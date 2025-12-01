World Council for Health

Operation Talla: UK Gold Command and the National Police Chiefs’ Council Nationwide Order:‘Do not Accept Evidence of Covid or Vaccine Harms’

Evidence now released, proves that a nationwide directive was issued by senior police, UK Gold command and the National Police Chiefs’ Council ordering the suppression of vaccine harm allegations.
World Council for Health's avatar
World Council for Health
Dec 01, 2025

Astonishing and alarming evidence now released with thanks to retired police constable Mark Sexton (video above), proves that a nationwide directive was issued by senior police, UK Gold command and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) not to accept evidence of Covid or vaccine crime reports, and now we have the supporting paperwork.

This proves the Metropolitan police lied when they stated there was no evidence of crime and no criminal investigation, they also deliberately misled The High Court.

Dr Tess Lawrie made a submission to the UK Metropolitan Police in 2021 which was ignored, she explains the detail of her report below:

Operation Talla Evidence Drop (Phase 1) Key Findings:

The supplemental file demonstrates, by the provision of police-authored material, that:

A UK-wide blanket instruction existed to block the recording and investigation of vaccine-related criminal allegations, confirmed by Police Scotland’s Speirs Directive and corroborated by NPCC internal communications.

• Frontline officers were prevented from accepting evidence, as shown in recorded public interactions and contemporaneous operational materials.

• CRN 6029679/21 was never “without foundation” - a still-active evidence portal, hundreds of submitted statements and multiple police assurances confirm that a functioning investigation existed before it was subsequently shut down.

Judicial findings were made without key material facts, because police did not disclose the full investigative footprint, relevant national guidance or the provenance of the nationwide rejection policy.

This evidence fully supports and substantiates every assertion made in the 18 November correspondence by Mark Sexton.

Importantly, this is only Phase 1 of the release, further releases will follow, each addressing additional strands of the evidential picture.

Read the Phase 1 documentary evidence in full, which supports the Constitutional Correspondence issued on 18 November 2025.

As Dr Lawrie says: COVID-19 was a massive, unconscionable deception. We will not rest until we have held them all to account.

