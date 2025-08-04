New Medical Advice Puts Pregnant Women, Babies and Children At Risk
Brown University in the USA has issued dangerous medical advice for pregnant women, babies and children. Read WCH USA New England & Kentucky's rebuttal and please share widely.
To all members of the community interested in fetal and maternal care:
Brown University Health Corporation, the Brown Health Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology, and their spokesperson, Dr. Adrienne Perry are recommending dangerous medical interventions for pregnant women, babies, and young children, which should NOT be followed.
Their recommendations, found in the newsletter article dated June 2, 2025 about the COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 are countered by dozens of scientific research studies.
What is worse, being physicians, scientists, or educators, they almost certainly know they are giving advice that is at best hotly disputed, and at worst utterly and completely false. If not, it can only be through massive ignorance and incompetence that they are unaware of the impropriety of their advice.
They are undoubtedly giving the public false or distorted information about what the science says and about what the best medical advice should be. Even the CDC does not recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy pregnant women. They should retract this article forthwith before pregnant women and their babies are harmed even more than they already have been by the COVID-19 vaccine.
It is the opinion of our group at the World Council for Health that Brown University Health Corporation, and all the signatories of this Brown Health Letter have endangered the health and the lives of many young Rhode Islanders, and all pregnant women who read their newsletter.
We at World Council for Health implore readers to STOP AUTOMATICALLY BELIEVING PEOPLE IN POSITIONS OF AUTHORITY, and read what the facts say. Please note that the June 2, 2025 article on Pregnancy, Breastfeeding and COVID-19 vaccination had ZERO research citations. This would be an egregious breach of protocol if submitted to any respectable scientific journal. Below, please find what the current science says. Science, most certainly, can be wrong. You can believe it or not. It is ever-evolving. That being said, having no science has an extremely poor and far worse association with truth.
Here’s How Brown SHOULD Have Answered the Questions
1. Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’m pregnant? Brown Health/Perry says yes.
The correct answer is NO, ALMOST CERTAINLY NOT. The references given below support this by providing evidence of harm.
2. Do pregnant women experience different or more severe reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine? Brown Health/Perry says no.
The correct answer is YES, ALMOST CERTAINLY. The references given below support this by showing copious evidence of severe reactions in recipients.
3. What are the risks of getting COVID-19 during pregnancy? Brown Health/Perry says they are “more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 as compared to non-pregnant women.”
The correct answer is THIS QUESTION HAS NOT BEEN PROPERLY STUDIED so their answer is unsupported by any published science.
4. Should I avoid getting the COVID-19 vaccine during my first trimester? Brown Health/Perry says no.
The correct answer is YES, ALMOST CERTAINLY. The references given below support the reality of dangers to pregnancies in the first trimester.
5. Does the COVID-19 vaccine affect fertility? Brown Health/Perry says no.
The correct answer is YES, ALMOST CERTAINLY. The references given below show the evidence for this.
6. Are there concerns about breastfeeding if you have been vaccinated? Brown Health/Perry says no.
The correct answer is YES, ALMOST CERTAINLY. The references given below show the evidence for spike protein transmission via breastmilk and ensuing harms.
7. If they are giving the vaccine to children under age five, how is it safe for my baby if I get vaccinated? Brown Health/Perry says it is safe.
The correct answer is it is NOT safe, ALMOST CERTAINLY. The references given below reveal the evidence for harm to the developing fetus.
8. Which COVID-19 vaccination is best? Brown Health/Perry says “whichever is available to you… all of the COVID-19 vaccines are safe in pregnancy.”
The correct answer is that NONE has been proven to be safe in pregnancy. The references given below support the reality of harms to pregancy.
9. If I already had COVID-19, do I really need the vaccine? Brown Health/ Perry says yes.
The correct answer is NO, ALMOST CERTAINLY NOT. The references given below show why the vaccine is not necessary for health and protection.
