke to breaking through the pain barrier to raise our conscience one more step to deal with the process of righting these unconscionable wrongs:

Dra Prego also described the private funding of the World Health Organization and total capture by interests not compatible with human health:

Learn more about the Congress here. Thank you to all who participated and made this historic event possible.

If you find value in this Substack and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Refer a friend

Donate Subscriptions

Give Direct to WCH