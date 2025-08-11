This post is freely available to all. If you find it useful, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. If every one of our subscribers upgraded to paid for less than the price of a coffee, we’d cover our operating costs up to Christmas!

Earlier this week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was terminating 22 mRNA injection development projects due to these ‘vaccines’ not actually being effective.

It’s a start, but it’s not enough.

There needs to be a complete moratorium on all mRNA technology. This is something the World Council for Health has been calling for, ever since its inception in 2021. Back then, there were already clear safety signals indicating that the risks associated with this experimental gene therapy were extensive and potentially severe.

It’s quite amazing to consider that not only were the mRNA genetic injections harmful, they were also pointless. Consider this:

There’s a Better Way for COVID Prevention and Treatment

From day one, we’ve done everything we can to raise awareness of the risks associated with the COVID injections. But we’ve also looked for a better way to prevent and treat Covid, ‘Long Covid’, and vaccine injury. The result?

A robust, evidence-based library of health guidance that anyone, anywhere can access and implement.

Since we have zero corporate interests and are funded entirely by grassroots support, the information we provide is independent and free from conflicts of interest.

So, while the HHS withdraws funding for ‘vaccines’ to treat Covid and flu, now is a good time to reiterate that there is a better way to treat not just these illnesses but many more besides.

A better way that does not involve experimental gene therapies, but rather, proven, safe and inexpensive protocols that work with the body’s immune system. Think nourishing foods, vitamins and herbs that have been proven time and time again to be both safe and effective. Some of them may be growing in your garden or local park, even as you read this.

Where to find this health-giving information? It’s easy…

You actually have several options:

Download our health guides These evidence-based, peer-reviewed guides are packed with actionable information on everything from treating coughs, colds and flu, to cancer and metabolic diseases. We do charge a small amount for these guides, but every cent, penny, etc. goes straight into keeping us going.

Have you seen our website lately? It’s had a revamp which means our fantastic content is now easier to find. For example:

Visit the health resources section for guides on managing Covid, vaccine injury, detoxing, protection from radiation and much more. Check out our articles on everything from natural health tips for teens and children, how to breathe better, digital detoxes, water filtration, and loads more. Watch our incredible library of Better Way Today livestreams with expert presentations on just about every health topic you can imagine. Access our at-a-glance health leaflets - freely available to download and share.

This is a Better Way…

The United States’ HHS - and all public health bodies everywhere - do not need to fund the development of experimental gene therapies for treating respiratory infections. They need to empower men and women to take responsibility for their health, and that of their children.

