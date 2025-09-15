At the time of writing, Dr Reiner Fuellmich has been in captivity for more than 700 days. In response to this ongoing injustice, filmmakers Philippe Carillo and Seba Terribilini have gathered messages from around the world...

‘His crime is having dared to speak the truth in a world of criminal lies.’ –Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop, Italy ‘It is an abomination, it is an insult to the justice system … I hope he remembers that he has many friends around the world and that we are rooting for him.’ –Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense, USA ‘Reiner gave voice to the silenced. He exposed censorship, political interference, and the suppression of science. His arrest and extradition were not about justice. They were state-sponsored targeting of a man who dared to seek the truth.’ –Tony Nikolais, Attorney at Law, Australia

‘The weaponisation of the law to suppress dissidents is an age-old tactic in every part of the world (…) No democracy can survive without the voices of the brave, and no injustice can withstand the persistence of the people.’ –Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, WCH, Lawyers Against the NWO, South Africa ‘He has exposed in abundant detail Covid crimes committed against you. Please help liberate Dr Reiner Fuellmich and restore justice.’ –Dr. Mark Trozzi, WCH, Veteran of Emergency and Trauma Medicine, Canada

Please share the video and make these voices heard. FREE Political Prisoner REINER FUELLMICH!

To send letters and cards to Reiner: see contact details in the video Pinned Comment.

