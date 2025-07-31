In May this year, the EU court ruled that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen must disclose her text messages exchanged with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. With the deadline to appeal now passed, this court order stands.

The ruling represents far more than a simple transparency dispute—it strikes at the heart of democratic accountability in the European Union. The case, stemming from the EU's €35 billion COVID-19 vaccine deal in 2021, has exposed troubling contradictions between the Commission's public rhetoric on transparency and its actual practices.

By rejecting the Commission's claim that the messages were "not archived" and contained "no important information," the court set a powerful precedent for institutional accountability.

Despite positioning itself as a champion of open governance, The Commission’s refusal to disclose these communications—which reportedly played a "central role" in negotiating the largest contract in EU history—reveals a troubling pattern of secrecy. Former EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly's criticism that transparency has declined under von der Leyen's leadership appears increasingly justified, with this case suggesting a political culture where sensitive information is withheld as a matter of course.

Should the text messages eventually surface, they could reveal crucial details about how these historic vaccine contracts were negotiated. There is particular interest in whether they might show undisclosed concessions to Pfizer, irregularities in pricing, or evidence that normal procurement channels were bypassed. Conversely, if the messages remain "missing," the Commission could face legal sanctions for non-compliance, while suffering even greater damage to its credibility.

Earlier this month, von der Leyen was forced to defend herself over the scandal ahead of a no-confidence vote. While she survived the vote, the damage has been done. Her European People's Party (EPP) allies may find themselves on the defensive in upcoming elections, particularly as eurosceptic and anti-corruption parties seize on the narrative of EU institutional unaccountability. The timing could hardly be worse, with public trust in institutions already fragile amid economic pressures and geopolitical uncertainty.

Globally, this ruling may have ripple effects beyond Europe.

Should the disclosed messages reveal questionable practices in the EU's vaccine negotiations, other nations might be compelled to re-examine their own pandemic-era contracts with pharmaceutical giants. The potential exists for renewed scrutiny of how governments worldwide conducted business during the health crisis, with possible legal and reputational consequences for all parties involved.

This case has laid bare the tension between the EU's professed values and its operational realities, creating a crisis of legitimacy that won't be easily resolved. Whether through the eventual release of these messages or the political fallout from their continued suppression, "Pfizergate" has become a defining test of whether EU institutions can practice the transparency they preach.

