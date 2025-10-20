A formal supervisory complaint has been filed against Germany’s Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), the country’s federal vaccine authority, accusing it of ignoring landmark scientific studies that point to a significant and unprecedented cancer risk from COVID-19 mRNA and other gene-based vaccines.

The complaint, directed at the German Minister of Health, presents a stark warning of an “imminent danger” to public health and demands immediate action.

Here are the core allegations and the evidence presented:

The Key Evidence: Two Major Cohort Studies

The complaint centers on two large, peer-reviewed studies that the PEI is allegedly failing to act upon, as required by law.

The Pescara Study (Italy, July 2025): A high-quality, prospective cohort study following nearly 300,000 people. Its findings are alarming: 54% significantly increased risk of hospitalization for breast cancer among the vaccinated.

23% increased overall risk of hospitalization for cancer.

The author translates this to mean one in three vaccinated women with a breast cancer diagnosis, and one in five vaccinated cancer patients overall, may be a victim of the vaccine. The Korea Study (South Korea, September 2024): A massive retrospective study of 8.4 million people, which corroborates the Pescara findings. It reported significantly increased risks for specific cancers after one year, including: Lung cancer: 53.3% increased risk

Prostate cancer: 68.7% increased risk

Breast cancer: 19.7% increased risk

The complaint emphasizes that such large, methodologically sound cohort studies represent the “premier class” of evidence for investigating drug side effects.

The Proposed Mechanism: DNA Contamination

The complaint points to a potential cause for the increased cancer risk: DNA contamination in the vaccines.

A third study (Speicher et al., 2025) is cited as evidence that mRNA vaccines are “heavily contaminated with DNA.”

A specific concern is raised about the SV40 promoter/enhancer sequence, a powerful genetic element found as a contaminant in the Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty) vaccine.

This SV40 element, derived from a virus known to cause cancer in lab settings, is capable of driving high levels of gene expression in human cells. The complaint argues that its presence in lipid nanoparticles means it is being directly delivered into human cells, with a completely unknown and potentially grave risk of causing cancer if it integrates into human DNA.

The Allegations and Demands

Failure in Duty: The Paul Ehrlich Institute is accused of a months-long, illegal failure to acknowledge and act upon this evidence.

Imminent Danger: The situation is described as an “unprecedented threat to public health.”

Demands: Immediate suspension of the authorizations for mRNA vaccines. A comprehensive investigation into the harm caused to vaccinated individuals. Informing the public about avenues for redress and compensation.

Legal Threat: The complaint references Section 314 of the German Criminal Code (public endangerment by poisoning) and threatens criminal charges and further complaints if no satisfactory response is received by November 10, 2025.

In essence, this complaint alleges that German health authorities are consciously ignoring robust scientific evidence of a serious cancer risk linked to COVID-19 vaccines, thereby failing in their primary duty to protect public health.

Please read the original publication:

Public English Translation Complaint Kirchner Submitted To German Ministry Of Health 12 1.51MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The World Council for Health has been calling for a moratorium of mRNA Covid “vaccines“ since 2021 and strongly supports this motion.