10. If I have had COVID-19 how long should I wait before getting vaccinated? Perry says, quoting the CDC, “10 days from start of symptoms, 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication, and improvement of symptoms. “
The correct answer is almost certainly DO NOT GET IT. There are no studies showing the vaccine is safe or effective 10 days from start of symptoms, 24 hours fever free, or with improvement of symptoms from COVID-19 syndrome (references given below).
11. I heard the COVID-19 vaccine can cause changes in your menstrual cycle. Is that true? Perry says, “We can see changes in the menstrual cycle with emotional or physical stress as well as illness, which may be factors unrelated to the vaccination.”
The correct answer is YES, ALMOST CERTAINLY. See references which reveal the evidence that normal menstruation is disturbed by the COVID-19 vaccine.
Every Response Above Is Backed By Robust Evidence
The references provided below supply the evidence that supports these science-based correct answers. Read them with care and attention. They are just a sampling. There are many more similar supporting research articles. Even were every single article presented be shown to be 100% false, an unlikely event, the burden of proof would still be on the promoters of the vaccine to demonstrate clear cut safety and efficacy in pregnancy. That they have not done this is beyond dispute.
Be warned: it is likely that an attempt will be made by the sponsors of this Brown Health article to argue that there does in fact exist science supporting the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy. However, far from attempting to prove that the COVID-19 vaccine is unsafe or ineffective, we merely are advancing the notion that the science is far from one-sided, extremely worrisome at minimum, and that therefore presenting to the public that it is uniformly safe and effective is a massive distortion of the truth. Also, if there were quality science supporting their position, why have they not presented that science for the public to review in their article?
We advise that you not blindly accept any broad pronouncements.. Engage your critical thinking skills and decide for yourself who you think is making the better argument. The above opinions are for informational purposes only and not meant to substitute for personal medical advice by a competent health practitioner.
World Council for Health USA New England & Kentucky
References
Question 1
Problems with health after COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant woman were found by OB-GYN Dr. James Thorp:
Increased neonatal death rate following COVID-19 vaccine in mother:
Infant mortality rates increase markedly in 2022: https://lifesciencesintelligence.com/news/cdc-reports-that-infant-mortality-rates-rose-3-from-2021-to-2022
Among 1.3 million Czech women aged 18-39, those vaccinated against COVID-19 had a 33% fewer successful pregnancies compared to unvaccinated women. https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202504.2487/v1
Study finds “unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women. An immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is warranted.” https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/are-covid-19-vaccines-in-pregnancy-as-safe-and-effective-as-the-medical-industrial-complex-claim-part-i/
Study suggests that the safety data on COVID-19 vaccines are grossly under-represented by government agencies: https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202407.0069/v1
Beaudoin data on deaths in Massachusetts: https://mp3mp4pdf.net/mgz/e0203flh.mp3
This study “documents unequivocal danger signals from the VAERS report…of the COVID-19 “inoculations” in just 18 months.” https://www.jpands.org/vol28no1/thorp.pdf
Increased neonatal death rate following COVID-19 vaccine in mother https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.10.09.23296737v1?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
COVID-19 vaccine is not known to be safe or effective for mother or fetus: https://www.nvic.org/newsletter/mar-2022/covid-19-vaccines-what-moms-should-know#_edn80
CDC does not recommend COVID-19 vaccine for healthy pregnant women: https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/covid19vaccine/115762
Top OB says COVID-19 injections are having catastrophic effects on pregnancies
Question 2:
Evidence of placental inflammation in COVID-19 vaccinated pregnant women. https://rumble.com/v1i4bv7-dr.-naomi-wolf-explains-finding-from-study-on-placentas-from-covid-vaccine.html
Female problems from the vaccine Pfizer knew about but kept mum: https://www.globalresearch.ca/dear-friends-sorry-announce-genocide/5782022
