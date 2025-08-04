To all members of the community interested in fetal and maternal care:

Brown University Health Corporation, the Brown Health Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology, and their spokesperson, Dr. Adrienne Perry are recommending dangerous medical interventions for pregnant women, babies, and young children, which should NOT be followed.

Brown University’s article on their website. Read the WCH rebuttal below.

Their recommendations, found in the newsletter article dated June 2, 2025 about the COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 are countered by dozens of scientific research studies.

What is worse, being physicians, scientists, or educators, they almost certainly know they are giving advice that is at best hotly disputed, and at worst utterly and completely false. If not, it can only be through massive ignorance and incompetence that they are unaware of the impropriety of their advice.

They are undoubtedly giving the public false or distorted information about what the science says and about what the best medical advice should be. Even the CDC does not recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy pregnant women. They should retract this article forthwith before pregnant women and their babies are harmed even more than they already have been by the COVID-19 vaccine.

It is the opinion of our group at the World Council for Health that Brown University Health Corporation, and all the signatories of this Brown Health Letter have endangered the health and the lives of many young Rhode Islanders, and all pregnant women who read their newsletter.

We at World Council for Health implore readers to STOP AUTOMATICALLY BELIEVING PEOPLE IN POSITIONS OF AUTHORITY, and read what the facts say. Please note that the June 2, 2025 article on Pregnancy, Breastfeeding and COVID-19 vaccination had ZERO research citations. This would be an egregious breach of protocol if submitted to any respectable scientific journal. Below, please find what the current science says. Science, most certainly, can be wrong. You can believe it or not. It is ever-evolving. That being said, having no science has an extremely poor and far worse association with truth.

Here’s How Brown SHOULD Have Answered the Questions

1. Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’m pregnant? Brown Health/Perry says yes.

The correct answer is NO, ALMOST CERTAINLY NOT. The references given below support this by providing evidence of harm.

2. Do pregnant women experience different or more severe reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine? Brown Health/Perry says no.

The correct answer is YES, ALMOST CERTAINLY. The references given below support this by showing copious evidence of severe reactions in recipients.

3. What are the risks of getting COVID-19 during pregnancy? Brown Health/Perry says they are “more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 as compared to non-pregnant women.”

The correct answer is THIS QUESTION HAS NOT BEEN PROPERLY STUDIED so their answer is unsupported by any published science.

4. Should I avoid getting the COVID-19 vaccine during my first trimester? Brown Health/Perry says no.

The correct answer is YES, ALMOST CERTAINLY. The references given below support the reality of dangers to pregnancies in the first trimester.

5. Does the COVID-19 vaccine affect fertility? Brown Health/Perry says no.

The correct answer is YES, ALMOST CERTAINLY. The references given below show the evidence for this.

6. Are there concerns about breastfeeding if you have been vaccinated? Brown Health/Perry says no.

The correct answer is YES, ALMOST CERTAINLY. The references given below show the evidence for spike protein transmission via breastmilk and ensuing harms.

7. If they are giving the vaccine to children under age five, how is it safe for my baby if I get vaccinated? Brown Health/Perry says it is safe.

The correct answer is it is NOT safe, ALMOST CERTAINLY. The references given below reveal the evidence for harm to the developing fetus.

8. Which COVID-19 vaccination is best? Brown Health/Perry says “whichever is available to you… all of the COVID-19 vaccines are safe in pregnancy.”

The correct answer is that NONE has been proven to be safe in pregnancy. The references given below support the reality of harms to pregancy.

9. If I already had COVID-19, do I really need the vaccine? Brown Health/ Perry says yes.

The correct answer is NO, ALMOST CERTAINLY NOT. The references given below show why the vaccine is not necessary for health and protection.

10. If I have had COVID-19 how long should I wait before getting vaccinated? Perry says, quoting the CDC, “10 days from start of symptoms, 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication, and improvement of symptoms. “

The correct answer is almost certainly DO NOT GET IT. There are no studies showing the vaccine is safe or effective 10 days from start of symptoms, 24 hours fever free, or with improvement of symptoms from COVID-19 syndrome (references given below).

11. I heard the COVID-19 vaccine can cause changes in your menstrual cycle. Is that true? Perry says, “We can see changes in the menstrual cycle with emotional or physical stress as well as illness, which may be factors unrelated to the vaccination.”

The correct answer is YES, ALMOST CERTAINLY. See references which reveal the evidence that normal menstruation is disturbed by the COVID-19 vaccine.

Every Response Above Is Backed By Robust Evidence

The references provided below supply the evidence that supports these science-based correct answers. Read them with care and attention. They are just a sampling. There are many more similar supporting research articles. Even were every single article presented be shown to be 100% false, an unlikely event, the burden of proof would still be on the promoters of the vaccine to demonstrate clear cut safety and efficacy in pregnancy. That they have not done this is beyond dispute.

Be warned: it is likely that an attempt will be made by the sponsors of this Brown Health article to argue that there does in fact exist science supporting the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy. However, far from attempting to prove that the COVID-19 vaccine is unsafe or ineffective, we merely are advancing the notion that the science is far from one-sided, extremely worrisome at minimum, and that therefore presenting to the public that it is uniformly safe and effective is a massive distortion of the truth. Also, if there were quality science supporting their position, why have they not presented that science for the public to review in their article?

We advise that you not blindly accept any broad pronouncements.. Engage your critical thinking skills and decide for yourself who you think is making the better argument. The above opinions are for informational purposes only and not meant to substitute for personal medical advice by a competent health practitioner.

World Council for Health USA New England & Kentucky

Email: wchusa.org@gmail.com

Website: https://www.wchusa.org/

Mark Brody, C.C.H.

Sierra Hamm, R.N., B.S.N.

Bretagne Schaffer

Lisa Lopes, M.S. NBC-HWC

Geeta Chougule

David Schaffer, PhD, DTM

Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD.

