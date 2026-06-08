In December 2020, Christine Cotton was a name on a biostatistics CV: a French researcher few outside the industry knew about.

By June 2, 2026, she was gone.

Between those two dates lies one of the most methodical and quietly devastating analyses ever produced by an industry insider against a licensed vaccine. Cotton didn’t rage or speculate. She ran the numbers: the same way she had for 25 years, 22 of them as CEO of her own clinical research organization.

And the numbers broke her. Not because she misunderstood them. Because she understood them too well — and because the medical system she once trusted did not help when her own body began to fail.

Her final message can be read here. Today, we do what Christine would have wanted: we follow the data.

Who Was Christine Cotton?

Let’s be crystal clear about who we’re dealing with.

Christine Cotton was not an activist. She was not a citizen journalist or a concerned mom with a spreadsheet. She was a clinical research insider who ran a CRO (Clinical Research Organization) for over two decades. Her company designed statistical plans, calculated sample sizes for drug approval trials, and sat on independent data monitoring committees.

Her portfolio covered: allergology, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, gynecology, oncology, pulmonology, rheumatology, virology —and more .

In plain English: she knew exactly what a properly conducted trial looks like, and how to spot a rigged one.

The VAERS Report: When Raw Data Screams

Her first major public work dropped on August 8, 2021: an analysis of the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) based on data from July 23, 2021.

The sheer volume was already a warning sign.

Of 434,899 reports logged in 2021, a staggering 429,009 (98.7%) were COVID vaccine-related.

For context: the entire VAERS database for 2020 was 11 megabytes. By late April 2021, it had grown to 16 MB. By the first week of June: 67 MB. By July 23: 90 MB.

That’s an eightfold explosion in a matter of months. Unprecedented in vaccine safety history.

Cleaning the Data: No Spin, Just Rigor

Cotton didn’t just take the raw numbers at face value. She scrubbed:

Useless entries (”No adverse event,” “COVID vaccination”)

Obvious garbage text (”AAAAA,” random keyboard smashes)

Administration errors (wrong mixing, dilution mistakes, expired product)

Protocol deviations (vaccinating under-18s against emergency use terms)

Age/date inconsistencies

After cleaning: approximately 398,000 usable records. More than enough for serious statistical inference.

What She Found

Cotton didn’t rely on pre-coded variables for deaths. She searched every symptom text field for phrases like “Death,” “Patient died,” “Pronounced dead,” “Found dead,” “Patient expired” — and added missing death data where the text clearly documented it.

The results were, and remain, chilling.

Thousands of deaths temporally linked to vaccination. A previously unseen volume of serious adverse events. Specific risk groups, including pregnant women with alarming rates of miscarriage and fetal complications.

Under normal circumstances —before 2020— these signals would have immediately suspended any vaccine campaign.

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The C4591001 Trial: The 95% Illusion

But VAERS was just the warm-up. Cotton’s main act was the Pfizer/BioNTech registration trial C4591001: the study that gave us the legendary “95% effective” vaccine.

Here’s what she found, presented in part to Canada’s National Citizen’s Inquiry on May 12, 2023.

1. Three Months of Follow-Up — For a Permanent Intervention

At every interim analysis (adults, teens 12–15, children 5–11, toddlers), maximum follow-up was three months. For half the participants, it was less than two months.

“You cannot draw conclusions about medium- or long-term tolerability when the look-back period is at most three months,” Cotton testified.

This isn’t a technical quibble. It means that at the time of authorization, no one knew —and no one could have known— what this novel mRNA product would do six months, one year, or five years post-injection.

2. The 95% Efficacy: A Statistical Mirage

The headline number referred only to confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 cases meeting a narrow case definition.

But here’s the trick: Pfizer also measured anti-nucleocapsid serology—a marker showing who actually got infected during the trial, symptoms or not.

When Cotton calculated efficacy using that comprehensive criterion? About 55%. Not 95%.

That’s not a rounding error. It means the actual prevention of infection was less than two-thirds of the claimed value.

3. No Demonstrated Efficacy Against Severe Cases

Even more damning: In none of the interim analyses that led to authorizations was there statistically significant efficacy against severe COVID-19.

