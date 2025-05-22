A new study published in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine (Okoro et al., 2025) reveals a startling trend: COVID-19 deaths increased in regions with higher vaccination coverage.

The study’s authors call this finding ‘paradoxical’. Those who understand the true risks behind the Covid-19 experimental injections will not be surprised in the slightest. Let’s take a look at the study’s findings.

Key Findings from the Study

Okoro et al. (2025) analyzed World Health Organization (WHO) data from 2020–2023, comparing COVID-19 deaths before and after vaccines became widely available. Here’s what they found:

Deaths increased most in highly vaccinated regions

The statistics here are noteworthy:

In the Western Pacific (countries such as Australia, Japan, South Korea), there was a 1,275% increase in deaths post-vaccination.

Europe accounted for 34.1% of global deaths despite high vaccination rates (note that only 9.2% of the world’s population lives in Europe).

The Americas (North and South) saw 39.8% of global deaths post-vaccination.

What about those countries that had low vaccination rates?

2. The "African Paradox"

Africa had the lowest vaccination rates but also the lowest COVID-19 deaths (Okoro et al., 2025; Nordling, 2020). Here’s a snapshot:

% of population fully vaccinated as of late 2023

Let’s take a look at the African countries listed above with the lowest vaccination rates - how did they fare?

Total reported Covid deaths as of March 2024. Figures based on official data.

So, around 3 deaths per million in Burundi, 48.5 in Madagascar, 10.7 in Chad. Compare this to the global average of around 1,000 deaths per million, or the USA which had 3,300 deaths per million, and the contrast is stark.

There are several possible explanations for this:

A younger population (the median age in Africa is around 19, versus 43 in Europe)

Pre-existing immunity from other coronaviruses (Bergeri et al., 2022) - however, this should also be the case in industrial countries.

Underreporting. Some argue Africa’s data may be incomplete (Meagher, 2023) but could so many countries on one continent suffer from the same problem?

Traditional medicine. In many African countries, people rely on traditional herbal medicine and other medical practices, which have proven to be effective against a variety of respiratory viruses (Ngane, 2020)

No obesity crisis. We know that some of the most critical factors for severe progression of COVID-19 were lifestyle-related. One of the factors was overconsumption of ultra-processed food, sugar intake, and so on, which is detrimental to the microbiome and enables viruses to be more pathogenic (Aminde, 2021; Boutayeb, 2020; Popkin, 2020).

Vitamin D levels. We have known about the protective effect of adequate Vitamin D levels since 2020. Industrial nations are highly deficient in this immune supporting hormone (Ilie, 2020; Luxwolda, 2012)

3. Why did deaths rise after vaccination?

The study suggests several factors that may have caused this ‘paradox’:

New variants such as Delta and Omicron emerged post-vaccination, evading immunity. However, these were also present in Africa.

Waning vaccine effectiveness over time (Ioannou et al., 2025). Multiple studies demonstrate even negative efficacy after months of the injections. This would make you more prone to be infected or hospitalised after being vaccinated.

Behavioral changes (e.g., reduced masking/social distancing in vaccinated populations). Most African countries never had this.

Elderly vulnerability. Regions with more seniors saw higher death spikes.

Share

The Elephant in the Room

Of course, there’s another explanation: that Covid-19 gene therapies were highly risky and potentially lethal. Certainly, there is a substantial body of evidence suggesting the impact of Covid-19 injections was negative and not positive. For example:

Watson et al. (2022): Early models overestimated vaccine benefits.

Ioannidis et al. (2022): COVID-19 forecasting had major flaws.

Mostert et al. (2024): Western nations saw excess mortality post-vaccination.

Nakatani et al (2023): Vaccinated individuals had an 85% increased odds of COVID-19 infection compared to unvaccinated.

Eythorsson et al. (2022): Among individuals vaccinated, the odds of reinfection are 42% higher for those who received 2 or more doses compared to those with 1 dose or less.

Chemaitelly et al. (2022): The effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) against symptomatic BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron infections dropped from 46.6% and 51.7% (1–3 months post-dose) to -17.8% and -12.1% (≥7 months). Similarly, Moderna (mRNA-1273) declined from 71.0% and 35.9% to -10.2% and -20.4% over the same period.

Shrestha et al. (2023): The risk of COVID-19 increased with the number of vaccine doses received. Individuals with one prior dose had a 107% higher risk of COVID-19 compared to those with no prior doses. Those with more than three doses faced a 253% higher risk.

Feldstein et al (CDC) (2023): Children vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection were 159% more likely to get infected and 257% more likely to develop symptomatic COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated children without prior infection.

A Nuanced Picture

The Okoro et al. study was not designed to prove that vaccines caused more deaths—but that’s what it shows.

Here’s our take on the key takeaways from this study:

Demographics (age, prior immunity) matter more than expected and we have to learn from them. There is no such thing as a centralized medical approach, as established by organisations like the WHO, with a so-called pandemic treaty imposing the same measures regardless of local circumstances.

Global data is messy. Underreporting, censorship, manipulations and biases exist.

We needed at least 10 years of approval time to impose a genetic therapy on humanity. We had been told a safe and effective vaccine would save the world. We now know this was not true. A genetic experiment has been rolled out on three quarters of the world’s population. It is time for a decentralised, health-focused approach to our wellbeing, free from financial incentives and focused on us.

Countries and continents that did not follow the centralized masking, distancing and vaccinating approach came out far better in terms of Covid deaths than the countries that were pressured into the agenda by the WHO.

Independent of the true causes for the more vaccines = more Covid deaths relationship, the injections demonstrated a negative efficacy. How does a drug that apparently causes more of the disease it’s supposed to combat get to remain on the market, causing almost 20 million deaths?

The World Council for Health has demanded a stop to the genetic injections since 2021. Until this happens, we exhort everyone to inform themselves fully of the risks, before making a decision about vaccination.

Would you join us for a special music event this summer? Let us know!

We’re planning a special gig night in Bath, UK this summer, Better Way Events in collaboration with Defiance Records – and we’d love your input.

When is the best date, who and what would you like to see? Let us know by taking our poll - it will really help us plan. Thank you!

Take the poll

References: