In case you missed it, the latest Better Way Today is a compelling watch. Dr Tess Lawrie and Francesca Havens were joined by an anonymous whistleblower pilot to discuss one of the most controversial and polarising topics out there: geoengineering.

The very idea of chemtrails is hard to swallow: how could they possibly be real? Surely those trails we see are just contrails, ie. water vapour? Surely the powers that be aren’t being so brazen as to poison the skies in this way?

What’s extraordinary is not so much that this is happening, but that it has been happening for a very long time, as our pilot ‘Captain James’ explained:

What was once dismissed as conspiracy theory is now being acknowledged as fact. The UK Government is reportedly exploring ‘solar radiation management’, or SRM, and in the US, Robert F. Kennedy Junior has acknowledged that geoengineering is happening and needs to be stopped.

Captain James talked us through the companies carrying out this activity in the UK and Europe, the involvement of the US military, and shared his deductions on how it’s being done:

When even governments are acknowledging its existence, it’s time to wake up. Geoengineering is real and its damage could well be permanent. Tune in to this gripping Better Way Today session and find out the facts about geoengineering.

