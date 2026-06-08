World Council for Health

World Council for Health

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SuziAlkamyst's avatar
SuziAlkamyst
4h

It is so very sad how people are willing to murder in order to stay in power or profitable, because there can be no other conclusion when taking into account the number of unexplained deaths that have occurred in both the 'medical' and 'health' world, of many who spoke up against allopathic medicine itself, or advised of other forms of healing, and/or criticised the so called medications and their nasty side effects; not to mention the constantly ongoing state of ill health our political supposed representatives are allowing.

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Christine Summerson's avatar
Christine Summerson
5h

This is devastating.

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