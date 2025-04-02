Recent revelations about plasmid DNA content in COVID-19 vaccines have brought renewed attention to a much older, equally troubling issue: residual human fetal DNA in vaccines produced using MRC-5 and WI-38 cell lines. While both involve foreign genetic material, they originate from fundamentally different sources and pose distinct risks—yet both have been ignored or downplayed by regulators despite exceeding safety thresholds.

Plasmid DNA: A New Crisis

The bacterial plasmid DNA found in mRNA ‘vaccines’ is a byproduct of the manufacturing process. Unlike fetal DNA, which comes from human cell substrates, plasmid DNA stems from the E. coli bacteria used to mass-produce mRNA templates. Recent studies have confirmed alarming levels:

McKernan et al. detected nanogram to microgram quantities of plasmid DNA per dose—far exceeding the 10 ng/dose limit set by the European Medicines Agency.

Speicher et al. (2024) found SV40 promoter sequences in Pfizer vials, raising concerns about genomic integration and long-term cancer risks.

Fetal DNA In Vaccines: A Decades-Long Scandal

While plasmid DNA is a new issue, residual fetal DNA has been hiding in plain sight for over 50 years. Vaccines for rubella, hepatitis A, and chickenpox are grown in MRC-5 and WI-38 cells, which were derived from electively aborted fetuses in the 1960s.

Dr. Theresa Deisher, a pioneer in this research, has published multiple studies documenting the risks:

One study in 2014 found that human fetal DNA fragments in vaccines ranged from 142ng to over 2000ng per dose—orders of magnitude higher than the EMA’s "safe" limit of 10ng.

In 2015, Deisher et al. identified a statistically significant correlation between the introduction of fetal cell line vaccines and rising autism rates, suggesting a possible autoimmune mechanism triggered by foreign human DNA.

In the same year, Dr Deisher published a study warning that residual fetal DNA could integrate into a child’s genome or provoke anti-DNA antibodies, potentially contributing to autism, lupus, and other chronic illnesses.

Why Are These Contaminants So Dangerous?

1. Insertional mutagenesis: a ticking time bomb

Foreign DNA—whether plasmid or fetal—can theoretically integrate into human chromosomes, disrupting tumor suppressor genes or activating cancer-promoting sequences.

Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, a cancer genomics expert, testified that plasmid DNA in COVID vaccines could cause "insertional mutagenesis," potentially leading to turbo cancers years later:

Deisher’s work suggests fetal DNA fragments may pose similar risks, particularly in developing children whose cells divide rapidly.

2. Autoimmunity: when the body attacks itself

Both types of DNA content could trigger autoimmune reactions:

Plasmid DNA contains bacterial sequences that may provoke inflammatory responses.

Fetal DNA shares homology with the recipient’s own DNA, increasing the risk of molecular mimicry—where the immune system attacks its own tissues.

Regulatory Failure: How Much DNA Is "Too Much"?

The EMA (2017) claims 10 ng/dose of residual DNA is "safe," yet COVID-19 vaccines have been found with hundreds of times that limit. Meanwhile, pediatric vaccines using fetal cell lines routinely contain 142–2000 ng/dose.

Why the double standard?

A Call for Immediate Action

Given the risks, it’s imperative that manufacturers halt the use of fetal cell lines (MRC-5/WI-38) in vaccine production. They should also be mandated to give full disclosure of DNA levels in all vaccines. And, there should be a full investigation into the long-term effects of foreign DNA integration - particularly in children.

The science is clear. The risks are real. When will regulators listen?

The truth may well undermine trust in vaccines as a public health measure - and so it should. It’s time to recognise that vaccines are not the only option when it comes to childhood diseases. There are tried and tested alternative approaches that manage to be effective, without exposing children and adults to unnecessary contamination risks.

Watch this space for more authoritative information on these approaches. The World Council for Health stands for a better way.

