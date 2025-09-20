What is the Spike Protein?

A type of coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2 has spike-shaped protuberances on its surface that it uses to hook onto the cells of organisms it has invaded and then multiply. It was often pictured in newspapers and on the television during the ‘pandemic’.

A particular part of this spike-shaped protein, known as S2, causes the viral envelope to fuse to your cell membrane. This S2 region also allows for the coronavirus spike protein to be easily detected by your immune system, which then makes antibodies to target and bind to the virus.

Introducing the Guide

The Spike Protein Detox Guide has been written, researched and compiled by Francesca Havens NT, cPNI with support from Christof Plothe DO and foreword by Dr Tess Lawrie MBBCh, PhD. It contains the latest information on how to clear viral and vaccine-induced spike proteins from the body.

Who is the Guide for?



If you have had Covid-19, have had one or more Covid-19 injections, or are experiencing symptoms that may be related to Covid-19 vaccine transmission (also called shedding), you may benefit by using one or more items from our list of medicines and supplements to reduce spike protein load. Your friends and family will benefit from this guide; please share it with them!

Why the Spike Protein Detox Guide?

The Spike Protein Detox Guide is a comprehensive guide for problem-solving Long Covid and post-Covid-19 vaccine syndrome.

Content includes:

strategies for whole-body healing

easy detox strategies and daily lifestyle habits

diet and nutrition; vitamins and minerals

medicines, supplements and natural/herbal remedies

the emotional and mental aspect

info on specific issues (e.g. blood clots, myocarditis, brain fog, chronic fatigue, cancers, infertility, gut and digestive issues)

links to additional resources and support.

If you’d like to take part in our Detox and Wellbeing Study, you can find out more and sign up here.