Dr. Mercola reveals data on increased cancer rates, infertility problems after COVID-19 shots: https://shorturl.at/Dh9R9
Research paper by James Thorp shows COVID-19 vaccine is more harmful to pregnant women than reported by authorities:
This “paper reporting a nearly fourfold postpartum hemorrhage rate among those triple [vaccinated] compared to double vaccinated.” https://www.ajogmfm.org/article/S2589-9333(22)00077-5/fulltext
Canadian Government Reveals Catastrophic Reproductive Damage to Women and Men following the release of the COVID-19 vaccine: https://shorturl.at/3RmKx
COVID-19 vaccine association with huge increase in miscarriages when given in first trimester:
Question 4:
COVID-19 vaccine more harmful to fetuses when given in the first trimester:
Evidence of shedding through the placenta and through breast milk of vaccinated mothers:
Babies of mothers injected with COVID-19 vaccine have Amyloidogenic fibrils in their blood:
Case reports demonstrate “ the ability of the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA to penetrate the fetal-placental barrier and reach the intrauterine environment.” https://www.ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(24)00063-2/abstract
“177-fold increase in fetal loss which includes miscarriage in the first trimester” after COVID-19 vaccination: https://academic.oup.com/humrep/article/38/12/2536/7308743
COVID-19 vaccination in the early stage of pregnancy associated with increased rate of fetal demise: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.06.18.25329352v1?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
COVID-19 vaccine association with huge increase in miscarriages when given in first trimester:
COVID-19 injections in first trimester associated with late term pregnancy loss: https://thevaccinereaction.org/2025/07/first-trimester-mrna-covid-shot-linked-to-late-term-pregnancy-loss/
Question 5:
Infertility data demonstrates clear ill effects of COVID-19 vaccine on fertility rates. https://principia-scientific.com/covid-vaccines-and-infertility
Evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine has a terrible effect on pregnancy and fertility:
Evidence that there has been a drop in birth rate among vaccinated women
Multiple fertility problems have been identified after COVID-19 vaccination:
Massive decline in birth rate in Europe post COVID-19 jab:
Dr. Mercola reveals data on increased cancer rates, infertility problems after COVID-19 shots: https://shorturl.at/vgE2s
Study suggests that “both mRNA and inactivated COVID-19 vaccines may detrimentally impact ovarian reserve in rats: https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/13/4/345
Czech study shows lower conception rate in mRNA COVID vaccinated women: https://thevaccinereaction.org/2025/07/study-finds-lower-conception-rates-among-women-who-got-mrna-covid-shots/
Question 6:
Clinical evidence that vaccines causing serious side effects in pregnant women and breastfeeding infants, according to Dr. Daniel Nagase’s observations (video) https://www.facebook.com/UnitedCanadiansGroup/videos/404625288030050/
Evidence of shedding through the placenta and through breast milk of vaccinated mothers:
Spike protein present in blood 700 days after vaccination:
Study shows real effects of shedding:
“Trace amounts of BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 COIVD-19 mRNA vaccines were detected in 7 samples [or human breast milk] from 5 different participants at various times up to 45 hours post vaccination.” https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2796427
“A study published in JAMA, which was bizarrely designed to make the shots look safe, actually reveals that 3.5% of the women reported a decrease in breast milk supply and 1.2% reported “issues with their breastmilk-fed infant after vaccination.” https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2795998
This study shows “scientific proof of the presence of mRNA nanoparticles in the breast milk of vaccinated mothers…”. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964(23)00366-3/fulltext
Question 7:
Deaths of fetuses of vaccinated pregnant women may be 100%. https://www.globalresearch.ca/pfizer-trials-all-injected-mothers-lost-their-unborn-babies/5767532
Miscarriage rate is 82% in vaccinated pregnant women. https://www.afinalwarning.com/579432.html
There were 14 stillborn deaths in 24 hours in a single hospital among vaccinated women. https://breaking-news.ca/13-stillborn-deaths-in-24-hours-rally-lions-gate-hospital-vancouver-british-columbia/ “On average they would see 1 stillborn death a month. 3 doulas have reported that there were 13 stillborn deaths in a 24 hour period of women who had taken the experimental injection. The media is not reporting this. Big pharma looks after the media and the media is silent.”
