We are delighted to share the first in our series of videos from the Detox and Wellbeing Fair, Wiltshire, UK. In this video, Richard Vobes introduces the first panel discussion from this year’s fair, featuring Christof Plothe DO, Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt, Francesca Havens and Prof. Angus Dalgleish. (Running time: 1 hr 45 mins.)

As this panel discussion reveals; cancer is the second, most common cause of death and diagnoses are on the rise. The WHO expects a 77% rise in cancer incidence and prevalence until 2040. There were 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer deaths in 2022. The highest incidences of cancer are found in Western nations, specifically Denmark, Hungary, Australia and New Zealand, the lowest incidences are found in Niger, Gambia and Nepal. Why the discrepancy? Why are Western nations so unhealthy?



In the first of the videos from the Detox Fair, the panel explores the contributory factors for cancer, they explain how to stay healthy with diet and lifestyle tips and holistic treatments and they uncover the role inflammation and pathogens play in metabolic diseases.



To help you keep informed, to promote health sovereignty and to complement this video, two of the panel members of this discussion have authored a brand-new guide: Transform Your Health: A Practical Guide to Disease Prevention, available for download now in the WCH Shop.

Watch this vitally important panel today. This content is free to paid subscribers, it is paywalled until 2nd October at which point it will be available to all subscribers free of charge. Further videos from the Detox Fair will follow, ensure you are subscribed for the latest news and videos. Thank you.