Not in adults. Not in teens. Not in children. Not in toddlers.

Cotton showed this using the official data: In the adult study, there was one severe case in the vaccine group and three in the placebo group. The claimed “66% efficacy against severe disease” was statistically insignificant: it could have been pure chance.

Cotton stated:

“Statistics means more than that. Statistics means checking the validity of my results. And as it turns out, I found no difference between the vaccine and placebo groups regarding severe efficacy.”

4. No Demonstrated Efficacy Against Death

Even after six months of follow-up —when Pfizer published longer safety data— there was one COVID death in the vaccine group and two in the placebo group.

Statistically meaningless. No evidence of mortality benefit.

5. The Two Manufacturing Processes: The Vaccine You Got Wasn’t the Vaccine They Tested

This is Cotton’s most devastating finding—and the one she placed front and center in her farewell letter.

Pfizer used a different manufacturing process in the clinical trial than in mass production.

The EMA itself documented this in its February 19, 2021 assessment report:

“Two active substance processes have been used during the development; Process 1 and 2.”

The differences are substantial:

Process 1 (clinical trial) : DNA template produced via PCR amplification

Process 2 (commercial) : Linearized plasmid DNA cultured in E. coli bacteria

Additional (partially redacted) changes involved reaction volume for in-vitro transcription, batch size, and purification—from magnetic beads (Process 1) to proteinase-K treatment and tangential flow filtration (Process 2).

The protocol specified only about 250 participants, aged 16–55, per Process 2 lot. Remember that Process 2 was the commercial manufacturing process used for mass production. The entire efficacy and safety basis for every other age group came from Process 1.

Cotton put it bluntly: The vaccine the public received was not the vaccine from the clinical trial. For the actual administered product, there were no valid efficacy or safety data at the time of authorization.

“My conclusions are catastrophic. In addition to the invalidity of the results due to errors, and even what I believe to be clear fraud, the Pfizer vaccine that the public received — which you may also have received — is not the same one as that used in the clinical trial that was claimed to be 95% effective by politicians, journalists, and television doctors. You were administered a product for which there were absolutely no results available, neither for efficacy nor for safety.” —from Christine Cotton’s final message, on X (translated from French)

More Uncovered: Deaths, Deleted Data, Disappearing Participants

Cotton’s forensic analysis kept yielding horrors:

At the time of the emergency authorization in December 2020, six deaths in the vaccine group were known to Pfizer, including three cardiac arrests. Only two out of the six were reported in the submission documents.

Adverse event codes appeared to have been altered or removed.

214 participants had vanished from the safety database; their data missing from analyzed datasets.

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The Retaliation

Cotton filed legal action against French health authorities — for abuse of power (against ANSM, the National Agency for Medicines Safety), plus criminal complaints for fraud and administration of a substance without consent.

The moment she filed those legal steps, she fell ill.

Pain that no doctor could explain, and that no medication could touch. A body breaking for reasons that left every specialist baffled.

She died on June 2, 2026.

Her Work Remains

Cotton’s entire body of work is still publicly available:

Her August 8, 2021 VAERS analysis report

Her detailed presentation on her personal website

Her testimony before Canada’s National Citizen’s Inquiry

Her final Pfizer study report, made available for download again just days before her death

“This message is not intended to create sensationalism on social media, but to inform you about what I believe to be one of the greatest manipulations humanity has ever known. All the evidence can be found in the latest version of my work, which I invite you to download and read. For those who are less inclined to read, or are very busy, even the few pages of the conclusion and the links to the source documents will already shed a great deal of light on the matter.” —from Christine Cotton’s final message, on X (translated from French)

The Bottom Line

Christine Cotton’s work is the legacy of a woman who spent her career protecting lives, and was destroyed by the very system she set out to hold accountable.

Her analyses are not opinion pieces. They are methodologically rigorous, statistically sound work from a professional with a quarter-century of industry experience.

Anyone still claiming COVID vaccines are “safe and effective” must answer her findings. The data is public. The method is documented. The conclusions are unambiguous.

She told the truth. And the truth cost her everything.

World Council for Health is deeply saddened by the departure of an amazing mind and heart. You will not be forgotten, Christine.

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.

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