Increased neonatal death rate following COVID-19 vaccine in mothers:
Infant mortality rates increase markedly in 2022: https://lifesciencesintelligence.com/news/cdc-reports-that-infant-mortality-rates-rose-3-from-2021-to-2022
69% of babies didn’t make it through the first part of the Pfizer COVID trials:
V-safe data shows miscarriages and reproductive harms of vaccine: https://karenkingston.substack.com/cp/145816674
Vaccine injured 4 month old develops turbo cancer: https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-mrna-vaccine-injury-turbo-cancer-4-months-old-canadian-baby/5876297
Increased neonatal death rate following COVID-19 vaccine in mother https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.10.09.23296737v1?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Increased fetal malformations in offspring of COVID-19 injected mothers: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-booster-covid-vaccine-wane/
Ill effects of COVID-19 injection in pregnant mothers on pregnancy outcomes: https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202209.0430/v2
Question 8:
Moderna shot causes increased risk of miscarriage compared to Pfizer COVID shot.
Australian birthrate drops off by 70% after the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced: https://shorturl.at/2fqkU
Among 1.3 million Czech women aged 18-39, those vaccinated against COVID-19 had a 33% fewer successful pregnancies compared to unvaccinated women. https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202504.2487/v1
“A graphical analysis shows one-by-one almost all complications before and after delivery are move common with COVID-19 vaccination…” https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/25151355241285594
Question 9:
Any efficacy from the COVID-19 vaccine wanes rapidly: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-booster-covid-vaccine-wane/
After infection with SARS COV-2 natural immunity is protective: Kojima N, Klausner JD. Protective immunity after recovery from SARS-CoV-2 Infection. The Lancet 2021; 22(1): 12-14.
Infection confers natural immunity on children: Avery S. Children with Mild or Asymptomatic COVID Have Strong Antibodies Months Later. Duke Health July 16, 2021.
Natural immunity protects against reinfection with SARS COV-2 Gazit S, Shlezinger R, Perez G et al. Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections. medRxiv Aug. 25, 2021.
More evidence of prolonged protection with natural immunity post exposure to COVID-19 virus. Balachandran H, Phetsouphanh C et al. Maintenance of broad neutralizing antibodies and memory B cells 1 year post-infection is predicted by SARS-CoV-2 specific CD4+ T cell responses. Cell Rep 2022; 38(6).
Question 10:
Fertility rates, menstrual anomalies are so high in Norway that the booster is not recommended:
V-safe data shows miscarriages and reproductive harms of vaccine: https://karenkingston.substack.com/cp/145816674
Question 11:
Menstrual problems after COVID-19 vaccine: https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n2211
These 9 research papers document abnormal vaginal bleeding post vaccination:
Abnormal menstruation after COVID-19 vaccination: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X23008010?via%3Dihub
Menstrual abnormalities occur in up to 40% of woman after COVID-19 vaccine https://www.science.org/content/article/thousands-report-unusual-menstruation-patterns-after-covid-19-vaccination?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
“49.3% of women had changes in menstrual patterns after COVID-19 vaccination”: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s43032-022-01062-2
Study indicates “the majority [of COVID-19 vaccinated women] had changes in their menstrual cycle": https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/17455057231176751
“Committee has announced the discovery of a statistically significant association between Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and COVID-19 vaccination, which is sufficient evidence to establish a causal relationship.” https://ecerm.org/journal/view.php?doi=10.5653/cerm.2023.05925
The “risk of unexpected vaginal bleeding after vaccination was increased three-to fivefold in both non-menstruating peri-and premenopausal women.” https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adg1391
“Norwegian survey…reported menstrual disturbance after 1st vaccine dose..particularly heavier bleeding than usual, prolonged bleeding, shorter interval between menstruations, and stronger period pain.” https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X23008010
Ill effects of COVID-19 injections on menstruation: https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202209.0430/v2
Mark Brody, C.C.H.
Sierra Hamm, R.N., B.S.N.
Bretagne Schaffer
Lisa Lopes, M.S. NBC-HWC
Geeta Chougule
David Schaffer, PhD, DTM
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD.