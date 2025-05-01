We all want to be healthy and feel well - but how do we get there? This latest session from this year’s Health Hub is packed full of practical ideas and tips from three world-class health professionals. Some of these ideas you may be familiar with already - but others may come as a complete surprise! All of them are beautifully straightforward and, dare we say, enjoyable to implement.

The full session is available below for all paid subscribers, but here’s a snapshot of what’s included:

How to clean up your body AND your environment

Naturopath, osteopath and WCH Steering Committee member Christof Plothe D.O. opens the session with a cornucopia of ideas on how you can feel better by changing the environment inside your body, and outside. For example:

Why the food you eat NEEDS to be colourful (and it’s not just about looking good)

How to clean up the air in your home so that it reduces inflammation in the body

Why it’s beneficial to stand next to a pine tree

How to improve the water you drink, and why this is so important

What kind of light to avoid, and what to seek out - and why it matters.

A neat trick with a shoebox that will protect you and your family from harmful radiation.

Why orange peel and vinegar are a match made in heaven

How to bring your body out of Wifi resonance and why this is important

Ancient, zero cost solutions your body will love

Next up is the amazing Francesca Havens, Nutritional Therapist, Clinical Psychoimmunologist and beloved WCH team member. She also happens to be the main author of the WCH health guide, ‘Cancer and Metabolic Diseases’, formerly known as ‘Transform Your Health’. In her presentation she takes us through the guide step by step, covering:

How to restore alkalinity in the body

How to increase oxygen in the body (this isn’t just about breathing)

The maximum number of days inflammation should last in the body - and what to do if it lasts longer

How to combat mould in your home, and why this is something none of us should ignore

Nurturing the microbiome - and why this starts with your mouth (includes a great mouthwash recipe)

The importance of clearing parasites from the body - we deworm our pets, why not ourselves?

What your water supply and refined flour have in common.

Simple, easy health hacks that are powerful, effective and completely free

… and much more

Healing yourself from shock and trauma

Trauma can affect the body even before you are born. And did you know that the timing of the trauma affects how it manifests in your life? Find out more from medical intuitive and naturopath Anne Pemberton, who takes us through a fascinating exploration of healing from trauma.

For example, did you know that your body’s fascia is one of the most important areas to consider when addressing trauma? It develops in utero, even before the heart, yet so often it is completely overlooked. Anne explains how we can support the fascia in releasing trauma, and the power of simply observing dis-ease to understand its source.

Anne is a font of knowledge, and is also the author of our latest health guide on how we support those with autism to heal and thrive:

There’s so much wisdom in this expert session. Let’s dive in!

